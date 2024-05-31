Piggy Soundtrack ID Codes (May 2024)

Updated: May 31, 2024
If you’ve uncovered all the secrets and strategies in Piggy, you can get creative and make terrifying new maps in Build Mode. To boost the tension to the max, you’re going to need an appropriate music track, so check out our list of Piggy Soundtrack ID codes.
All Piggy Soundtrack ID Codes List
Piggy Soundtrack ID Codes from Book 1 Chapters
Station ID Codes
- 1838852134: Use for Sorrowful
Gallery ID Codes
- 1846945395: Use for Really Sad
- 1846011967: Use for Dramatic Situation
Forest ID Codes
- 1841155327: Use for Suspense
- 1848197586: Use for Sadness (A)
School ID Codes
- 1841155327: Use for Suspense
Hospital ID Codes
- 1842186884: Use for Tense Emotion
- 1836748255: Use for Tense Time
Metro ID Codes
- 1838973846: Use for Hopeless Case
Carnival ID Codes
- 1840598505: Use for Dreams (A)
- 1839023851: Use for Tense Night
- 1837949039: Use for Metal Rain
City ID Codes
- 1840598505: Use for Dreams (A)
Mall ID Codes
- 1842780149: Use for Chase
- 1848350082: Use for Discovery
- 1839793372: Use for Hopeless Life
Outpost ID Codes
- 1836740459: Use for Tense Present
- 1841155327: Use for Suspense
Plant ID Codes
- 5077833589: Use for For You to Stay
- 5077832182: Use for For You to Stay (Instrumental)
- 1839588737: Use for Tenseness
- 1837565110: Use for Angel
- 1845646349: Use for The Evil
- 1839643165: Use for Sad Feeling
Piggy Soundtrack ID Codes from Book 1 Chapters
Alleys ID Codes
- 5682303034: Use for New Beginnings
- 9159758287: Use for Pursuit of Peril
- 9158487887: Use for Pursuit of Peril (Rash Skin Version)
Store ID Codes
- 5740915611: Use for Egregious Encounter
- 5736324796: Use for Egregious Encounter (Dessa Skin Version)
- 1841155327: Use for Suspense
- 5736322242: Use for Dawning Discovery
Refinery ID Codes
- 5905835274: Use for Zizzy
- 5905836009: Use for Zizzy Reprise
- 5905837030: Use for Tigry
- 5905836537: Use for Infiltration
Safe Place ID Codes
- 6080501703: Use for Spiteful Set Up
- 6080502443: Use for Prisoner Pity
Sewers ID Codes
- 6327400749: Use for Sticky Situation
- 6327402399: Use for Abrupt Breakout
- 6327398781: Use for Standoff
Factory ID Codes
- 9159753166: Use for The Untold Story
- 9158490497: Use for First to Move
- 9159755367: Use for Onward
- 9158482233: Use for The Wretched Wolf
Port ID Codes
- 6718341971: Use for The Lonesome Sailor
- 6718341124: Use for The Lonesome Sailor (Variation)
- 6718415361: Use for The Senseless Sea
Port ID Codes
- 6850281442: Use for Scary Shanty
- 6848167378: Use for Belly of the Beast
- 6848168049: Use for Recording Tape C (Game Version)
- 6850273110: Use for Trapped With a Traitor
- 6850275898: Use for Relief
Docks ID Codes
- 7005227250: Use for Uneasy Urgency
- 7005230700: Use for Dark Daydream
- 7005231503: Use for Kona
- 7005232122: Use for Tigry Reprise
Temple ID Codes
- 7143967665: Use for Sneaky Spider
- 7143968303: Use for Scorching Storms
- 7143969929: Use for Abiding Adventure
- 7143970965: Use for Insolence
Camp ID Codes
- 7308531624: Use for Troubling Despair
- 7306741001: Use for Cold Steel
- 7308533480: Use for Investigation
- 7308532470: Use for The Claws Come Out
Lab ID Codes
- 7817663080: Use for Traveling Time
- 7936193198: Use for Let Go
- 7818104701: Use for Let Go (Instrumental)
- 7308533480: Use for Investigation
- 7824565754: Use for Tumbling Down
- 6850275898: Use for Relief
- 7817567399: Use for Almost
- 7005230700: Use for Dark Daydream
- 5682303034: Use for New Beginnings
Piggy Soundtrack ID Codes from Extra Chapters
Winter Holiday ID Codes
- 1845570220: Use for Jingle Bells (Intro Cutscene)
- 1840838781: Use for Jingle Bells (Outro Cutscene)
Heist ID Codes
- 7414437201: Use for Washed Clean in the River
- 7413165035: Use for Chartless Chase
- 7413166615: Use for Heinous Heist
Distraction ID Codes
- 7460019746: Use for Twisted Twins
- 7460175609: Use for Insoluble Infection
- 7465343486: Use for Her Encounter
Breakout ID Codes
- 9751538573: Use for It Gets Better
- 9745550961: Use for Ageless Anxieties
Mansion ID Codes
- 11359721676: Use for Duality
- 9042319361: Use for Abandoned Playground
- 7460019746: Use for Twisted Twins
RP Battles Spaceship ID Codes
- 1846429548: Use for Space Critters (A)
Metallica Fest ID Codes
- 13087294430: Use for Eelektra Angry Theme
- 13087287841: Use for Eelektra Normal Theme
The Hunt: First Edition ID Codes
- 6080501703: Use for Spiteful Set Up
- 6718341124: Use for The Lonesome Sailor (Variation)
Piggy Soundtrack ID Codes for Skins
Book 1 Skins ID Codes
- 1836272467: Use for Piggy
- 1837892414: Use for Torcher
- 1843116003: Use for Piggy (Distorted)
- 1843908042: Use for Devil
- 1845040939: Use for Budgey
- 1845646349: Use for Badgy
- 1848125361: Use for Beary
- 1840238233: Use for Dinopiggy
- 1837882129: Use for Ghosty
- 1837432993: Use for Clowny
- 1840020770: Use for Pony
- 9114228832: Use for Doggy
- 1836272467: Use for Father
- 1836272467: Use for Mother
- 1836272467: Use for Grandmother
- 1838635121: Use for Bunny
- 1843958443: Use for Foxy
- 1837191543: Use for Giraffy
- 1844592165: Use for Teacher
- 9158485948: Use for Billy
- 1839549817: Use for Skelly
- 1194895587: Use for Zompiggy
- 1847595153: Use for Pandy
- 1841831084: Use for Mimi
- 1838649967: Use for Memory
- 1839100604: Use for Parasee
- 1836272467: Use for Sheepy
- 1836272467: Use for Little Brother
- 5077832182: Use for Mr. P
- 1837630034: Use for Kitty
- 1836575943: Use for Angel
- 2524248897: Use for Zizzy
- 2524259170: Use for Elly
- 1842250925: Use for Soldier
- 1837574885: Use for Robby
- 1843700415: Use for Tigry
- 1838611838: Use for Mousy
- 1839091296: Use for Daisy
Book 2 Skins ID Codes
- 6327400749: Use for Alfis
- 9159871405: Use for Silzous (Flaming Desert)
- 6278999122: Use for Katie
- 7143967665: Use for Spidella
- 7306741001: Use for Delta
- 9158489214: Use for Silzous (Sinful Snake)
- 9114228832: Use for Officer Doggy
- 5736324796: Use for Pandy (Uniform)
- 9158491796: Use for Kraxicorde
- 9158490497: Use for Kolie
- 9158482233: Use for Willow
- 9113630144: Use for Dakoda
- 6080502443: Use for Raze
- 5905837030: Use for Tigry (Uniform)
- 5736324796: Use for Dessa
- 6850277831: Use for Kamosi
- 6327402399: Use for Mari
- 7005227250: Use for Markus
- 6850281442: Use for Archie
- 1843129842: Use for ???/TIO (Distorted)
- 1843313385: Use for Felix
- 7005231503: Use for Kona
- 7460019746: Use for Twins
- 9158487887: Use for Rash
Extra Skins ID Codes
- 1839966308: Use for Primrose
- 1840106144: Use for Reindessa
- 6850273110: Use for Anteo
- 1842400561: Use for Bess
- 7413165035: Use for Poley (New)
- 1838969091: Use for Poley (Old)
- 1847595153: Use for Owell
- 1842431732: Use for Sentinel
- 1838667447: Use for Mr. Bliss
- 1846461319: Use for Gryffyn
- 7143969929: Use for Phenna
- 1844243589 : Use for Blatt
- 2524241351: Use for Crove
- 7460175609: Use for Bakari
- 1840301616: Use for Gold Piggy
- 1842868960: Use for Pumpiggy
- 1847830052: Use for Carver
- 7308533480: Use for Laura
- 1841784413: Use for Frostiggy
- 13087287841: Use for Eelektra
- 11118310293: Use for Jakayla
- 11359721676: Use for Duocara
- 11124738648: Use for Marley Russell
- 1838796460: Use for Mr. Stitchy
- 1837365132: Use for Bela
- 11122293687: Use for Shardantus
- 11118302098: Use for Fergus
- 11118186289: Use for Glenn
- 1838776351: Use for Meisery
- 9745550961: Use for Ombra
Menu and Other Piggy Soundtrack ID Codes
- 1836272467: Use for Book 1
- 5674084001: Use for Book 2
- 6327398781: Use for The Hunt: First Edition
- 1838879066: Use for RB Battles Spaceship
- 142376088: Use for Metallica x Piggy (Raining Tacos)
- 1837565396: Use for Angel (Instrumental)
- 3047565651: Use for Background Music 1
- 3047566461: Use for Background Music 2
- 3047567335: Use for Background Music 3
- 3186688116: Use for Picking Country
How to Use Soundtrack ID Codes in Piggy Build Mode
If you’re unsure how to use Piggy Soundtrack ID Codes to add music to your scenes, check out our guide below:
- Launch Piggy in Roblox.
- Open Build Mode in the main menu.
- Create or join a private server.
- Click on the three-line icon and then on the camera icon in the bottom menu.
- Click on the plus button to create a new scene.
- Use the pen icon to edit the scene.
- Enter a soundtrack ID code into the Music ID field.
- Press Enter on your keyboard to apply the track to your scene.
If you love playing Roblox horror experiences like Piggy, check out our articles on Roblox Doors codes and Blair codes, and discover all the free rewards you can collect in those games!
