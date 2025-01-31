Pokémon GO Gigantamax Kingler Max Battle Day Event Guide: Bonuses, Tickets, and More

The Gigantamax Kingler Max Battle Day event is set to begin this February in Pokémon GO. Found in six-star Max Battles, the Pokémon’s arrival comes with a slew of bonuses. Here’s a look at start times and everything you need to know to kick off February 2025’s event schedule right.
Gigantamax Kingler Max Battle Day Pokémon GO Event Guide
Gigantamax Kingler Max Battle Day Pokémon GO Event Start Date & Time
Kingler is set to make its Gigantamax debut in Pokémon GO on Saturday, February 1, 2025. The event will run from 2 PM to 5 PM local time, so be sure to keep your eye on the clock, or else risk missing the event window.
Gigantamax Kingler will appear in six-star Max Battles, and, if you’re lucky, you could even encounter a Shiny opponent, per Pokémon GO‘s official event rundown.
Gigantamax Kingler Max Battle Day Pokémon GO Event Bonuses
During the Max Battle Day event window, you can take advantage of a handful of bonuses, as well as a select few which will go into effect prior to the event’s start time.
Active bonuses during the Gigantamax Kingler Max Battle Day event will include:
- Max Particle collection limit increased to 1,600
- All Power Spots will host Gigantamax Battles
- Power Spots will refresh more frequently
- 8x Max Particles from Power Spots
The following bonuses will go into effect on February 1, 2025, from 12 AM to 5 PM local time:
- 2x Max Particles from exploring
- 1/4 adventuring distance to receive Max Particles
According to Pokémon GO‘s event notes, Trainers should know that, in order for the final two bonuses to apply, they must first collect all Max Particles in the Nearby menu.
Moreover, Trainers can collect Max Particles through the Nearby menu every day by simply exploring. When you’re active on the app, keep a close eye on the Nearby menu for the Max Particles icon, indicating these items are ready for you to collect.
Gigantamax Kingler Max Battle Pokémon GO Day Event Exclusives & Tickets
While the Max Battle Day event runs, you can access event-exclusive Timed Research for $5, or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency. This will be available while the event is ongoing on February 1, 2025, from 2 PM to 5 PM local time.
Timed Research rewards will include:
- x1 Max Mushroom
- x25,000 XP
In addition, you’ll also get the following bonuses:
- 2x XP from Max Battles
- Max Particle collection limit increased to 5,600
As for tickets, Trainers can purchase and gift tickets with Pokémon GO friends at a friendship level of Great Friends or higher. However, tickets will only be available until 4 PM local time while the event runs. Purchases are non-refundable and cannot be made with PokéCoins, so be sure to spend wisely.
Tips for Gigantamax Kingler Max Battle Day Pokémon GO Event
Going into the Gigantamax Kingler Max Battle Day event, you’ll want to consider using Max Mushrooms. These items temporarily double all damage that your Dynamax and Gigantamax Pokémon Deal during Max Battles, making your job a lot easier by putting more power into your Max Moves. You can use multiple Max Mushrooms in a row to buy yourself more time as well but bear in mind that this won’t increase the existing damage multiplier.
Finally, you’ll want to team up with other Trainers to take on the task. Campfire is a great way to find both Max Battles and other Trainers. Happy battling!
Pokémon GO is available now.
Published: Jan 31, 2025 12:57 pm