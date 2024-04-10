Pokemon GO Bellsprout Community Day: Dates, Bonuses & All Event Details

Niantic impressed fans with their choice for this April Community Day in Pokemon GO, which falls on April 20, aka 4/20. The event will feature the grass-type Pokemon, Bellsprout, and, as usual, will be packed full of raids and opportunities to hunt down a Shiny Bellsprout of your own.
Jump To:
- When Is Pokemon GO Bellsprout Community Day?
- Pokemon GO Bellsprout Community Day Bonuses
- Pokemon GO Bellsprout Community Day Featured Attack
- Pokemon GO Bellsprout Community Day Special Research Story, Field Research & PokeStop Showcases
- Pokemon GO Bellsprout Community Day Bonus Raid Battles
- Pokemon GO Bellsprout Community Day Bundles & Stickers
When Is Pokemon GO Bellsprout Community Day?
This April Community Day featuring Bellsprout takes place on April 20 from 2 PM to 5 PM local time.
During this time, players will see plenty of this grass-type Pokemon popping up on the map and have a chance to encounter a Shiny Bellsprout.
Pokemon GO Bellsprout Community Day Bonuses
During Bellsprout Community Day, players will enjoy the following bonuses:
- Triple stardust for catching Pokemon
- Double candy for catching Pokemon
- Double chance of getting Candy XL from catching Pokemon (trainers Level 31 and above)
- Extended three-hour duration for Lure Modules activated during the event
- Extended three-hour duration for Incense activated during the event (except Daily Adventure Incense)
- An extra Special Trade per day, up to two
- Trades will require half as much Stardust
In addition to these bonuses, players who take snapshots during Community Day will encounter a “surprise.”
Pokemon GO Bellsprout Community Day Featured Attack
If you evolve your new Bellsprout into Weepinbell during the April Community Day event or in the five hours afterward, you’ll be able to get a Victreebel that knows the special Magical Leaf fast attack.
Magical Leaf is a grass-type attack that has a power of 10 in Trainer Battles and a power of 16 in Gyms and Raids.
Pokemon GO Bellsprout Community Day Special Research Story, Field Research & PokeStop Showcases
Players who’d like to purchase the Special Research Story for this Community Day can do so for 1 USD or local equivalent. The paid ticket earns you access to this special research, which will include additional tasks to earn some rewards, not to mention a sprinkle of plot for the day.
Bellsprout Community Day will also feature themed Field Research to earn rewards, including more Bellsprout encounters, Stardust, Great Balls, and other rewards.
While you spin those PokeStops to get your Field Research tasks, keep an eye out for PokeStop showcases where you can show off your best and biggest Bellsprout.
Pokemon GO Bellsprout Community Day Bonus Raid Battles
After Community Day ends, players will have access to special bonus raids from 5 PM to 10 PM local time on Saturday, April 20.
These Four-Star Raids will feature Weepinbell and cannot be joined using remote raid passes. Successfully winning your Raid against Weepinbell will cause additional Bellsprout spawns around that gym for the next half hour.
Pokemon GO Bellsprout Community Day Bundles & Stickers
We’re also getting some event bundles for Bellsprout Community Day this April, both in the in-game store and web store.
The Ultra Community Day Box in the Pokemon GO web store costs 4.99 USD or local equivalent. It includes 10 Ultra Balls, one Elite Charged TM, and a ticket for the Special Research Story.
The in-game store will feature two bundle options. For 1,350 PokeCoins, players can get 50 Ultra Balls, five Super Incubators, one Elite Charged TM, and five Lucky Eggs.
For 480 PokeCoins, players can get a bundle that includes 30 Ultra Balls, one Incense, three Super Incubators, and one Lure Module.
In addition to these goodies, players can buy event-themed Bellsprout stickers in Pokemon GO. These stickers will also show up at PokeStops and via gifts if you’d rather not pay for them.
Pokémon GO is available on iOS and Android.