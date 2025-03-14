Pokemon TCG Pocket’s Awful Trading System Is About to Become Less Awful

For the most part since its soft launch, Pokemon TCG Pocket has gotten plenty of things right. The meta game is constantly changing with the release of new cards, though there’s an argument to be made that Triumphant Light has presented a huge powercreep problem, and being able to knock out daily missions easily is a huge win.

That being said, the long-awaited trading system was absolutely terrible when it first got implemented. Trade Tokens were scarce, and it was incredibly expensive to trade cards with other players. Not to mention the fact that you couldn’t trade cards from the newest expansion or booster pack. The community has not been shy in making their complaints known, and it looks like DeNA is listening.

The developers announced today that Trade Tokens will be removed, and players will only need to use Shinedust for trading. Shinedust is a currency that’s much easier to obtain, as you’ll get some of it for opening dupe cards. These changes will be implemented by the end of autumn 2025. Here are the full details:

Trade tokens will be completely removed and players will no longer need to exchange cards to obtain the currency required for trading.

Instead, trading cards of three-diamond, four-diamond, and one-star rarity will now require shinedust.

When you open a booster pack, shinedust will be automatically earned if you obtain a card that is already registered in your Card Dex. Currently, shinedust is also required to obtain flair, so we are looking into increasing the amount offered since it will also be needed for trading. Altogether, this change should allow you to trade more cards than you could before this update.

Trade tokens you currently own can be converted to shinedust when the item is removed from the game.

There are no changes in how one-diamond and two-diamond rarity cards are traded.

In addition to that, the developers also stated that a feature will be added that allows players to share cards they’re interested in trading for via the in-game trade feature, which is a massive win all-around. The developers are also looking to making trading available for promo cards, which is important especially for players who may have joined the game late and missed out on promo events.

Pokemon TCG Pocket is now available on mobile devices.

