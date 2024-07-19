Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom Release Window, Plot, English Dub, And More

The adventures of the Bone Daddy himself, Ainz Ooal Gown, are set to continue later this year with the release of Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom, the first film in the Overlord series. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming movie.

Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom Release Window

While Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom does not have a confirmed release date in North America yet, we can piece together when the film will likely release given Crunchyroll’s previous theatrical releases and what we know about the Japanese release.

The film is slated to be released in Japan on September 13th, 2024, in IMAX, then having a standard theatrical release the following weekend on September 20th, 2024. It has been previously reported that the film will debut in North America in Fall 2024, but we can narrow that down further by looking at how Crunchyroll released its past two theatrical releases, Haikyuu!!: The Dumpster Battle and Blue Lock: Episode Nagi. The former film took three months to release in the West after its Japanese theatrical release, while the latter took only two months. With that in mind, it’s safe to estimate that Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom, will probably release in the West mid to late November.

What Is The Plot Of Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom?

Following the events of the last season where Ainz Ooal Gown led a violent takeover of the Re-Estize Kingdom, Ainz and the rest of the Floor Guardians of Nazareth have set their eyes on their next target, the Roebel Sacred Kingdom. The civilization has been mentioned before in the series and was primarily being monitored by Demiurge, the 7th Floor Guardian, who has publicly assumed the role of the villainous Jaldabaoth in order to bolster Ains’ reputation as Momon the Dark Hero and the Sorcerer King by serving as his antagonist despite them working together behind the scenes.

Now Demiurge’s plan for the Roebel Holy Kingdom is ready to go into effect. Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom will show the extent of Demiurge’s plans, which has him once again assume the role of Jalbabaoth and launch a massive invasion of the walled-off country. Desperate to try to repel his forces of monsters and demi-humans, the Roebel Kingdom will be forced to find an ally who can stop Jaldabaoth and they turn to the one nation who can stop Jaldabaoth – The Sorceror Kingdom, led by Ainz Ooal Gown. It’s an uneasy relationship though given the Roebel’s hatred of demi-humans and the undead, but what choice do they have? The film will spend most of its runtime seeing how Ainz is slowly able to take over the country.

Is There An English Dub For Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom?

As of this writing, no English dub has been confirmed for Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom. However, it is very likely that the film will have an English dub given that the series not only has a consistent Engish voice cast for the past four seasons, but Crunchyroll had previously announced English subtitled and English dubbed versions for their past theatrical releases, making it seems all the more likely there will be an English dub.

Is Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom Canon?

Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom is considered canon within the series. The film is set to adapt volumes 12 and 13 of the light novel series, effectively adapting the entire Paladin of the Sacred Kingdom arc of the series.

And that's everything you need to know about Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom for now.

