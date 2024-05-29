Pokemon GO promotional image for the Shared Skies season of the GO Battle League
Pokemon GO Battle League Shared Skies Encounters & Rewards

Pokemon GO fans can battle their way to the top and earn new rewards this season
Published: May 29, 2024 12:17 pm

The Shared Skies season in Pokemon GO will bring new updates to the GO Battle League. In addition to resetting players’ ranks, the season switchover will introduce new rewards and encounters. Here are all the Shared Skies encounters and rewards in the Pokemon GO Battle League.

Contents

When Does the Shared Skies Season Begin in Pokemon GO?

The Shared Skies season begins on June 1 and will run through September 3, 2024.

Once the season begins, players’ ranks will be reset in the GO Battle League, giving you a chance to climb to the top and collect the rank-up encounters and rewards for the season.

GO Battle League Guaranteed Rank-Up Encounters for Shared Skies

Achieving certain ranks in the GO Battle League means a chance to encounter and catch the current season’s reward Pokemon. Guaranteed Encounters are the Pokemon you will automatically get a chance to catch once you hit a specific rank.

This season’s Guaranteed Rank-Up Encounters are:

GO Battle League RankGuaranteed Pokemon Encounter
Rank 1Wingull
Wingull
Rank 6scraggy
Scraggy
Ace Rankdeino
Deino
Veteran Rankgoomy
Goomy
Expert Rankjangmo-o
Jangmo-o
Legend RankPikachu Libre Costume Cosplay
Pikachu Libre

With the exception of Jangmo-o, all of these reward encounter Pokemon can be Shiny in Pokemon GO.

GO Battle League Standard Encounters

Unlike the Guaranteed Encounters, Standard Encounter Pokemon aren’t one-time events upon hitting a new level in the league. Rather, once you reach these ranks, you’ll have a chance to encounter these featured Pokemon throughout the current GO Battle League season.

The featured Pokemon appearing in Standard Encounters for the GO Battle League during the Shared Skies season are:

GO Battle League RankPokemon Encounter
Rank 1Machop
Machop
Rank 1gligar
Gligar
Rank 1Wingull
Wingull
Rank 1Grubbin Pokemon
Grubbin
Rank 1Skwovet Pokemon
Skwovet
Rank 6frillish
Frillish
Rank 6carbink
Carbink
Rank 11Alolan Marowak
Alolan Marowak
Rank 11Shiny Lickitung
Lickitung
Rank 11ralts
Ralts
Rank 11scraggy
Scraggy
Rank 11Mareanie Pokemon
Mareanie
Rank 16Vullaby
Vullaby
Rank 16Wooloo Pokemon
Wooloo
Rank 16falinks
Falinks
Rank 20Currently Active 5-Star Raid Boss
Ace Rankgoomy
Goomy
Veteran Rankdeino
Deino
Expert Rankjangmo-o
Jangomo-o

Most of these GO Battle League standard encounter Pokemon can be Shiny, except for Skwovet, Carbink, Wooloo, Falinks, and Jangmo-o.

Pokemon GO Battle League Avatar Item Rewards

Image showing the Lana Avatar Items players can win in the Pokemon GO Battle League
The Shared Skies season avatar rewards are inspired by Lana, the Trial Captain of Brooklet Hill on Akala Island. This character comes from the game Pokemon Sun and Moon, and your avatar can achieve a convincing cosplay if you receive all the rewards.

GO Battle League RankAvatar Item Reward
Ace RankLana Wig
Veteran RankLana Shoes
Expert RankLana Outfit
Legend RankLana Avatar Pose

And those are all the Shared Skies encounters and rewards in the Pokemon GO Battle League.

Pokemon GO is available on iOS and Android.

Read Article Wuthering Waves Echo Tier List
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
Wuthering Waves Echo Tier List
Aidan O'Brien Aidan O'Brien May 29, 2024
Read Article How to Get the JAK Harbinger in MW3 & Warzone
JAK Harbinger in MW3.
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Get the JAK Harbinger in MW3 & Warzone
Dan Wenerowicz Dan Wenerowicz May 29, 2024
Read Article All Somberstone Miner’s Bell Bearing Locations in Elden Ring: Infinite Somber Smithing Stones Guide
elden ring somber smithing tones
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
All Somberstone Miner’s Bell Bearing Locations in Elden Ring: Infinite Somber Smithing Stones Guide
Zackerie Fairfax Zackerie Fairfax May 29, 2024
Amanda Kay Oaks
Amanda Kay Oaks has been a freelancer writer with The Escapist since February 2024. She's a lifelong gamer with an affinity for Pokemon, RPGs, and cozy games, especially The Sims. Amanda has an MFA in Creative Nonfiction, with prior work on pop culture and entertainment at Book Riot, Fanfare, and Gamepur.