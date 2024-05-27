Mega Rayquaza Pokémon Go
Screenshot via Niantic
Category:
Anime & Manga

Pokémon Go Shared Skies Season Start & End Dates

The portals are opening.
Image of Ryan Galloway
Ryan Galloway
|
Published: May 27, 2024 12:06 am

Pokémon Go is gearing up to begin its next season, and now we know what it will be called. Shared Skies is the next season of Pokémon Go and it looks to be bringing back plenty of powerful Pokémon. Here’s when it will start and end.

Recommended Videos

When Does the Pokémon Go Shared Skies Season Begin?

Pokémon Go’s next season Shared Skies is set to kick off on June 1, 2024. This new season looks to bring powerful Ultra Beasts back to the game along with the return of the ultra-popular Mega Evolution for Rayquaza.

Niantic first announced Shared Skies with a teaser on May 26. This footage showed off some of the Pokémon set to show up during the event. As mentioned previously, the highlight of this footage is Mega Rayquaza who can be seen soaring through the sky. We’d expect this means the Legendary creature is set to jump back into Raid Rotation in the coming months.

When Does the Pokémon Go Shared Skies Season End?

Trainers can expect Shared Skies to conclude on Sept. 3, 2024. This means you’ll get the usual three months for this season that has become typical in Pokémon Go. The good news is that during this long run, you should have plenty of time to catch the incredible creatures set to feature in the season.

While it hasn’t been detailed which Ultra Beasts are set to be featured, from the teaser it seems there’s going to be no shortage of these Pokémon showing up during the season. One of these will be Necrozma who is set to debut during Go Fest 2024 in the coming months.

Right now there are no dates for specific Pokémon appearances during Shared Skies but the important dates to note down are June 1 for things to kick off, and Sept. 3 when it all comes to a close.

Post Tag:
Pokémon GO
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Is Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture a Sequel?
Code Geass Roze of the Recapture trailer screenshot
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Is Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture a Sequel?
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway May 26, 2024
Read Article Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 3 Recap & Spoilers
Tanjiro training alongside other Demon Slayers
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 3 Recap & Spoilers
Jesse Lab Jesse Lab May 26, 2024
Read Article Naruto Crocs: Where To Buy, Price and Release Date
Naruto and Kakashi Clogs sitting on grass
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Naruto Crocs: Where To Buy, Price and Release Date
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway May 26, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Is Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture a Sequel?
Code Geass Roze of the Recapture trailer screenshot
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Is Code Geass: Rozé of the Recapture a Sequel?
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway May 26, 2024
Read Article Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 3 Recap & Spoilers
Tanjiro training alongside other Demon Slayers
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Demon Slayer Season 4 Episode 3 Recap & Spoilers
Jesse Lab Jesse Lab May 26, 2024
Read Article Naruto Crocs: Where To Buy, Price and Release Date
Naruto and Kakashi Clogs sitting on grass
Category: Anime & Manga
Anime & Manga
Naruto Crocs: Where To Buy, Price and Release Date
Ryan Galloway Ryan Galloway May 26, 2024
Author
Ryan Galloway
Ryan is a Senior Staff Writer for The Escapist who has been working at GAMURS since 2020. He covers a wide variety of topics between anime and gaming and boasts a degree in Journalism from Murdoch University. Email: [email protected]