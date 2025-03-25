Pokemon TCG Rarity Symbols Explained

Pokemon TCG is one of the most popular trading card games in the world, and it’s been going strong for decades at this point. Whether you’re new to the game or a veteran, it can’t hurt to be a bit more knowledgeable about card rarities. Here’s what you need to know about the rarity symbols in Pokemon TCG.

All Rarity Symbols in Pokemon TCG Explained

Prior to the Scarlet and Violet expansion, Pokemon TCG cards only had four rarity symbols. These can be found in the bottom right or bottom left corner of the card, usually next to the set number. Here’s a rundown of each one and what they mean:

Symbol Rarity Black Circle Common Black Diamond Uncommon Black Star Rare Black Star with “PROMO” stamped across it Promo card

Of the four rarity symbols listed above, the Common, Uncommon, and Rare cards can be pulled from Pokemon TCG card packs. However, Promo cards are usually obtained through special events and can’t be gotten through booster packs.

Scarlet and Violet Rarity Symbols

With the Scarlet and Violet expansion, five more rarity symbols have been added to the mix. Here’s what they mean:

Symbol Rarity 2 Black Stars Double Rare 2 Silver Stars Ultra Rare Gold Star Illustration Rare 2 Gold Stars Special Illustration Rare 3 Gold Stars Hyper Rare

Things might look a bit more convoluted here, but really, it’s just an extension of the rarity system. The Scarlet and Violet expansion cards feature beautiful illustrations, and some of them are considered rarer than their other counterparts. Basically, once you get into Gold Star territory, you’ll know you’ve got something pretty special on your hands.

Card Types

Of course, there are other things to consider before you can fully evaluate a card’s value. The rarity symbols aren’t always enough, and you need to think about the card type as well.

Here’s a quick rundown of the card types you might find in a booster pack:

Holofoil

Reverse Holofoil

Full Art

And that’s everything you need to know about the rarity symbols in Pokemon TCG. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

