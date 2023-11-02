Pokémon Scarlet & Violet’s The Indigo Disk DLC Gets Release Date

Developer Game Freak has finally dropped the release date for The Indigo Disk DLC coming to Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, and it’s much sooner than expected. Trainers will soon be able to travel to the aquatic Blueberry Academy to battle others and learn more about the school.

According to a recent Twitter post by the official Pokémon account, the release date for The Indigo Disk is December 14. Following the events in The Teal Mask expansion, which launched in September, The Indigo Disk will be the second part of The Hidden Treasures of Area Zero storyline.

Based on what little information the public has so far, players will visit the Blueberry Academy in the upcoming DLC as an exchange student, gradually learning and exploring the top and underwater portion of the school. The curriculum players will undertake at Blueberry Academy seems battle-focused, meaning The Indigo Disk may really test the skill of Trainers more than previous content.

Game Freak has mentioned before that The Indigo Disk will return all the previous starter Pokémon from the mainline games, plus a new Legendary called Terapagos will have something to do with the events to come. Besides these details, everything is relatively hush-hush on what will happen in The Indigo Disk, but that hasn’t stopped players from theorizing.

“My theory is that Kieran will become the Blueberry Elite 4’s champion, and you snap him out of his shit, and goes back to being a friend who will probably join you for the final story arc in Area Zero,” said one Redditor on a theory thread for the DLC.

Another user speculated, “Kieran is going to be involved in Terrapagos and the Paradox Pokémon somehow, but I’m pretty sure Briar is going to be involved, too. Maybe she’s going to subtly nudge him into it, because she wants to use him in her plan to get Terrapagos for herself.”

Wild theories are just about the only thing players have at this time, so we’ll have to wait to see what’s what come December.