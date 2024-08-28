Persona 3 Reload Yuko/Strength Social Link Guide (Best Answers & Gifts)

One of the first classmates you can meet and bond with in Persona 3 Reload is Yuko Nishiwaki, the team manager from the track team with whom you can forge the Strength Social Link. Here are the best answers and gifts you can give her to ensure you’ll have an everlasting friendship (or romance).

How To Start the Yuko Social Link in Persona 3 Reload

Before starting the Yuko Social Link in Persona 3 Reload, you’ll need to unlock the Chariot Social Link with Kazushi by joining the Track Team. This can be done on 4/23 at its earliest. Once practice is over, you’ll meet Yuko by the lockers. Speak with her and answer her questions with “I think I will” and “Wanna walk home together?”.

She’ll refuse your invitation on this day. However, the next time you attend the Track Team practice (attaining Chariot Rank 2), the situation will repeat. Use the same answers, and Yuko will accept hanging out with you, starting the Strength Social Link.

Screenshot by The Escapist

Yuko will be available in School Building 2F next to your classroom on Wednesdays and Saturdays, except next to exams. Speak with her to spend some time and advance her Social Link.

Best Answers for Yuko’s Social Link in Persona 3 Reload

In order to advance Yuko’s Social Link more effectively, you have to give her the right answers. Always have a Strength Persona in your stock (such as Valkyrie) to get extra points from the dialogue options. Whenever you speak with her and see the “I feel like I might get closer to Yuko soon…” message, it means the next hangout will result in a Rank Up.

Rank Question Answer 2 Also, I wasn’t really in the mental state to do this alone today. What happened? 2 And before I knew it, I’d dozed off. I ended up handing in a blank paper. It wasn’t your fault. 2 But come on, it’s way too early to worry about the future, isn’t it? We’re still just teenagers! That’s true. 3 Going that far would’ve been crossing the line. Any option. 3 They called you my boyfriend. That must have made you feel awkward, huh? I’m honored. 4 What do you think I should do? Any option. 4 I mean, why not, right? Please? Honestly, I don’t think I can handle it on my own… Sure thing. 5 Elementary school kids really learn fast, don’t you think? It’s because you teach so well. 5 Should I change the training routine? Maybe they should be running more. I trust whatever you decide, Yuko. 6 Oh, why don’t you give them some advice too? Show some guts! 6 Age difference really matters when you’re as young as they are. Do you really think they can beat the sixth grades? As long as we believe in them. 7 They called you my boyfriend till the very end… Any option. 7 It’s like the kids have left the nest… Any option. 7 Maybe we should throw a little party. You know, to celebrate our first attempt at coaching. Let’s do it. 8 I was out buying stuff that might be useful for running practice, and I ran out of money. Any option. 8 Hmm… Oh, do you like children? Any option. 8 Would you want it to be a boy or a girl? A girl. 9 Can you guess what it is? An instructor? 9 I realized now that I might’ve been relying too much on you. Any option. 9 Are you like this… just with me? N-No, no, th-that can’t be it, huh…

It’s because I love you. (Romance route)

It’s because you’re a close friend. (Platonic route) 9 (Romantic) What’s happening…? Is this a dream? Any option. 9 (Platonic) So you should really be careful about that. It could land you in some hot water. Any option.

Answers for Rank 10 won’t matter regardless of which route you pick, as you’ll level up automatically anyway. Completing Rank 3 and speaking with Yuko again (not necessarily starting the Rank 4 event) allows you to unlock the Tower Social Link with Mutatsu. This will also require having Courage Rank 2 or higher, then speaking with the monk upstairs in Paulownia Mall’s Club Escapade.

Note that you can date Yuko and multiple other girls at the same time, but doing so has a few consequences, so be aware of those if you choose the cheating route.

Best Gifts for Yuko

Sometimes just spending time regularly with Yuko won’t be enough to level up her Social Link in Persona 3 Reload, so giving her a present is a nice alternative. Here are the best present options you can get her.

Likes Loves Mini Cactus (Rafflesia)

Teddy Bear (Shinshoudo Antiques) Brand Bag (Tanaka’s Amazing Commodities on 10/25, 12/6), Brand Purse (Tanaka’s Amazing Commodities on 7/26), Brand Watch (Tanaka’s Amazing Commodities on 9/6, 10/25)

Yuko Social Link Rewards

Completing the Strength Social Link gives you the Kids’ Letter, which allows you to fuse Atavaka, the ultimate Persona of the Strength Arcana once you reach Level 72. This item can be carried over through multiple playthroughs, and you can finish Yuko’s Social Link much earlier than the point where you’ll actually be able to summon Atavaka.

And that’s all you need to know about the Yuko Social Link in Persona 3 Reload.

Persona 3 Reload is available now.

