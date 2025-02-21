Complete Poppy Tower Defense Tier List – Best Units [RELEASE]

Poppy Tower Defense has a nicely balanced curve of rarity-to-power ratio. That said, you’ll find that some Mythic units outrank Secrets for DPS or Farm and some Legendaries are the best starters in the game. Let’s check out my Poppy Tower Defense unit tier list.

Recommended Videos

Best Poppy Tower Defense Unit Tier List

Image by The Escapist

I’ve rated all Poppy Tower Defense units based on Single-target and AOE DPS as well as how good of a starter or economy unit they are. In S-Tier you’ll find the best DPS units and Farm/Economy options while in A-Tier you’ll find the best starters and secondary DPS units. The B-Tier only has a few worth mentioning so I’ll highlight the best ones. C and D-Tier units are the ones you want to replace as you get better ones from the higher tiers.

S Tier Poppy TD Units

Unit Rarity Rating Reason Secret Dogday has the best AOE damage unit in the game with the best DPS for crowds. Mythic The Mythic Doey is the best Single-target damage unit in the game. A true boss-killer. Mythic Mommy is the best Economy/Farm unit in the game. Secret Yarnaby beats Secret Doey in overall DPS but not Dogday. That still means it’s one of the best units in the game. Secret One of the weaker Secret units but still has amazing AOE damage compared to Legendaries so it remains in S-Tier. Secret An okay Secret option but not the best.

A Tier Poppy TD Units

Unit Rarity Ranking Reason Legendary These are the best starters in the game and the best Legendaries in the game. Mythic One of the best Mythics that’s cheap and deals high Single-target damage with high attack speed. Secret The worst Secret unit but still holds up against Mythics and Legendaries. Mythic Each of these Huggies serves their own purpose whether it’s Single-target or AOE damage but they all have mid stats. Boxy and Doey are the best Legendaries. Still, Huggies are cheaper to get when trading and they can carry if you’re a beginner.

B Tier Poppy TD Unit Highlights

Unit Rarity Rating Reason Legendary Purple Huggy is an excellent Legendary unit and one of the best in its rarity. Cat and Builder are better starters but Purple Huggy holds up well if you don’t have them. The other Legendaries are like Purple Huggy but deal damage in different ways with similar DPS and the others are worse. Epic Daddy Long Legs is the best Epic in the game and the 4th best starter behind the Legendaries in A-Tier.

C and D Tier Poppy TD Units

These tiers contain units that you want to replace as soon as possible with better ones from the higher tier. The best is the Rare Huggy with the highest DPS and the rest are either slightly similar or much worse. You’ll be getting these easily via Summons but don’t trade for them unless you want to collect all units just for the fun of it.

That’s it for our Poppy Tower Defense unit tier list. Check out our Poppy Tower Defense codes for free goodies.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy