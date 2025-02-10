Pokémon TCG Pocket: Wonder Pick Date, Time, and Promo Cards – February 2025

A new Wonder Pick event has just begun in Pokémon TCG Pocket, offering new promo cards via the Wonder Pick feature, as well as missions, accessories, and new shop items. Here’s a rundown of event dates and times, and what’s new on the app with Part 1 of the February 2025 event underway.

Per in-app news, Part 1 of the Pokémon TCG Pocket Wonder Pick Event began at 1 AM on February 7, 2025 and will run until February 21, 2025 at 12:59 AM. Part 2 is currently in the works, though no date or start time has been confirmed just yet. This will add even more new accessories to the shop.

In the meantime, players take note: Devs warn that the event period and details still remain subject to change without warning. This could affect item availability, as well as the event window.

We’ll provide any updates here as needed. For now, you have plenty of time to dive into Wonder Pick for new promo cards and more.

Pokémon TCG Pocket February 2025 Wonder Pick Event Part 1 Promo Cards

With the start of the February 2025 Wonder Pick Event in Pokémon TCG Pocket, Chimchar and Togepi promo cards are now appearing via the Wonder Pick feature.

While the event runs, Chansey Picks with these cards will also occasionally appear. These cards are marked with a Chansey icon, making them easy to spot. If you’re new to Pokémon, just keep your eyes peeled for a pink icon of this Normal-type Pokémon, whose frills and coveted soft-boiled egg are both adorable and tough to miss.

Similarly, bonus picks will also sometimes appear during the event’s duration. These may include items or promo cards. You can Wonder Pick from them without using any stamina, allowing you to save up for later and better the odds of picking up a promo card (and maybe a few dupes).

Missions, Accessories, & Shop Items

During the February 2025 Wonder Pick Event in Pokémon TCG Pocket, you can check the Missions menu for new missions in which you can obtain event shop tickets by using the Wonder Pick feature and collecting certain cards.

With the shop tickets you collect, you can buy various accessories and other items available at the shop during the event.

Obtainable accessories include:

Chimchar (backdrop)

Chimchar & Monferno & Infernape (cover)

Cave of Crystals (backdrop)

Check in often to see when new Wonder Picks and bonus picks are available on top of the daily booster packs you open. You never know when a promo card might be waiting!

Pokémon TCG Pocket is available now.

