Complete Poppy Tower Defense Tier List – Best Units [RELEASE]

Poppy Tower Defense has a nicely balanced curve of rarity-to-power ratio. That said, you’ll find that some Mythic units outrank Secrets for DPS or Farm and some Legendaries are the best starters in the game. Let’s check out my Poppy Tower Defense unit tier list.
Best Poppy Tower Defense Unit Tier List
I’ve rated all Poppy Tower Defense units based on Single-target and AOE DPS as well as how good of a starter or economy unit they are. In S-Tier you’ll find the best DPS units and Farm/Economy options while in A-Tier you’ll find the best starters and secondary DPS units. The B-Tier only has a few worth mentioning so I’ll highlight the best ones. C and D-Tier units are the ones you want to replace as you get better ones from the higher tiers.
S Tier Poppy TD Units
|Unit
|Rarity
|Rating Reason
|Secret
|Dogday has the best AOE damage unit in the game with the best DPS for crowds.
|Mythic
|The Mythic Doey is the best Single-target damage unit in the game. A true boss-killer.
|Mythic
|Mommy is the best Economy/Farm unit in the game.
|Secret
|Yarnaby beats Secret Doey in overall DPS but not Dogday. That still means it’s one of the best units in the game.
|Secret
|One of the weaker Secret units but still has amazing AOE damage compared to Legendaries so it remains in S-Tier.
|Secret
|An okay Secret option but not the best.
A Tier Poppy TD Units
|Unit
|Rarity
|Ranking Reason
|Legendary
|These are the best starters in the game and the best Legendaries in the game.
|Mythic
|One of the best Mythics that’s cheap and deals high Single-target damage with high attack speed.
|Secret
|The worst Secret unit but still holds up against Mythics and Legendaries.
|Mythic
|Each of these Huggies serves their own purpose whether it’s Single-target or AOE damage but they all have mid stats. Boxy and Doey are the best Legendaries. Still, Huggies are cheaper to get when trading and they can carry if you’re a beginner.
B Tier Poppy TD Unit Highlights
|Unit
|Rarity
|Rating Reason
|Legendary
|Purple Huggy is an excellent Legendary unit and one of the best in its rarity. Cat and Builder are better starters but Purple Huggy holds up well if you don’t have them. The other Legendaries are like Purple Huggy but deal damage in different ways with similar DPS and the others are worse.
|Epic
|Daddy Long Legs is the best Epic in the game and the 4th best starter behind the Legendaries in A-Tier.
C and D Tier Poppy TD Units
These tiers contain units that you want to replace as soon as possible with better ones from the higher tier. The best is the Rare Huggy with the highest DPS and the rest are either slightly similar or much worse. You’ll be getting these easily via Summons but don’t trade for them unless you want to collect all units just for the fun of it.
That’s it for our Poppy Tower Defense unit tier list. Check out our Poppy Tower Defense codes for free goodies.
Published: Feb 21, 2025 09:05 am