Pokemon Scarlet & Violet 7-Star Skeledirge Tera Raid Weaknesses & Counters

The latest Skeledirge with the Mightiest Mark in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet will require a primed team of counters to target its weaknesses in its new 7-Star Tera Raid.

Just like with other powerful 7-Star Tera Raid bosses who have made it into the game, Skeledirge has a unique moveset designed to counter Pokemon with a variety of types. However, this straightforward guide will walk you through everything you need to know to take it down.

Skeledirge’s Weaknesses & Resistances In Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Skeledirge the Unrivaled in a Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Tera Raid, which has a weakness to Water-, Ground-, Rock-, and Dark-type attacks.

As a Fire Tera-type in this Pokemon Scarlet & Violet raid, Skeledirge has a weakness to each Water-, Ground-, and Rock-type attacks, all of which will deal 2x super-effective damage.

Meanwhile, it is resistant to Bug-, Fairy-, Fire-, Grass-, Ice-, Poison-, Normal-, and Steel-type attacks. All moves of those types, inflict 0.5x damage. Bug only inflicts 0.25x damage.

Because of Skeledirge’s part-Ghost typing being removed, Normal-type moves can do damage as well compared to before.

Skeledirge’s Moveset

As the newest 7-Star boss in this Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Tera Raid, the Mightiest Mark Skeledirge has the following attacks in its moveset:

Torch Song (Fire-type)

Shadow Ball (Ghost-type)

Alluring Voice (Fairy-type)

Earth Power (Ground-type)

Will-O-Wisp (Fire-type, non-damaging)

Snarl (Dark-type)

Having Earth Power and Alluring in its moveset can make Skeledirge additionally challenging since it will have extra type coverage. Torch Song is also particularly dangerous, as it boosts Skeledirge’s Special Attack with each use, making it progressively stronger as the battle goes on.

Additionally, Will-O-Wisp can burn your Pokemon, cutting their Attack stat in half. What’s more, its ability — Unaware — is bothersome as well, since it allows the boss to ignore any of your Pokemon’s stat changes.

To counteract these threats, you need to utilize the three best counters below.

Best 7-Star Skeledirge Counters in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image Source: The Pokemon Company

Golduck, Quagsire, and Manaphy are the three best counters to Skeledirge the Unrivaled in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet during its 7-Star Tera Raid — as each has resistances to Skeledirge’s Fire-type attack, along with only taking neutral damage against its other moves.

While Skeledirge’s normally part-Ghost typing may make you think Dark types are good to use as counters, don’t forget this particular boss is only a pure Fire-type this time around.

On the other hand, even if it were still a Ghost-type, Mightiest Mark Skeledirge can use the Fairy-type Alluring Voice to wipe them out quickly. Each counter’s full moveset and build can be found listed below.

Best Golduck Build To Beat 7-Star Skeledirge

Golduck can effectively remove Skeledirge’s Unaware ability while setting up for powerful Water-type attacks — making use of Calm Mind to boost Sp. Def and Sp. Atk at the same time.

Ability: Swift Swim

Nature: Modest

Tera Type: Water

Hold Item: Shell Bell

EVs: 252 Sp. Atk, 252 HP, 4 Def

Moveset: Calm Mind, Skill Swap, Surf, Rain Dance

Use Skill Swap early to take away Skeledirge’s Unaware ability, allowing stat boosts to take effect. Follow up with Calm Mind for increased Special Attack and Special Defense. Rain Dance will weaken Fire moves while powering up Surf, making Golduck an excellent special attacker overall.

Best Quagsire Build To Beat 7-Star Skeledirge

Quagsire brings bulk, sustainability, and strong Water-type attacks to the battle against Skeledirge — packing lots of survivability thanks to a ton of defensive EVs and boosted health from its Leftovers.

Ability: Unaware

Nature: Modest

Tera Type: Water

Hold Item: Leftovers

EVs: 4 HP, 252 Sp. Def, 252 Sp. Atk

Moveset: Acid Spray, Protect, Rain Dance, Surf

Unaware will help Quagsire ignore Skeledirge’s buffs so it can take more damage following uses of Torch Song. Meanwhile, Protect allows it to stall turns while recovering HP from Leftovers.

Use Rain Dance to weaken Fire moves and boost Surf’s power, while Acid Spray lowers Skeledirge’s Special Defense for stronger attacks.

Best Manaphy Build To Beat 7-Star Skeledirge

Manaphy thrives in setting up powerfully boosted special attacks thanks to Tail Glow while also using Skill Swap to remove Skeledirge’s troublesome Unaware ability.

Ability: Hydration

Nature: Modest

Tera Type: Water

Hold Item: Shell Bell

EVs: 252 Sp. Atk, 252 HP, 4 Def

Moveset: Skill Swap, Rain Dance, Tail Glow, Weather Ball

Use Skill Swap early to take away Skeledirge’s Unaware ability, allowing stat boosts to take effect. Follow up with Tail Glow for massive Special Attack increases, and then unleash Weather Ball under Rain Dance for huge amounts of Water-type damage.

With the best counters in hand, you’re now ready to take on the 7-Star Mightiest Mark Skeledirge in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet. While you’re here, don’t forget to check out the latest Mystery Gift codes to claim free Pokémon and items.

If you haven’t completed the game or still need to experience the other version, be sure to explore the full list of Paradox Pokémon in Scarlet & Violet to discover all the ancient and futuristic forms available.

