Oshi no Ko Season 2 keyart
Image via Doga Kobo
Category:
Anime & Manga

Oshi no Ko Season 2 Episode Release Dates and Time

Back in costume.
Image of Ryan Galloway
Ryan Galloway
|
Published: May 26, 2024 08:42 pm

Oshi no Ko is coming back! One of 2023’s biggest anime hits, with by far its biggest opening theme is set to return in 2024, and so you don’t miss out here is a look at when new episodes of the show will release.

Recommended Videos

When Does Oshi no Ko Season 2 Release?

Oshi no Ko Season 2 will air its first episode on July 3, 2024. We expect that new episodes of the show will air weekly following this date through July, and August, and conclude in September.

The first season of Oshi no Ko had a total of 11 episodes and while it hasn’t been officially announced we’d expect that the second season will also have this number. Should the amount differ this article will be updated, but for now, here are the dates you should expect new episodes of the series.

Episode NumberRelease Date
Episode 1July 3
Episode 2July 10
Episode 3July 17
Episode 4July 24
Episode 5July 31
Episode 6Aug. 7
Episode 7Aug. 14
Episode 8Aug. 21
Episode 9Aug. 28
Episode 10Sept. 4
Episode 11Sept. 11

Again, if the episode count changes, or any of the dates are delayed this article will be updated to reflect that information so be sure to check back closer to the date for the exact rollout.

What Time Do Episodes of Oshi no Ko Season 2 Release?

Right now we don’t know the exact time that Oshi no Ko’s second season will be streaming on HIDIVE when it arrives on July 3, but we do know that it will be exclusive to the streaming service.

For the first season Oshi no Ko episodes landed at 8 am PT each Wednesday, and given July 3 continues this trend of a midweek release, we’d expect the time will remain the same. However, before you mark your calendars we suggest waiting for official news. This article will be updated once that information arrives.

Post Tag:
Oshi no Ko
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article One Piece Chapter 1115 Recap & Spoilers
Nusjuro slices the Labosphere in One Piece Chapter 1115
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
One Piece Chapter 1115 Recap & Spoilers
Jesse Lab Jesse Lab May 26, 2024
Read Article Blue Lock Chapter 264 Release Date & Time Confirmed
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Blue Lock Chapter 264 Release Date & Time Confirmed
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan May 26, 2024
Read Article Blue Lock Chapter 263 Recap & Spoilers
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Blue Lock Chapter 263 Recap & Spoilers
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan May 26, 2024
Related Content
Read Article One Piece Chapter 1115 Recap & Spoilers
Nusjuro slices the Labosphere in One Piece Chapter 1115
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
One Piece Chapter 1115 Recap & Spoilers
Jesse Lab Jesse Lab May 26, 2024
Read Article Blue Lock Chapter 264 Release Date & Time Confirmed
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Blue Lock Chapter 264 Release Date & Time Confirmed
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan May 26, 2024
Read Article Blue Lock Chapter 263 Recap & Spoilers
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Blue Lock Chapter 263 Recap & Spoilers
Zhiqing Wan Zhiqing Wan May 26, 2024
Author
Ryan Galloway
Ryan is a Senior Staff Writer for The Escapist who has been working at GAMURS since 2020. He covers a wide variety of topics between anime and gaming and boasts a degree in Journalism from Murdoch University. Email: [email protected]