Parkour Rush Codes (March 2025) [UPD]

Published: Mar 13, 2025 04:49 am

Updated: March 13, 2025

Added new codes.

When you think about it, all obby games are technically parkour. However, Parkour Rush is the obby at its best, with no wacky gimmicks to distract you or save you from the gaping abyss. It’s all between you and your mad skills here, so you better get your nerves ready.

Parkour Rush codes may not boost your reflexes, but they’ll certainly make you stand out. Sometimes, that’s all that matters in the cool kids’ world. You can use them to claim a ton of Coins, purchase trails, and customize your character to your heart’s content. After you’re done, you can also check out Rope Swing Obby Codes for more free rewards.

All Parkour Rush Codes List

Working Parkour Rush Codes 

  • Pizza: Use for x65 Coins
  • Apple: Use for x30 Coins
  • Water: Use for x50 Coins
  • Wood: Use for x40 Coins
  • Blue: Use for x35 Coins
  • Rose: Use for x45 Coins
  • Cute: Use for x55 Coins
  • Salad: Use for x60 Coins
  • Orange: Use for x70 Coins

Expired Parkour Rush Codes 

  • There are currently no expired Parkour Rush codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Parkour Rush

Follow the steps below to redeem your Parkour Rush codes:

How to redeem Parkour Rush codes
Image by The Escapist
  1. Launch Parkour Rush on Roblox.
  2. Click the Codes button on the left side of the screen.
  3. Paste a code into the Enter Code text box.
  4. Hit Confirm to receive your rewards.

How to Get More Parkour Rush Codes

Aside from the ParkourRush Roblox group, the game doesn’t have any social media accounts. This situation makes hunting for Parkour Rush codes tricky. The most convenient way to stay in the loop with all upcoming rewards is by bookmarking this article and revisiting it occasionally to pick up the latest batch of freebies.

Why Are My Parkour Rush Codes Not Working?

If you’re having issues while trying to redeem a Parkour Rush code, make sure that your spelling is correct. The codes are usually short and sweet, but don’t let that lull you into a false sense of security. As with most Roblox rewards, these codes can also expire at some point in the future. Try to redeem them as soon as possible to prevent missing out on freebies.

What Is Parkour Rush?

Parkour Rush is a straightforward Roblox obstacle course game. Your goal is to complete the set of increasingly complex challenges and reach the end of the platformer. Perform an array of tricks, including wall climbing, rope swinging, and ziplining. Doing well will reward you with coins, which you can use to unlock more cosmetic customization options.

