Pokemon GO Battle League Shared Skies Encounters & Rewards

The Shared Skies season in Pokemon GO will bring new updates to the GO Battle League. In addition to resetting players’ ranks, the season switchover will introduce new rewards and encounters. Here are all the Shared Skies encounters and rewards in the Pokemon GO Battle League.

When Does the Shared Skies Season Begin in Pokemon GO?

The Shared Skies season begins on June 1 and will run through September 3, 2024.

Once the season begins, players’ ranks will be reset in the GO Battle League, giving you a chance to climb to the top and collect the rank-up encounters and rewards for the season.

GO Battle League Guaranteed Rank-Up Encounters for Shared Skies

Achieving certain ranks in the GO Battle League means a chance to encounter and catch the current season’s reward Pokemon. Guaranteed Encounters are the Pokemon you will automatically get a chance to catch once you hit a specific rank.

This season’s Guaranteed Rank-Up Encounters are:

GO Battle League Rank Guaranteed Pokemon Encounter Rank 1

Wingull Rank 6

Scraggy Ace Rank

Deino Veteran Rank

Goomy Expert Rank

Jangmo-o Legend Rank

Pikachu Libre

With the exception of Jangmo-o, all of these reward encounter Pokemon can be Shiny in Pokemon GO.

GO Battle League Standard Encounters

Unlike the Guaranteed Encounters, Standard Encounter Pokemon aren’t one-time events upon hitting a new level in the league. Rather, once you reach these ranks, you’ll have a chance to encounter these featured Pokemon throughout the current GO Battle League season.

The featured Pokemon appearing in Standard Encounters for the GO Battle League during the Shared Skies season are:

GO Battle League Rank Pokemon Encounter Rank 1

Machop Rank 1

Gligar Rank 1

Wingull Rank 1

Grubbin Rank 1

Skwovet Rank 6

Frillish Rank 6

Carbink Rank 11

Alolan Marowak Rank 11

Lickitung Rank 11

Ralts Rank 11

Scraggy Rank 11

Mareanie Rank 16

Vullaby Rank 16

Wooloo Rank 16

Falinks Rank 20 Currently Active 5-Star Raid Boss Ace Rank

Goomy Veteran Rank

Deino Expert Rank

Jangomo-o

Most of these GO Battle League standard encounter Pokemon can be Shiny, except for Skwovet, Carbink, Wooloo, Falinks, and Jangmo-o.

Pokemon GO Battle League Avatar Item Rewards

The Shared Skies season avatar rewards are inspired by Lana, the Trial Captain of Brooklet Hill on Akala Island. This character comes from the game Pokemon Sun and Moon, and your avatar can achieve a convincing cosplay if you receive all the rewards.

GO Battle League Rank Avatar Item Reward Ace Rank Lana Wig Veteran Rank Lana Shoes Expert Rank Lana Outfit Legend Rank Lana Avatar Pose

And those are all the Shared Skies encounters and rewards in the Pokemon GO Battle League.

Pokemon GO is available on iOS and Android.

