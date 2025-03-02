Pokemon Scarlet & Violet 7-Star Meowscarada Tera Raid Weaknesses & Counters

The latest Meowscarada with the Mightiest Mark in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet will require a primed team of counters to target its weaknesses in its new 7-Star Tera Raid.

Like those who came in the game before, this 7-Star Tera Raid boss comes with a distinctive moveset to counter some of the Pokemon you might initially want to use against it. Nevertheless, this quick and easy guide will take you through all you need to know about how to defeat 7-Star Meowscarda.

Meowscarada’s Weaknesses & Resistances In Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image Source: Game Freak via The Escapist

As a Grass Tera-type in this Pokemon Scarlet & Violet raid, Meowscarada has a weakness to each Fire-, Ice-, Poison-, Flying-, and Bug-Type attacks. Bug-type moves are usually the most effective, doing 4x more damage compared to normal, while moves of the other weaknesses inflict 2x super-effective damage.

Meanwhile, it is resistant to Electric-, Grass-, Ground-, Psychic-, Ghost-, and Dark-type attacks. All moves of those types, except for Psychic, inflict 0.5x damage. Because of Meowscarad’s part-Dark typing, Psychic-type moves don’t do any damage at all.

Meowscarada’s Moveset

As the newest 7-Star boss in this Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Tera Raid, the Mightiest Mark Meowscarada has the following attacks in its moveset:

Acrobatics (Flying-type)

Flower Trick (Grass-type)

Hone Claws (Dark-type, non-damaging)

Night Slash (Dark-type)

Petal Blizzard (Grass-type)

Play Rough (Fairy-type)

Having Hone Claws is especially tricky since this Meowscarada con continuously boost its Attack and Accuracy to get increasingly dangerous as the battle goes on. That’s also the case when combined with Flower Trick, which always guarantees a critical hit.

Along with Acrobatics, Night Slash, and Play Rough, the Mightiest Mark Meowscarada has lots of type coverage. So, you need to utilize the three best counters below to try.

Best 7-StarMeowscarada Counters in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Image Source: Game Freak via The Escapist

The three best counters to use against the Mightiest Mark Meowscarada in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Tera Raid are Scizor, Magmortar, Skarmory — as each has type resistances to most of the 7-Star boss’ moveset from the get-go, has high Defense to off-set some of the Honeclaws stat boosts, and can slowly set themselves up to deal & heal massive damage.

While other Bug-types would normally be good to use as well, Meowscarada’s Flying-type Acrobatics would leave them vulnerable to one-hit KOs. Scizor is one of the only exceptions due to its part Steel-typing.

Each counter’s full moveset and build can be found listed below.

Best Scizor Build To Beat 7-Star Meowscarada

To survive the Mightiest Mark Meowscarada’s onslaught of Hone Claws buffing and flurry of damaging moves, the best Scizor build to defeat it is as follows:

Ability: Swarm

Nature: Adamant

Tera Type: Bug

Hold Item: Shell Bell

EVs: 252 Atk, 252 Def, 4 HP

Moveset: Bullet Punch, Iron Defense, Swords Dance, X-Scissor

The inclusion of Bullet Punch is only for the rare case of you needing to get in a quick final hit. The main point of this build is to start with Iron Defense to initially buff Scizor’s survivability, then a healing cheer to recover some health.

After following up with two or three uses of Swords Dance, continuously using X-Scissor will then help recover any additionally lost health via the Shell Bell, and quickly defeat Meowscarada before it fully boosts its Attack.

Best Skarmory Build To Beat 7-Star Meowscarada

Like Scizor, Skarmory packs defensive bulk along with being a study physical attacker, but also has the benefit of being able to heal itself as well.

The best Skarmory build to defeat Meowscarada is as follows:

Ability: Keen Eye

Nature: Adamant

Tera Type: Flying

Hold Item: Shell Bell

EVs: 252 Atk, 252 Def, 4 HP

Moveset: Drill Peck, Roost, Swords Dance, Taunt

Taunt is an effective move to start with, you can prevent Meowscarada buffing itself with Hone Claws. If the 7-Star boss gets any strong critical hits in, use Roost to replenish health between Swords Dance uses. Then, the Shell Bell backing up Drill Peck should be able to recover all the extra health you need.

Best Magmortar Build To Beat 7-Star Meowscarada

Magmortar is the ideal counter to use against Meowscarada if you coordinate with other Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players to all use special attackers.

The best Magmortar build to defeat Meowscarada is as follows:

Ability: Flame Body

Nature: Modest

Tera Type: Fire

Hold Item: Shell Bell

EVs: 252 Sp. Atk, 252 Def, 4 HP

Moveset: Acid Spray, Sunny Day, Taunt, Weather Ball

Flame Body is a great ability to use here in line with Meowscarada’s physical attacks, since the inflicted burn will decrease the boss’ Attack and deal extra damage as well. The gem of this build is Acid Spray — decreasing Meowscarada’s Sp. Def by two stages at a time.

If you get other team members to use other special attackers as well, you’ll be able to inflict more damage much faster. If you get other Trainers to use Fire-types too, Magmortar’s Sunny Day we’ll give their moves a boost along with Weather Ball.

Now that you know the best counters to beat the 7-Star Mightiest Mark Meowscarada in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, along with its weaknesses, check out the latest Mystery Gift codes to redeem free Pokemon & items.

If you haven’t finished the game or are yet to play the opposite version, have a look at all the Paradox Pokemon available in Scarlet & Violet, so you know all the ancient and futuristic versions of Pocket Monsters that are available.

