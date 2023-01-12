Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are indeed a phenomenon. The games sold over 10 million copies in 3 days — all while suffering from abysmal performance issues and fan complaints. Thankfully, Nintendo and Game Freak are committed to fixing the technical issues, sales be damned. The post-launch version 1.1 patch was released back in December, and it ironed out a few problems. Now, the Version 1.2 patch has been confirmed to arrive in February for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

Via VGC, the patch will “include bug fixes and add functionality.” Pretty vague, but I hope it means glitches and frame rate will be addressed. Pokémon Home, the free mobile and Nintendo Switch app that serves as cloud-based storage for Pokémon, will also update around the same time. Perhaps the update patch will allow Pokémon from older titles to transfer to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet? That is basically what every player wants.

In more nostalgia-based news, a video was uploaded to YouTube celebrating the fact there are now 1008 Pokémon in the series.

Yes, those are 1008 encounters in a 9-minute video, from the original Game Boy to the Nintendo Switch. Personally, I feel like the designs have been lacking since Gen 2, though I hear Scarlet and Violet have some cool depictions.

