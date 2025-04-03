Plane Training Codes (April 2025)

Updated: April 3, 2025 We added new codes!

Recommended Videos

I want to fly the fastest aircraft in existence and win every race, which is usually impossible, but hey, at least I’d like to win most races. My plane is small, at least for now, but once I get freebies with Plane Training codes, get ready for true speed.

These codes will give you Energy and various other freebies that you can use to get a faster plane more easily. Planes are cool, but dragons are even better. Use Dragon Training Codes to get the fastest dragon in existence.

Follow this article to get updates

All Plane Training Codes List

Active Plane Training Codes

FIRSTFLIGHT: Use for x100 Energy

Expired Plane Training Codes

There are currently no expired Plane Training codes.

Related: Fish Training Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Plane Training

Do the following to redeem Plane Training codes:

Image by The Escapist

Launch Plane Training in Roblox. Press the Shop button on the left side. Scroll down or press the Codes button to reach the Codes section. Enter a code into the text field. Hit Redeem to get freebies.

How to Get More Plane Training Codes

The developers have created a dedicated code channel on the Plane Training Discord, which you can check out. There are also Plane Training codes on the Roblox game page.

However, if you don’t want to check multiple sources, the easiest way to find all the available codes is by checking out this article every once in a while. Be sure to bookmark our page, and come back whenever you need more freebies.

Why Are My Plane Training Codes Not Working?

If you didn’t receive any rewards or you’ve got an error message, you should check your spelling to make sure you didn’t make any typos while entering Plane Training codes. Copy the codes from this list and directly paste them into the code redemption system to ensure there are no issues. If you’re not getting goodies even after doing that, then reach out to us, and we’ll double-check whether the code is outdated.

What Is Plane Training?

Plane Training, as the title suggests, is a game where you train your plane and race. You’ll start with a paper plane, which is the most miniature model, but by gaining enough Wins and Energy, you’ll soon grow into a large aircraft that can soar high in the sky.

Since you’re up for some training, you should get ahead of other players with Car Training Codes and Train Race Codes.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy