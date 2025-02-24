Palworld 10 Best Pals Tier List

Palworld has numerous Pals that roam the continent. As players reach the endgame, they can start hunting for these top 10 best Pals to strengthen their bases.

Top 10 Pals in Palworld

Here is a tier list of the best Pals you can capture in Palworld:

Tier Pals S Jetragon, Bellanoir Libero, Paladius, Necromus A Anubis, Shadowbeak B Jormuntide Ignis, Frostallion C Lyleen Noct, Blazamut Ryu

S Rank

Image via PocketPair

Jetragon is arguably the best Pal you can get in Palworld. This dragon is an all-rounder and is considered the greatest mount in the game. It also has lethal abilities called Fire Ball and Beam Comet, making it highly useful in battles. You can obtain this Pal by visiting the Beach of Everlasting Summer. Be careful, though, as it is Level 60. You should also bring Ice element Pals and increase your Heat Resistance to Level 2.

Besides Jetragon, you may also consider capturing Bellanoir Libero. This Pal has a Dark element, and while it can’t be used as a mount, it’s an excellent fighter. What makesit so great is its Siren of the Void passive ability, which boosts its Dark and Ice abilities. Considering how many dragon Pals are weak against this element, having Bellanoir Libero on your team will make battles much easier. However, obtaining it isn’t easy. Unlike Jetragon, you need to summon it using the Summoning Altar.

Paladius and Necromus are twin Pal bosses that you can encounter on your journey. They are the fastest ground mounts you can obtain in the game. Paladius has a Neutral element, while Necromus is Dark. Paladius is great for combat against dragons, while Necromus is useful against other enemies. Both have powerful moves that can inflict massive damage on opponents. Unfortunately, they’re not the best workers, so you may want to keep them as combat Pals rather than assigning them to your base.

A Rank

Image via PocketPair

Anubis is a top-tier Pal that players can obtain relatively early in Palworld. While you can’t mount this Pal, it’s an excellent worker and fighter. Besides defeating the world boss version, you can acquire Anubis by breeding Penking and Bushi. Like other entries on this list, this Pal boasts impressive attack power. Given how early players can obtain it, it’s a must-have for any team. Additionally, it’s highly useful at the base, with Handiwork Level 4.

Shadowbeak is a special Pal that can only be found in No. 3 Wildlife Sanctuary, a small island located on the northeastern side of the map. You can only reach it using a flying or swimming mount. Shadowbeak has the potential to be the strongest Dark-element Pal thanks to its Modified DNA. This creature can serve as a good mount, but it excels in battle. Although it can gather resources, I don’t recommend assigning it to your base.

B Rank

Image via PocketPair

Jormuntide Ignis is another exceptional combat Pal that you can obtain in Palworld. It can be found in No. 2 Wildlife Sanctuary, located on the northwestern side of the map. Its Stormbringer Lava Dragon passive ability boosts both the player and Jormuntide Ignis whenever you mount it. It also possesses various powerful Fire attacks along with several Electric and Dragon-type moves. Like Shadowbeak, Jormuntide Ignis is best suited for combat. However, you can also assign it to cooking or refining ore thanks to its Level 4 Kindling.

After obtaining a Fire-element Pal, you can also capture Frostallion, an Ice-type Pal. It’s a great combat Pal, but you can also assign it to your base and use it as a mount. It is Level 50, and you can fight the world boss on the eastern side of the Land of Absolute Zero. To defeat it, you’ll need to bring some Fire Pals, with Jormuntide Ignis being a great option for this boss fight. Be sure to upgrade your Cold Resistance to Level 3, as the area is extremely cold.

C Rank

Image via PocketPair

Lyleen Noct is another Dark-element Pal that you can find inside a cave in the Land of Absolute Zero. Although this Pal has some powerful moves, it’s best assigned as a healer for your team. Its passive ability, Goddess of the Tranquil Light, restores your HP by a set amount whenever it’s activated. It also has various Ice and Dark moves, making it highly effective against multiple world bosses. Although it’s not the best Pal for your base, it has several abilities, and it’s best to assign it to medicine production.

Lastly, you’ll also want to obtain Blazamut Ryu. Like Bellanoir Libero, it’s another Raid Boss that can only be fought using the Summoning Altar. You need to gather four Blazamut Ryu Slab Fragments from Sakurajima Island Dungeons. These dungeons are extremely difficult, so you can only obtain this Pal in the endgame. While you can mount this Pal, it’s best used in combat or assigned to your base. I suggest assigning it to either mine or refine ores since it has Level 4 Kindling and Mining.

Those are the best Pals you must get in Palworld. The majority of these creatures are considered end-game enemies, so there’s no need to rush to obtain them all.

