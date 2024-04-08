Just like the mainline Pokémon games, Pokémon GO makes use of gamers’ real-life relationships. To evolve certain Pokémon or take on tough battles, it’s helpful to have a group of friends. Here are some public Pokémon GO Friend Codes to help you add to your rolodex.

Pokémon GO Friend Codes – Add Friends & Share Friend Codes

Once you reach level 10 in Pokémon GO, you’ll be able to add friends and gain access to your own Friend Code by visiting the Trainers tab. This will change the game, as Raid Battles will become less daunting, and your Pokédex will start filling up quickly. However, not everyone has a group of friends that’s into Pokémon, so getting a head start by adding a few hardcore fans is a big help. Here’s a list of public Pokémon GO Friend Codes via pokemongofriendcodes.com:

7536 8158 7797

4300 8880 8518

5995 7230 1898

1014 8582 7643

1199 6177 0006

5604 2263 7819

1372 9361 4040

9259 3781 0381

0332 6517 1093

8000 5026 5700

3827 5181 8790

8099 4444 1645

2058 5751 7574

9878 3265 5777

3995 8629 3116

4140 7167 0780

8936 7494 6127

2143 2977 5819

1277 7584 4497

9323 3551 3395

0636 2801 1858

8553 1849 4293

5865 3136 0627

1136 7272 9981

9760 9108 6150

9949 8745 2412

7592 0716 7418

8117 1917 0039

7561 6628 0481

2981 4747 9385

7674 7411 6013

3709 0813 4762

6072 5282 6180

5489 3392 5159

3143 7775 8547

3141 7771 3218

3492 4647 9833

Now, just like your parents said when you first started playing games, it’s important to remember to never share personal information with people you don’t know – the conversations should remain Pokémon-related. And if you don’t feel comfortable just adding a number without getting to know the person behind it, you can visit a subreddit like r/PokemonGoFriends to find friends who share the same goals as you.

You can also feel free to leave your Pokémon GO Friend Code in the comments of this article, as there may be other players on the lookout for pals down there. Like a lot of games, Pokémon GO is better with friends, and there’s a whole world of people ready to battle alongside you.

Pokémon GO is available on iOS and Android.

