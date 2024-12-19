Path of Exile 2 Ascendancy Classes Guide: All Ascendancies & How to Unlock

Although Path of Exile 2 is still in Early Access, many players are eager to get the most out of their chosen class. While subclasses aren’t an official feature of PoE2, class Ascendancies let players add a specialty with unique abilities.

How To Unlock Ascendancies in Path of Exile 2

Before they can unlock Ascendancy Classes in PoE2, players will need to complete a special Trial of Ascendancy. In Early Access, the trial options are either the Act 2 Trial of the Sekhemas or the Trial of Chaos in Act 3.

Successfully completing either of these Trials of Ascendancy for the first time will unlock the ability to choose an Ascendancy Class. You will also be rewarded with 2 passive Ascendancy Points.

Because the Trial of the Sekhemas is available earlier in the game, your best option is to take on this trial so you can unlock Ascendancy and more powerful abilities sooner, before progressing into more difficult parts of the game.

All Path of Exile 2 Class Ascenandies

In Early Access, Path of Exile 2 features six playable classes, each with two different Ascenandies to choose from. Eventually, the game will feature a total of 12 base classes, and the additional six classes will likely bring new Ascendancies into the game.

Mercenary Ascendancies in Path of Exile 2

The two Ascendancy options for Mercenary are the buff-based Witch Hunter or the skill-wielding Gemling Legionnaire. Here’s a quick breakdown of the highlights for each option.

Witch Hunter

This Ascendancy focuses on passive buffs to strengthen your offense, defense, and overall battlefield coverage. This option lets you more quickly damage enemies, with skills like Culling Strike and No Mercy.

For players who want to debuff their foes and deal extra damage, this Ascendancy offers a compelling playstyle.

Gemling Legionnaire

With this Ascendancy, you’ll focus on Skill Gems when choosing this Mercenary option, which grants the ability to equip extra skills and attach additional buffs to those skills.

Because this Ascendancy grants extra skill space but doesn’t necessarily dictate the skills you choose, this is a flexible option for the Mercenary player wanting to mix it up and really customize their character.

Monk Ascendancies in Path of Exile 2

For the Monk, players can choose to Ascend to tap into the elements as an Invoker or embrace the shadows as an Acolyte of Chayula.

Invoker

The Invoker Ascendancy is here for anyone who has dreamed of being the next Avatar. It grants players elemental powers and the ability to inflict status conditions on enemies.

This is a great option for those who love elemental powers but prefer a more melee style compared with casters like the Sorceress.

Acolyte of Chayula

For those born in the darkness, the Acolyte of Chayula Ascendancy lets players use darkness powers in place of Spirit. This subclass offers defensive and healing skills alongside reality-warping powers to increase the damage dealt by your attacks.

This Ascendancy is a good option for those looking for a unique, shadow-based playstyle that mixes up your standard Monk build.

Ranger Ascendancies in Path of Exile 2

Ranger players can opt to improve their ranged combat even more with the Deadeye Ascendancy or lean into throwing flasks of poison as a Pathfinder.

Deadeye

The Deadeye Ascendancy buffs the stats you might expect for ranged combat, helping you move and attack more quickly while also dealing extra damage. Skills like Eagle Eyes ensure there’s no distance penalty to your accuracy, while Called Shots gives you an additional mark.

This Ascendancy is great for those who are forever leaning into the archer build and want to take it to the next level.

Pathfinder

The Pathfinder Ascendancy empowers players to deal with explosive poison and elemental damage with abilities like Poisonous Concoction. Passives include AoE buffs like Contagious Contamination, which lets your poison damage spread among your enemies.

For those wanting to lean into something other than the traditional bow and arrow ranger, this Ascendancy offers a fresh playstyle to mix it up while still dealing damage from afar.

Sorceress Ascendancies in Path of Exile 2

The Sorceress can lean into her elemental powers with the Stormweaver Ascendancy or learn to manipulate time as a Chronomancer.

Stormweaver

The Stormweaver class takes the Sorceress’ elemental abilities to the next level, adding an Elemental Storm ability and increasing the amount of damage dealt by various elements.

This is a solid option for those who enjoy the elemental caster gameplay at lower levels and want to beef it up without any radical changes.

Chronomancer

A Chronomancer Sorceress can stop time and increase their spellcasting by manipulating cooldown times, giving strategic players fun options for altering the course of battles.

Those looking to mix up the combat routine with a dynamic playstyle will likely enjoy the Chronomancer Ascendancy.

Warrior Ascendancies in Path of Exile 2

Warriors can deal massive damage as a Titan or summon Ancestral allies as a Warbringer.

Titan

Warriors who are in it for the massive damage and not for speed will enjoy the Titan buffs that turn your character into even more of a tank. This Ascendancy adds defense with skills like Stone Skin and beefs up attacks with abilities like Crushing Impacts and Surprising Strength.

Players who enjoy being the tank of their D&D party will enjoy this heavy-hitting Warrior Ascendancy.

Warbringer

For those looking to bring some Ancestral lore to their build, the Warbringer class gives you the ability to summon Ancestral Spirits alongside Totems. These summoned aids can take damage for you while also aiding in providing additional damage to supplement your own.

Those who enjoy a solid melee character but want to add a little flair with summons will likely prefer this Warrior Ascendancy.

Witch Ascendancies in Path of Exile 2

Drain the life from your enemies as a Blood Mage or channel the fires of Hell as an Infernalist.

Blood Mage

The Blood Mage Ascendacy adds powerful magic to drain the life of enemies in order to restore your own. This Ascendancy also increases the damage from lingering wounds and extends the length of curses.

For the Witch who wants to gain control over the very force of life, this class will offer enjoyable gameplay.

Infernalist

Those hoping to lean more into the Infernal will enjoy the Infernalist Ascendancy, which grants the ability to summon a Hellhound to aid in battle while letting you shapeshift into a powerful Demon form that unleashes fire damage.

This subclass is an excellent choice for the player who wants to deal more elemental damage as a Witch while still enjoying powerful minion allies.

And that’s the Path of Exile 2 Ascendancy guide.

Path of Exile 2 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

