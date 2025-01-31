Pokémon GO Gigantamax Kingler Max Battle Day Event Guide: Bonuses, Tickets, and More

The Gigantamax Kingler Max Battle Day event is set to begin this February in Pokémon GO. Found in six-star Max Battles, the Pokémon’s arrival comes with a slew of bonuses. Here’s a look at start times and everything you need to know to kick off February 2025’s event schedule right.

Recommended Videos

Gigantamax Kingler Max Battle Day Pokémon GO Event Guide

Image via The Pokemon Company

Kingler is set to make its Gigantamax debut in Pokémon GO on Saturday, February 1, 2025. The event will run from 2 PM to 5 PM local time, so be sure to keep your eye on the clock, or else risk missing the event window.

Gigantamax Kingler will appear in six-star Max Battles, and, if you’re lucky, you could even encounter a Shiny opponent, per Pokémon GO‘s official event rundown.

Gigantamax Kingler Max Battle Day Pokémon GO Event Bonuses

During the Max Battle Day event window, you can take advantage of a handful of bonuses, as well as a select few which will go into effect prior to the event’s start time.

Active bonuses during the Gigantamax Kingler Max Battle Day event will include:

Max Particle collection limit increased to 1,600

All Power Spots will host Gigantamax Battles

Power Spots will refresh more frequently

8x Max Particles from Power Spots

The following bonuses will go into effect on February 1, 2025, from 12 AM to 5 PM local time:

2x Max Particles from exploring

1/4 adventuring distance to receive Max Particles

According to Pokémon GO‘s event notes, Trainers should know that, in order for the final two bonuses to apply, they must first collect all Max Particles in the Nearby menu.

Moreover, Trainers can collect Max Particles through the Nearby menu every day by simply exploring. When you’re active on the app, keep a close eye on the Nearby menu for the Max Particles icon, indicating these items are ready for you to collect.

RELATED: What Is the Pokemon GO Tour Pass? New Free Progression Feature, Explained

Gigantamax Kingler Max Battle Pokémon GO Day Event Exclusives & Tickets

While the Max Battle Day event runs, you can access event-exclusive Timed Research for $5, or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency. This will be available while the event is ongoing on February 1, 2025, from 2 PM to 5 PM local time.

Timed Research rewards will include:

x1 Max Mushroom

x25,000 XP

In addition, you’ll also get the following bonuses:

2x XP from Max Battles

Max Particle collection limit increased to 5,600

As for tickets, Trainers can purchase and gift tickets with Pokémon GO friends at a friendship level of Great Friends or higher. However, tickets will only be available until 4 PM local time while the event runs. Purchases are non-refundable and cannot be made with PokéCoins, so be sure to spend wisely.

Tips for Gigantamax Kingler Max Battle Day Pokémon GO Event

Going into the Gigantamax Kingler Max Battle Day event, you’ll want to consider using Max Mushrooms. These items temporarily double all damage that your Dynamax and Gigantamax Pokémon Deal during Max Battles, making your job a lot easier by putting more power into your Max Moves. You can use multiple Max Mushrooms in a row to buy yourself more time as well but bear in mind that this won’t increase the existing damage multiplier.

Finally, you’ll want to team up with other Trainers to take on the task. Campfire is a great way to find both Max Battles and other Trainers. Happy battling!

Pokémon GO is available now.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy