Pokemon TCG Pocket Shining Revelry Release Date & Time Confirmed

Ever since its official global launch, Pokemon TCG Pocket hasn’t really let up in terms of new card releases. If you’re wondering when the new Shining Revelry booster pack will be available in Pokemon TCG Pocket, here’s everything you need to know.

When Does Pokemon TCG Pocket: Shining Revelry Release?

Shining Revelry will release in Pokemon TCG Pocket on March 27, at 2 a.m. Eastern Time. This is when we get the daily reset in-game, so it makes sense that the new booster pack will be made available at that time as well.

It’s worth noting that this isn’t an entirely new expansion like Space-Time Smackdown. Just like Mythical Island and Triumphant Light, this is more of a mini-set release. The booster pack has been marked as A2b, which suggests that it was planned for release together with Space-Time Smackdown, which was A2, and the second major card expansion for the game.

This set will come with plenty of familiar Pokemon, but as the name suggests, we’ll be seeing shiny versions of them. Specifically, we got to see a black-colored Charizard Ex, as well as a predominantly yellow Lucario Ex.

Lucario saw a huge resurgence in the meta-game with the release of Triumphant Light and Space-Time Smackdown, so it’ll be interesting to see if Lucario Ex is able to take its place. Lucario already boosts Fighting-type damage, and the effect stacks, so Lucario Ex will have a lot of work to do to push the envelope even further.

One final thing to note is that once Shining Revelry is available, players will be able to start trading cards from the Triumphant Light set. Trading changes are set to arrive later in 2025, allowing players to trade more freely with Shinedust rather than Trade Tokens.

And that’s everything you need to know about the release date and time for Shining Revelry in Pokemon TCG Pocket.

