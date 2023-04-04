Nintendo has announced that Pokémon Stadium will join the Nintendo 64 library in Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack with a release date of April 12, 2023. Nintendo had previously revealed that Pokémon Stadium would join NSO eventually back during the September 2022 Nintendo Direct. That same Direct also revealed that Pokémon Stadium 2 will join NSO at some point, but that one has no release date yet.

Pokémon Stadium originally launched back in 2000 in the West and was the first time international players could engage in 3D Pokémon battles. The game lacked the sweeping adventure and narrative of the Game Boy games, but players had the ability to transfer Pokémon from the Game Boy games to Pokémon Stadium. (That functionality is not available for the NSO version, unfortunately.) Suffice to say, it was more than enough to dazzle elementary schoolers, even if it might be a bit barebones by today’s standards. The “Kids Club” has nine minigames you can play with upward of three friends though, including Clefairy Says and Sushi-Go-Round.

One dripfeed at a time, Nintendo Switch Online is becoming a better service, but the Nintendo 64, Sega Genesis, and Game Boy Advance content is gated behind the more expensive Expansion Pass tier. Those playing on the basic tier still have NES, SNES, and Game Boy games to enjoy though. However, there will be no peace on Earth until either Super Mario RPG or Mother 3 joins the service.

Still, it’s pretty cool that Pokémon Stadium is headed to Switch Online next week.