Pokemon GO Battle League Shared Skies Encounters & Rewards

The Shared Skies season in Pokemon GO will bring new updates to the GO Battle League. In addition to resetting players’ ranks, the season switchover will introduce new rewards and encounters. Here are all the Shared Skies encounters and rewards in the Pokemon GO Battle League.
When Does the Shared Skies Season Begin in Pokemon GO?
The Shared Skies season begins on June 1 and will run through September 3, 2024.
Once the season begins, players’ ranks will be reset in the GO Battle League, giving you a chance to climb to the top and collect the rank-up encounters and rewards for the season.
GO Battle League Guaranteed Rank-Up Encounters for Shared Skies
Achieving certain ranks in the GO Battle League means a chance to encounter and catch the current season’s reward Pokemon. Guaranteed Encounters are the Pokemon you will automatically get a chance to catch once you hit a specific rank.
This season’s Guaranteed Rank-Up Encounters are:
|GO Battle League Rank
|Guaranteed Pokemon Encounter
|Rank 1
Wingull
|Rank 6
Scraggy
|Ace Rank
Deino
|Veteran Rank
Goomy
|Expert Rank
Jangmo-o
|Legend Rank
Pikachu Libre
With the exception of Jangmo-o, all of these reward encounter Pokemon can be Shiny in Pokemon GO.
GO Battle League Standard Encounters
Unlike the Guaranteed Encounters, Standard Encounter Pokemon aren’t one-time events upon hitting a new level in the league. Rather, once you reach these ranks, you’ll have a chance to encounter these featured Pokemon throughout the current GO Battle League season.
The featured Pokemon appearing in Standard Encounters for the GO Battle League during the Shared Skies season are:
|GO Battle League Rank
|Pokemon Encounter
|Rank 1
Machop
|Rank 1
Gligar
|Rank 1
Wingull
|Rank 1
Grubbin
|Rank 1
Skwovet
|Rank 6
Frillish
|Rank 6
Carbink
|Rank 11
Alolan Marowak
|Rank 11
Lickitung
|Rank 11
Ralts
|Rank 11
Scraggy
|Rank 11
Mareanie
|Rank 16
Vullaby
|Rank 16
Wooloo
|Rank 16
Falinks
|Rank 20
|Currently Active 5-Star Raid Boss
|Ace Rank
Goomy
|Veteran Rank
Deino
|Expert Rank
Jangomo-o
Most of these GO Battle League standard encounter Pokemon can be Shiny, except for Skwovet, Carbink, Wooloo, Falinks, and Jangmo-o.
Pokemon GO Battle League Avatar Item Rewards
The Shared Skies season avatar rewards are inspired by Lana, the Trial Captain of Brooklet Hill on Akala Island. This character comes from the game Pokemon Sun and Moon, and your avatar can achieve a convincing cosplay if you receive all the rewards.
|GO Battle League Rank
|Avatar Item Reward
|Ace Rank
|Lana Wig
|Veteran Rank
|Lana Shoes
|Expert Rank
|Lana Outfit
|Legend Rank
|Lana Avatar Pose
And those are all the Shared Skies encounters and rewards in the Pokemon GO Battle League.
Pokemon GO is available on iOS and Android.