Many Avowed players learn early in their playthrough that herbs like Paradisan Ladder are the rarest and most important upgrade materials in the game, making knowing their locations a must.

Compared to other materials required for each weapon and armor upgrade, Paradisan Herb, Hylea’s Talon, and other natural essentials for higher ranks can only be found in certain ways.

Thankfully, if you’re in a rush to optimize your build for a tougher mission or boss, this guide will tell you how to get a bunch of Paradisan Ladder right away and how to find more.

How To Get Paradisan Ladder in Avowed

The five ways to find Paradisan Ladder in Avowed are going to Merilyn the merchant in Paradise, finding plants while exploring, getting it among side quest rewards, breaking down items already infused with it, and downgrading Hylea’s Talon.

Merylin the Merchant

Image Source: Obsidian Entertainment via The Escapist

Buying from Merilyn is the quickest guaranteed way to get Paradisan Ladder in Avowed since she can be easily found in South Paradise, as marked in the map image above.

If approach her for the first time, she’ll talk about trying to prove a point to her blacksmith sister who’s nearby and then you can buy from her inventory. You will find Merilyn has five units of Paradisan Ladder available for 150 coins each.

She also has two items for sale that you can break down for even more Paradisan Ladder; the unique Many-Hued Doublet light armor and the unique Common Grimoire of Elements; worth two units each if you wish.

We’ve found that her inventory does not respawn once she sells out, even if you come back the next day after sleeping at a party camp. Be that as it may, going to her is still ideal if you’re looking to get enough for a speedy upgrade at a moment’s notice.

Find Paradisan Ladder When Exploring in the Wild & in Cities

Image Source: Obsidian Entertainment via The Escapist

Paradisan Ladder can also be found while exploring Avowed’s wild areas and occasionally in city spots like Paradis, which can easily be tracked down by looking out for the plant logo on your mini-map, as marked with the red circle above.

There are plenty of other plant types that Paradisan Ladder can get mixed up with. Still, going after any you spot in your immediate map’s immediate vicinity while you play through quests is great for steadily building your stockpile free of charge.

Side Quests

Part of Avowed’s difficulty curve, set by the need for Paradisan Ladder for upgrades, is to encourage you to take part in its many side quests as an incentive to get it in the form of rewards.

For example, in the early side quest called “Escape Plan”, which you can easily encounter by playing through the campaign, you’ll be later rewarded with a bunch of crafting materials for upgrades, including two units of Paradisan Ladder.

It’s an additional grind, but this will also have you end up with extras of the essential herb while getting XP and other bonuses simultaneously.

Breaking Down Items

You can break down items in Avowed for its core crafting materials; like Softwood Branches, Pelts, and Iron Chunks; but you can also get Paradisan Ladder by breaking down higher quality items that have already been upgraded with it.

For instance, if you upgraded a Common Sword with a handful of Paradisan Ladder, you can break it down at your party camp workbench to get some of it back to repurpose on another upgrade.

As mentioned in Merilyn’s section, you can also peruse the inventory of merchants to find unique items and see if Paradisan Ladder is mentioned in the “Break Down” section of their item descriptions.

Downgrading Hylea’s Talon Into Paradisan Ladder

Image Source: Obsidian Entertainment via The Escapist

If you’ve progressed in Avowed’s campaign to Emerald Stair and obtained some Hylea’s Talon, the next level of upgrade material herb, you can downgrade it into three units of Paradisan Ladder each.

To downgrade items like Hylea’s Talon, go to your workbench at the party camp, switch the “Crafting” tab, then switch from the “Upgrade Materials” section to downgrade.

If you’ve already got a set build of weapon loadouts in mind at this point in the game, with no chance of you changing your mind, you might not need more Paradisan Ladder.

On the other hand, this mechanic is excellent if you want to switch to a different type of weapon that’s currently too weak, and you want to quickly upgrade it in line with the rest of your equipment.

Now you know all the ways to get Paradisan Ladder, find out when Avowed takes place in the Pillars of Eternity timeline to see which games this new title follows. While you’re here, check out whether Avowed has any multiplayer functionality or if it’s single-player only.

