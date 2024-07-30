Pokémon Go Mega Rayquaza Special Raid Event Time and Bonuses

Niantic will be hosting a Mega Rayquaza Special Raid Event in Pokémon Go to make up for technical issues that plagued the Legendary Pokémon’s appearance earlier in the year. If you’re looking to catch this powerful beast, here’s what you need to know.

When Is the Mega Rayquaza Special Raid Event in Pokémon Go?

The Mega Rayquaza Special Raid Event will be held on Aug. 3, 2024. There will be three hour-long windows during the day to take part in raids.

11:00 am

1:00 pm

6:00 pm

During this window not only will you be able to encounter the extremely powerful Legendary Pokémon Mega Rayquaza in raids, but it will also be available to Shiny hunt, so if you haven’t yet caught one, now’s the time to try.

Mega Rayquaza Special Raid Event Bonuses

There will be a bonus shared with players for the Mega Rayquaza Special Raid Event and this is an increase to the Remote Raid Pass limit.

From 5:00 pm on Friday, Aug. 2 until Saturday, Aug. 3 at 8:00 pm PT, the remote Raid Pass limit will be increased to 20. This will allow players to take advantage of it during the special event.

Mega Rayquaza Special Raid Event Timed Research

During the Mega Rayquaza Special Raid Event players can complete free Timed Research to earn a Meteorite. This item will be integral for evolving your Mega Rayquaza, so it is essential that you complete the missions and acquire it while you can.

The Meteorite will allow you to teach Dragon Ascent to Rayquaza which is required to Mega evolve. Once you’ve taught Rayquaza Dragon Ascent then you’ll just need to use Mega Rayquaza Energy and you’ll have the ability to transform your Pokémon into its most powerful form.

Should there be any issues or changes to the upcoming event then this article will be updated, but for the time being Aug. 3 is the date to remember.

