Image Source: The Pokemon Company
Category:
Tabletop

Pokemon TCG Rarity Symbols Explained

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|

Published: Mar 24, 2025 10:20 pm

Pokemon TCG is one of the most popular trading card games in the world, and it’s been going strong for decades at this point. Whether you’re new to the game or a veteran, it can’t hurt to be a bit more knowledgeable about card rarities. Here’s what you need to know about the rarity symbols in Pokemon TCG.

Table of contents

All Rarity Symbols in Pokemon TCG Explained

Prior to the Scarlet and Violet expansion, Pokemon TCG cards only had four rarity symbols. These can be found in the bottom right or bottom left corner of the card, usually next to the set number. Here’s a rundown of each one and what they mean:

SymbolRarity
Black CircleCommon
Black DiamondUncommon
Black StarRare
Black Star with “PROMO” stamped across itPromo card

Of the four rarity symbols listed above, the Common, Uncommon, and Rare cards can be pulled from Pokemon TCG card packs. However, Promo cards are usually obtained through special events and can’t be gotten through booster packs.

Scarlet and Violet Rarity Symbols

With the Scarlet and Violet expansion, five more rarity symbols have been added to the mix. Here’s what they mean:

SymbolRarity
2 Black StarsDouble Rare
2 Silver StarsUltra Rare
Gold StarIllustration Rare
2 Gold StarsSpecial Illustration Rare
3 Gold StarsHyper Rare

Things might look a bit more convoluted here, but really, it’s just an extension of the rarity system. The Scarlet and Violet expansion cards feature beautiful illustrations, and some of them are considered rarer than their other counterparts. Basically, once you get into Gold Star territory, you’ll know you’ve got something pretty special on your hands.

Card Types

Of course, there are other things to consider before you can fully evaluate a card’s value. The rarity symbols aren’t always enough, and you need to think about the card type as well.

Here’s a quick rundown of the card types you might find in a booster pack:

  • Holofoil
  • Reverse Holofoil
  • Full Art

And that’s everything you need to know about the rarity symbols in Pokemon TCG. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

Post Tag:
Pokemon TCG
