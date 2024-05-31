Piggy Soundtrack ID Codes (May 2024)

Updated: May 31, 2024 Looked for new codes!

If you’ve uncovered all the secrets and strategies in Piggy, you can get creative and make terrifying new maps in Build Mode. To boost the tension to the max, you’re going to need an appropriate music track, so check out our list of Piggy Soundtrack ID codes.

All Piggy Soundtrack ID Codes List

Piggy Soundtrack ID Codes from Book 1 Chapters

Station ID Codes

1838852134: Use for Sorrowful

Gallery ID Codes

1846945395 : Use for Really Sad

: Use for Really Sad 1846011967: Use for Dramatic Situation

Forest ID Codes

1841155327 : Use for Suspense

: Use for Suspense 1848197586: Use for Sadness (A)

School ID Codes

1841155327: Use for Suspense

Hospital ID Codes

1842186884 : Use for Tense Emotion

: Use for Tense Emotion 1836748255: Use for Tense Time

Metro ID Codes

1838973846: Use for Hopeless Case

Carnival ID Codes

1840598505 : Use for Dreams (A)

: Use for Dreams (A) 1839023851 : Use for Tense Night

: Use for Tense Night 1837949039: Use for Metal Rain

City ID Codes

1840598505: Use for Dreams (A)

Mall ID Codes

1842780149 : Use for Chase

: Use for Chase 1848350082 : Use for Discovery

: Use for Discovery 1839793372: Use for Hopeless Life

Outpost ID Codes

1836740459 : Use for Tense Present

: Use for Tense Present 1841155327: Use for Suspense

Plant ID Codes

5077833589 : Use for For You to Stay

: Use for For You to Stay 5077832182 : Use for For You to Stay (Instrumental)

: Use for For You to Stay (Instrumental) 1839588737 : Use for Tenseness

: Use for Tenseness 1837565110 : Use for Angel

: Use for Angel 1845646349 : Use for The Evil

: Use for The Evil 1839643165: Use for Sad Feeling

Piggy Soundtrack ID Codes from Book 1 Chapters

Alleys ID Codes

5682303034 : Use for New Beginnings

: Use for New Beginnings 9159758287 : Use for Pursuit of Peril

: Use for Pursuit of Peril 9158487887: Use for Pursuit of Peril (Rash Skin Version)

Store ID Codes

5740915611 : Use for Egregious Encounter

: Use for Egregious Encounter 5736324796 : Use for Egregious Encounter (Dessa Skin Version)

: Use for Egregious Encounter (Dessa Skin Version) 1841155327 : Use for Suspense

: Use for Suspense 5736322242: Use for Dawning Discovery

Refinery ID Codes

5905835274 : Use for Zizzy

: Use for Zizzy 5905836009 : Use for Zizzy Reprise

: Use for Zizzy Reprise 5905837030 : Use for Tigry

: Use for Tigry 5905836537: Use for Infiltration

Safe Place ID Codes

6080501703 : Use for Spiteful Set Up

: Use for Spiteful Set Up 6080502443: Use for Prisoner Pity

Sewers ID Codes

6327400749 : Use for Sticky Situation

: Use for Sticky Situation 6327402399 : Use for Abrupt Breakout

: Use for Abrupt Breakout 6327398781: Use for Standoff

Factory ID Codes

9159753166 : Use for The Untold Story

: Use for The Untold Story 9158490497 : Use for First to Move

: Use for First to Move 9159755367 : Use for Onward

: Use for Onward 9158482233: Use for The Wretched Wolf

Port ID Codes

6718341971 : Use for The Lonesome Sailor

: Use for The Lonesome Sailor 6718341124 : Use for The Lonesome Sailor (Variation)

: Use for The Lonesome Sailor (Variation) 6718415361: Use for The Senseless Sea

Port ID Codes

6850281442 : Use for Scary Shanty

: Use for Scary Shanty 6848167378 : Use for Belly of the Beast

: Use for Belly of the Beast 6848168049 : Use for Recording Tape C (Game Version)

: Use for Recording Tape C (Game Version) 6850273110 : Use for Trapped With a Traitor

: Use for Trapped With a Traitor 6850275898: Use for Relief

Docks ID Codes

7005227250 : Use for Uneasy Urgency

: Use for Uneasy Urgency 7005230700 : Use for Dark Daydream

: Use for Dark Daydream 7005231503 : Use for Kona

: Use for Kona 7005232122: Use for Tigry Reprise

Temple ID Codes

7143967665 : Use for Sneaky Spider

: Use for Sneaky Spider 7143968303 : Use for Scorching Storms

: Use for Scorching Storms 7143969929 : Use for Abiding Adventure

: Use for Abiding Adventure 7143970965: Use for Insolence

Camp ID Codes

7308531624 : Use for Troubling Despair

: Use for Troubling Despair 7306741001 : Use for Cold Steel

: Use for Cold Steel 7308533480 : Use for Investigation

: Use for Investigation 7308532470: Use for The Claws Come Out

Lab ID Codes

7817663080 : Use for Traveling Time

: Use for Traveling Time 7936193198 : Use for Let Go

: Use for Let Go 7818104701 : Use for Let Go (Instrumental)

: Use for Let Go (Instrumental) 7308533480 : Use for Investigation

: Use for Investigation 7824565754 : Use for Tumbling Down

: Use for Tumbling Down 6850275898 : Use for Relief

: Use for Relief 7817567399 : Use for Almost

: Use for Almost 7005230700 : Use for Dark Daydream

: Use for Dark Daydream 5682303034: Use for New Beginnings

Piggy Soundtrack ID Codes from Extra Chapters

Winter Holiday ID Codes

1845570220 : Use for Jingle Bells (Intro Cutscene)

: Use for Jingle Bells (Intro Cutscene) 1840838781: Use for Jingle Bells (Outro Cutscene)

Heist ID Codes

7414437201 : Use for Washed Clean in the River

: Use for Washed Clean in the River 7413165035 : Use for Chartless Chase

: Use for Chartless Chase 7413166615: Use for Heinous Heist

Distraction ID Codes

7460019746 : Use for Twisted Twins

: Use for Twisted Twins 7460175609 : Use for Insoluble Infection

: Use for Insoluble Infection 7465343486: Use for Her Encounter

Breakout ID Codes

9751538573 : Use for It Gets Better

: Use for It Gets Better 9745550961: Use for Ageless Anxieties

Mansion ID Codes

11359721676 : Use for Duality

: Use for Duality 9042319361 : Use for Abandoned Playground

: Use for Abandoned Playground 7460019746: Use for Twisted Twins

RP Battles Spaceship ID Codes

1846429548: Use for Space Critters (A)

Metallica Fest ID Codes

13087294430 : Use for Eelektra Angry Theme

: Use for Eelektra Angry Theme 13087287841: Use for Eelektra Normal Theme

The Hunt: First Edition ID Codes

6080501703 : Use for Spiteful Set Up

: Use for Spiteful Set Up 6718341124: Use for The Lonesome Sailor (Variation)

Piggy Soundtrack ID Codes for Skins

Book 1 Skins ID Codes

1836272467 : Use for Piggy

: Use for Piggy 1837892414 : Use for Torcher

: Use for Torcher 1843116003 : Use for Piggy (Distorted)

: Use for Piggy (Distorted) 1843908042 : Use for Devil

: Use for Devil 1845040939 : Use for Budgey

: Use for Budgey 1845646349 : Use for Badgy

: Use for Badgy 1848125361 : Use for Beary

: Use for Beary 1840238233 : Use for Dinopiggy

: Use for Dinopiggy 1837882129 : Use for Ghosty

: Use for Ghosty 1837432993 : Use for Clowny

: Use for Clowny 1840020770 : Use for Pony

: Use for Pony 9114228832 : Use for Doggy

: Use for Doggy 1836272467 : Use for Father

: Use for Father 1836272467 : Use for Mother

: Use for Mother 1836272467 : Use for Grandmother

: Use for Grandmother 1838635121 : Use for Bunny

: Use for Bunny 1843958443: Use for Foxy

Use for Foxy 1837191543 : Use for Giraffy

: Use for Giraffy 1844592165 : Use for Teacher

: Use for Teacher 9158485948 : Use for Billy

: Use for Billy 1839549817 : Use for Skelly

: Use for Skelly 1194895587: Use for Zompiggy

Use for Zompiggy 1847595153 : Use for Pandy

: Use for Pandy 1841831084 : Use for Mimi

: Use for Mimi 1838649967 : Use for Memory

: Use for Memory 1839100604 : Use for Parasee

: Use for Parasee 1836272467 : Use for Sheepy

: Use for Sheepy 1836272467 : Use for Little Brother

: Use for Little Brother 5077832182 : Use for Mr. P

: Use for Mr. P 1837630034: Use for Kitty

Use for Kitty 1836575943 : Use for Angel

: Use for Angel 2524248897 : Use for Zizzy

: Use for Zizzy 2524259170 : Use for Elly

: Use for Elly 1842250925 : Use for Soldier

: Use for Soldier 1837574885 : Use for Robby

: Use for Robby 1843700415 : Use for Tigry

: Use for Tigry 1838611838 : Use for Mousy

: Use for Mousy 1839091296: Use for Daisy

Book 2 Skins ID Codes

6327400749 : Use for Alfis

: Use for Alfis 9159871405 : Use for Silzous (Flaming Desert)

: Use for Silzous (Flaming Desert) 6278999122 : Use for Katie

: Use for Katie 7143967665 : Use for Spidella

: Use for Spidella 7306741001 : Use for Delta

: Use for Delta 9158489214 : Use for Silzous (Sinful Snake)

: Use for Silzous (Sinful Snake) 9114228832 : Use for Officer Doggy

: Use for Officer Doggy 5736324796 : Use for Pandy (Uniform)

: Use for Pandy (Uniform) 9158491796 : Use for Kraxicorde

: Use for Kraxicorde 9158490497 : Use for Kolie

: Use for Kolie 9158482233 : Use for Willow

: Use for Willow 9113630144 : Use for Dakoda

: Use for Dakoda 6080502443 : Use for Raze

: Use for Raze 5905837030 : Use for Tigry (Uniform)

: Use for Tigry (Uniform) 5736324796 : Use for Dessa

: Use for Dessa 6850277831 : Use for Kamosi

: Use for Kamosi 6327402399 : Use for Mari

: Use for Mari 7005227250 : Use for Markus

: Use for Markus 6850281442 : Use for Archie

: Use for Archie 1843129842 : Use for ???/TIO (Distorted)

: Use for ???/TIO (Distorted) 1843313385 : Use for Felix

: Use for Felix 7005231503 : Use for Kona

: Use for Kona 7460019746 : Use for Twins

: Use for Twins 9158487887: Use for Rash

Extra Skins ID Codes

1839966308: Use for Primrose

Use for Primrose 1840106144: Use for Reindessa

Use for Reindessa 6850273110: Use for Anteo

Use for Anteo 1842400561: Use for Bess

Use for Bess 7413165035: Use for Poley (New)

Use for Poley (New) 1838969091: Use for Poley (Old)

Use for Poley (Old) 1847595153: Use for Owell

Use for Owell 1842431732: Use for Sentinel

Use for Sentinel 1838667447: Use for Mr. Bliss

Use for Mr. Bliss 1846461319: Use for Gryffyn

Use for Gryffyn 7143969929: Use for Phenna

Use for Phenna 1844243589 : Use for Blatt

Use for Blatt 2524241351: Use for Crove

Use for Crove 7460175609: Use for Bakari

Use for Bakari 1840301616: Use for Gold Piggy

Use for Gold Piggy 1842868960: Use for Pumpiggy

Use for Pumpiggy 1847830052: Use for Carver

Use for Carver 7308533480: Use for Laura

Use for Laura 1841784413: Use for Frostiggy

Use for Frostiggy 13087287841: Use for Eelektra

Use for Eelektra 11118310293: Use for Jakayla

Use for Jakayla 11359721676: Use for Duocara

Use for Duocara 11124738648: Use for Marley Russell

Use for Marley Russell 1838796460: Use for Mr. Stitchy

Use for Mr. Stitchy 1837365132: Use for Bela

Use for Bela 11122293687: Use for Shardantus

Use for Shardantus 11118302098: Use for Fergus

Use for Fergus 11118186289: Use for Glenn

Use for Glenn 1838776351: Use for Meisery

Use for Meisery 9745550961: Use for Ombra

Menu and Other Piggy Soundtrack ID Codes

1836272467 : Use for Book 1

: Use for Book 1 5674084001 : Use for Book 2

: Use for Book 2 6327398781 : Use for The Hunt: First Edition

: Use for The Hunt: First Edition 1838879066 : Use for RB Battles Spaceship

: Use for RB Battles Spaceship 142376088 : Use for Metallica x Piggy (Raining Tacos)

: Use for Metallica x Piggy (Raining Tacos) 1837565396 : Use for Angel (Instrumental)

: Use for Angel (Instrumental) 3047565651 : Use for Background Music 1

: Use for Background Music 1 3047566461 : Use for Background Music 2

: Use for Background Music 2 3047567335 : Use for Background Music 3

: Use for Background Music 3 3186688116: Use for Picking Country

How to Use Soundtrack ID Codes in Piggy Build Mode

If you’re unsure how to use Piggy Soundtrack ID Codes to add music to your scenes, check out our guide below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Launch Piggy in Roblox. Open Build Mode in the main menu. Create or join a private server. Click on the three-line icon and then on the camera icon in the bottom menu. Click on the plus button to create a new scene. Use the pen icon to edit the scene. Enter a soundtrack ID code into the Music ID field. Press Enter on your keyboard to apply the track to your scene.

If you love playing Roblox horror experiences like Piggy, check out our articles on Roblox Doors codes and Blair codes, and discover all the free rewards you can collect in those games!

