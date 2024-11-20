Forgot password
Image Source: Square Enix
Category:
News
Video Games

“Pray Return to the Waking Sands”; FFXIV Is Coming to Mobile Devices

Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
|

Published: Nov 19, 2024 11:06 pm

Final Fantasy XIV has become such a massive success in the MMORPG space that I suppose this move was inevitable. Square Enix has just announced that FFXIV Mobile is currently in development, and as the name suggests, this means that the MMORPG experience itself will be coming to mobile devices.

You can check out the reveal trailer for yourself down below, along with an introductory message from producer Naoki Yoshida:

The trailer itself doesn’t actually show any gameplay, but it looks like we’ll be getting the full A Realm Reborn story arc at least in this initial release. In addition to that, according to the game’s official site, there will be nine combat jobs available at launch, and all of the gathering and crafting jobs will be made available as well. It’s worth noting that FFXIV Mobile is meant to be sister game to the actual FFXIV game itself, though it looks like developer LIGHTSPEED STUDIOS is planning on bringing over as many elements as possible. This includes the crafting and gathering rotations, battles, apartments and housing, the mentor system, and all of the social and community aspects you’ve come to expect from FFXIV.

The Gold Saucer will also be included in the mobile version of the game, allowing players to take part in chocobo racing and check out the Triple Triad card game.

There’s no release date for FFXIV Mobile just yet. In the meantime, FFXIV is now available on PC and consoles, with the recent patch 7.1 coming with the new Echoes of Vana’diel Alliance Raid.

Post Tag:
Final Fantasy XIV
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission.
Author
Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].
