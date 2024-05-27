Pokémon Go Shared Skies Season Start & End Dates

Pokémon Go is gearing up to begin its next season, and now we know what it will be called. Shared Skies is the next season of Pokémon Go and it looks to be bringing back plenty of powerful Pokémon. Here’s when it will start and end.

When Does the Pokémon Go Shared Skies Season Begin?

Pokémon Go’s next season Shared Skies is set to kick off on June 1, 2024. This new season looks to bring powerful Ultra Beasts back to the game along with the return of the ultra-popular Mega Evolution for Rayquaza.

Niantic first announced Shared Skies with a teaser on May 26. This footage showed off some of the Pokémon set to show up during the event. As mentioned previously, the highlight of this footage is Mega Rayquaza who can be seen soaring through the sky. We’d expect this means the Legendary creature is set to jump back into Raid Rotation in the coming months.

When Does the Pokémon Go Shared Skies Season End?

Trainers can expect Shared Skies to conclude on Sept. 3, 2024. This means you’ll get the usual three months for this season that has become typical in Pokémon Go. The good news is that during this long run, you should have plenty of time to catch the incredible creatures set to feature in the season.

While it hasn’t been detailed which Ultra Beasts are set to be featured, from the teaser it seems there’s going to be no shortage of these Pokémon showing up during the season. One of these will be Necrozma who is set to debut during Go Fest 2024 in the coming months.

Right now there are no dates for specific Pokémon appearances during Shared Skies but the important dates to note down are June 1 for things to kick off, and Sept. 3 when it all comes to a close.

