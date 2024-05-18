Georgia and Dom in Perfect Match Season 1, talking to each other.
Perfect Match: Are Georgia and Dom Still Together? Answered

Published: May 18, 2024 07:28 pm

Dom Gabriel and Georgia Hassarati won the first season of Netflix’s Perfect Match, a dating reality TV show that takes its contestants from other reality TV shows. But what happened after that? Are Perfect Match’s Georgia and Dom still together? Here’s the answer.

Georgia and Dom, Perfect Match Season 1’s winners, are no longer together. They’ve not been together for a long time, in fact. Perfect Match’s entire first season dropped on Netflix on February 14th, 2023, but it was filmed around March 2022, as reported by Distractify. And speaking to People, Georgia and Dom confirmed they’d broken up shortly after the finale:

“We’re not together. He’s amazing and I feel like we tried to see where things could go after the show,” Georgia told People, “We were just both in very different situations and we’re both from so far away from each other, Australia, Canada.”

Dom confirmed that distance was an issue, but said that Georgia had “… a beautiful soul, a beautiful heart inside and out.” In other words, they both cited distance as the issue, without blaming each other for the breakup.

This is not the first time a reality show romance hasn’t lasted (one of Farmer Wants a Wife’s couples also broke up after filming), and if you delve into reality TV dating shows (Netflix’s and others), you’ll find that not all that many relationships go the distance.

Related: Is there a Perfect Match Season 2?

What Happened Next For Perfect Match’s Georgia and Dom?

Georgia went on to date Harry Jowsey (via Variety), another reality TV star and the ex of Perfect Match contestant Francesca Farago. It didn’t last though, and when interviewed for Netflix’s Perfect Match catch-up, Dom had a few choice words to say, also revealing that his relationship with Georgia ended before they got to redeem their vacation prize:

“We were still talking. We were together, and she had to go and do a certain podcast. The podcast came out, and the title of the podcast was ‘Georgia and Harry Jowsey Fall in Love.’ Yeah, I’ll say I was blindsided,” he explains.

“Meeting Harry was so weirdly unexpected,” Georgia adds, explaining that she and Harry had so many connections, even beyond their shared Australian roots. But in November of 2023, she revealed, via her Instagram, that she is now with entrepreneur Jesse Baer, and she appears to still be with him. Dom, who is also active on Instagram, is either not in a relationship or, if he is, he’s keeping quiet about it.

So the answer to the question, “Are Perfect Match’s Georgia and Dom still together,” is no — they broke up shortly after the show before they could even go on vacation together.

Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen is a freelance contributor at The Escapist and has been with the site since 2020. He returned to writing about games following several career changes, with his most recent stint lasting five-plus years. He hopes that, through his writing work, he settles the karmic debt he incurred by persuading his parents to buy a Mega CD. Outside of The Escapist, Chris covers news and more for GameSpew. He's also been published at such sites as VG247, Space, and more. His tastes run to horror, the post-apocalyptic, and beyond, though he'll tackle most things that aren't exclusively sports-based. At Escapist, he's covered such games as Infinite Craft, Lies of P, Starfield, and numerous other major titles.