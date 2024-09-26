Pokemon TCG Pocket Tier List – Best Cards (September 2024)

Pokemon TCG Pocket is aiming to be a more casual and beginner-friendly version of the regular Trading Card Game, but you can bet there’s going to be a meta and cards that are just better than others. Here’s our Pokemon TCG Pocket tier list to help you determine the best cards to get.

Best Cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket

Tier Cards S Grimer, Aerodactyl, Pidgeot, Venusaur Ex, Charizard Ex, Pikachu Ex, Mewtwo Ex A Tynamo, Machop, Abra, Meowth, Meltan, Lapras, Onix, Hitmonlee, Farfetch’d, Primeape, Vaporeon, Raichu, Charizard, Arcanine Ex, Gardevoir, Kangaskhan, Articuno Ex, Greninja, Zapdox Ex, Moltres Ex B Rattata, Diglett, Sizzlipede, Dratini, Bulbasaur, Vulpix, Psyduck, Electabuzz, Hitmonchan, Magmar, Chansey, Haunter, Nidorino, Caterpie, Metapod, Kirlia, Charmeleon, Wartortle, Ivysaur, Rapidash, Whimsicott, Clefable, Slowbro, Eevee, Jolteon, Flareon, Blastoise Ex C Paras, Wooloo, Slowpoke, Magikarp, Snorlax, Lickitung, Wigglytuff

Keep in mind that this tier list is subject to change, especially as the game develops and the meta starts shifting towards specific cards or deck archetypes. For now, however, based on my time with the early access and pre-release versions of the game, the cards in the S and A tiers are extremely versatile and easy to slot into a lot of decks. Some of these cards offer a lot of utility as well, and are being evaluated based on both early and late-game value.

S Tier Cards Explained

The S Tier cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket are largely based on the value and utility they bring to the table. Let’s go over each one in this tier.

Grimer: Mathematically speaking, Grimer is just the best Basic Pokemon in Pokemon TCG Pocket. The downside is that its retreat costs three Energy, but at 70HP and a strong one-Energy attack that also Poisons enemies, Grimer is great.

Aerodactyl: Aerodactyl might not do damage, but its utility is pretty insane. Being able to just shuffle an active Pokemon on your opponent's side of the field back into their deck can cause a lot of disruption and force them to build their resources back up again.

Pidgeot: Pidgeot is a fantastic card that's versatile, colorless, and can fit into any deck, assuming that you're willing to invest in its evolution line. Its HP and damage baselines are great, making it just an all-around good card to play with.

Venusaur Ex: Most of the Ex cards are good, but Venusaur Ex stands out as one of the best thanks to its HP values. There are only two other cards that can one-shot it, and every other Pokemon will have a hard time thanks to its healing ability.

Charizard Ex: Speaking of things that can one-shot Venusaur Ex, Charizard Ex is one of those candidates. It has slightly less HP, but it comes with an attack that will basically instantly kill any Pokemon in the game.

Pikachu Ex: I might be a little biased here, but I think Pikachu Ex is going to end up being one of the strongest meta cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket. As a Basic card, you don't need much to get it going at all, and being able to deal additional damage based on the number of benched Electric Pokemon you have is huge. Pikachu Ex is a low investment, high damage card that can definitely end games quickly.

Mewtwo Ex: Finally, we have Mewtwo Ex, who isn't quite able to one-shot enemies like Charizard Ex can, but again, it's important to keep in mind its investment cost. It packs a serious punch and it can synergize really well with Gardevoir to keep feeding it Energy.

A Tier Cards

The A Tier cards in Pokemon TCG Pocket are great as well, and they’re just a little bit below the S Tier cards in terms of performance. For instance, Moltres Ex is key in helping Fire decks ramp up, but it’s not necessarily an overly powerful card on its own.

Other utility cards in this tier include Meowth, who lets you draw a card with its basic attacks, and Gardevoir, who will be key in Psychic decks and Pokemon that just need a constant source of Energy. I’ve also included Machop and Tynamo, who are easily the best Basic Pokemon that can give you a lot of early game value, as well as Abra, who can help you switch out Pokemon quickly without losing any Energy.

B and C Tier Cards

The B Tier cards are generally filler cards that you may need to fill out the rest of your deck in Pokemon TCG Pocket. They’re not bad per se, but you’ll likely be using them to ramp up towards getting out your more powerful cards or deck definers.

The C Tier cards, however, are just plain awful or have no place in the current meta. No, not even Snorlax can get itself out of C Tier.

And that does it for our Pokemon TCG Pocket tier list for now.

