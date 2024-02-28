When Does Pokémon Horizons: The Series Release on Netflix?

Losing Ash Ketchum was not an easy transition for fans of the Pokémon animated series, but new adventures have encouraged curiosity in the form of Pokémon Horizons: The Series. After a long wait, English-speaking fans will finally be able to join in on fresh adventures with Liko and Roy.

Recommended Videos

Originally released in Japan on April 14, 2023, Pokémon Horizons follows the story of Liko, a young trainer attending Indigo Academy in the Kanto region. Through a series of events, she teams up with Roy and young Pokémon Professor Friede. Currently, there are 40 episodes available in Japan, covering Liko’s journey to understand a strange pendant that hangs around her neck.

Image via The Pokémon Company

The English dub for Pokémon Horizons: The Series will debut on Netflix March 7, 2024. It will only be available to those with a Netflix membership, and it isn’t known now if there will be a physical release, or if it will be added to other streaming platforms in the future.

How Many Pokémon Horizons Episodes Will Release on Netflix?

Upon release, fans will have access to 12 episodes of Pokémon Horizons: The Series on Netflix. It isn’t known when additional episodes will be added, but there will likely be several months between each burst of dubbed episodes. Fans can look at the Pokémon Journeys Netflix release pattern for an idea of how the series may be distributed.

Who Is The Main Character of Pokémon Horizons: The Series?

The main character of Pokémon Horizons is Liko. She is the first female character to hold the spotlight in the Pokémon animated series – an exciting and refreshing change from the days of Ash Ketchum and his token female sidekicks. Liko and Ash are not similar, with Liko being more nervous and unsure. This is a nice contrast to Ash’s brash, overconfident nature, and opens up plenty of room for her to grow and change throughout the story.

Other characters that break the mold include Friede, the Pokémon Professor. Unlike the older Professors of Ash’s time, who were locked in their labs distributing partners to new trainers, Friede travels the world with his Pikachu and Charizard. Additionally, it is likely Friede will appeal to the slightly older fans of the series, who may see themselves in the quirky Professor, creating a wider range of relatability for the vast, diverse audience of the Pokémon animated series.

With so many new adventures to look forward to, and fresh characters to fall in love with, fans will want to tune in when Pokémon Horizons releases on Netflix. It is sure to be an exciting ride for those wanting a new chapter in the series.