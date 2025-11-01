Pokémon Legends Z-A vs. Legends Arceus – Which is the better RPG?

Pokémon Legends Z-A is the latest addition to the Legends sub-series of Pokémon games, set in Lumiose City. It’s strikingly different from the Pokémon Legends game that came before it, Pokémon Legends Arceus.

But which Pokémon Legends game is better? Here’s a detailed comparison of both Pokémon Legends Z-A and Pokémon Legends Arceus, looking at everything from the combat and the core mechanics to the narrative and visual style.

Pokémon Legends Z-A dropped on October 16, 2025, giving fans of the franchise a fresh look at the world of Pokémon.

Z-A is the second game in the Pokémon Legends sub-series, following Pokémon Legends Arceus from 2022. While these games are strikingly different from the standard Pokémon games, like Pokémon X & Y, they’re technically not spin-offs.

In terms of visual appeal and performance, I’d place Pokémon Legends Z-A slightly ahead of its predecessor, particularly when played on the Nintendo Switch 2.

The pair of Legends games are matched fairly evenly in quality; the element that’ll make the difference for potential players is the style of combat that they enjoy, as Z-A has a much faster, real-time style.

For battles, Z-A is a breath of fresh air

The battle system in Legends Z-A is fast-paced and fluid. Image credit: The Pokémon Company

Pokémon Legends Z-A is one of the most unique Pokémon titles in terms of combat, as it has a speedy, real-time format.

Instead of the turn-based format that’s typically associated with the Pokémon franchise, Pokémon Legends Z-A moves battles in a real-time format, making it more important than ever to choose the right Pokémon type and consider placement.

This is particularly fun in battles against Mega Evolved Pokémon – without spoiling the story too heavily, there are boss battles in Legends Z-A that pit the player against particularly powerful Mega Evolved Pokémon. These fights feel dynamic and fast-paced, with a real sense of urgency tied to them.

Pokémon Legends Arceus still offered a unique spin on the typical Pokémon battle format, focusing on different battle stances or styles.

Pokémon Legends Arceus was still a blast to battle in. Image credit: The Pokémon Company

When instructing a Pokémon to use a move in Legends Arceus, you can choose between Agile Style and Strong Style. The former prioritizes attack speed, while the latter focuses on power and additional perks, like potential HP recovery.

It was an interesting addition, but it doesn’t outshine the completely reworked battle system in the newer title. If your main concern when picking a Pokémon game to play is the battles, I’d suggest opting for Pokémon Legends Z-A.

The Pokémon world through new eyes

Pokémon Legends Z-A heavily features Mega Evolution. Image credit: The Pokémon Company

Outside of combat, both of the Legends games stand out as enjoyable, immersive RPGs that offer a fresh look at the Pokémon universe.

In terms of narrative and storytelling, I’d say that both Legends games are on the same level. They’re arguably more story-driven than standard Pokémon games, moving away from the typical Gym-focused journey somewhat.

Both games have introduced memorable characters to the world of Pokémon, too. Pokémon Legends Arceus featured characters like Adaman, Irida, and Arezu, while Team MZ is already standing out as a highlight from the Pokémon Legends Z-A roster.

The Mega battles in Legends Z-A are fast-paced and frantic. Image credit: The Pokémon Company

If you’re concerned with having plenty of different regions and areas to explore, Pokémon Legends Arceus might be a better fit for you. Pokémon Legends Z-A takes place exclusively in Lumiose City – there’s still plenty to see, but if variety is important to you, then the first game will suit your preferences better.

Pokémon Legends Z-A nails its environmental storytelling, though. Despite being limited to just Lumiose City, the world feels alive, particularly thanks to the strange NPCs and myriad of side quests that dot its cobblestone streets.

As a standalone RPG, Z-A feels like it has more weight to it. It’s less focused on collection-based tasks than its predecessor, although there are still some to complete. It encourages players to be curious about Lumiose City and explore their surroundings.

While both of the Pokémon Legends games are worth checking out, I’d suggest opting for Pokémon Legends Z-A over its predecessor. The storyline is engaging, the new battle style keeps the game consistently fun, and exploring Lumiose City is a joy, too. Pokémon Legends Arceus is a stellar game, but the new title just about takes the crown.

When did Pokémon Legends Z-A come out? The Pokémon Legends Z-A release date was October 16, 2025. What platforms is Pokémon Legends Z-A available on? Pokémon Legends Z-A can be played on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2. Is Pokémon Legends Z-A a spin-off? No, despite its unique battle style and distinct format, Pokémon Legends Z-A is still technically a mainline Pokémon game, just like Pokémon Legends Arceus. Which starters are in Pokémon Legends Z-A? The Pokémon Legends Z-A starter trio is Chikorita, Tepig, and Totodile. Other starters are available in the game, like Froakie.

