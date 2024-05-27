Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode Release Dates and Time

Oshi no Ko is coming back! One of 2023’s biggest anime hits, with by far its biggest opening theme is set to return in 2024, and so you don’t miss out here is a look at when new episodes of the show will release.

When Does Oshi no Ko Season 2 Release?

Oshi no Ko Season 2 will air its first episode on July 3, 2024. We expect that new episodes of the show will air weekly following this date through July, and August, and conclude in September.

The first season of Oshi no Ko had a total of 11 episodes and while it hasn’t been officially announced we’d expect that the second season will also have this number. Should the amount differ this article will be updated, but for now, here are the dates you should expect new episodes of the series.

Episode Number Release Date Episode 1 July 3 Episode 2 July 10 Episode 3 July 17 Episode 4 July 24 Episode 5 July 31 Episode 6 Aug. 7 Episode 7 Aug. 14 Episode 8 Aug. 21 Episode 9 Aug. 28 Episode 10 Sept. 4 Episode 11 Sept. 11

Again, if the episode count changes, or any of the dates are delayed this article will be updated to reflect that information so be sure to check back closer to the date for the exact rollout.

What Time Do Episodes of Oshi no Ko Season 2 Release?

Right now we don’t know the exact time that Oshi no Ko’s second season will be streaming on HIDIVE when it arrives on July 3, but we do know that it will be exclusive to the streaming service.

For the first season Oshi no Ko episodes landed at 8 am PT each Wednesday, and given July 3 continues this trend of a midweek release, we’d expect the time will remain the same. However, before you mark your calendars we suggest waiting for official news. This article will be updated once that information arrives.

