Call of Duty fans were already taking Black Ops 6 seriously from launch. However, Season 01 adds Ranked Play and integration with Warzone, which are some of the franchises highest stakes modes. If you’re looking to get an edge with some killer hardware, check out the best pro controllers for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

Best PlayStation 5 Controllers for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

For fans of shooters, the PS5 offers an incredibly solid foundation with its controller. The DualSense has a great, premium feel, and a solid weight which makes it feel sturdy. While – in my opinion – the base PS5 controller is one of the best gamepads of all time, there are still some great alternatives available from 1st and 3rd parties. Here are our favorites.

2. SCUF Reflex Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Edition

SCUF have been the kings of premium controllers for over a decade at this point. The company burst onto the scene in 2011, during the peak of the Call of Duty golden age in the Xbox 360 era. While SCUF was a great alternative to PlayStation’s less than ideal DualShock 3 back then, they’ve only expanded on the excellence of the PS5 controller.

The SCUF Reflex is a highly customizable premium controller, designed specifically for fans of shooters. It features four customizable rear paddles to program to various inputs, as well as several replaceable thumbsticks. The back paddles offer players the ability to bind certain actions that would usually require them to press face buttons, allowing Call of Duty fans to keep their thumbs on the sticks more often. This is especially helpful for Black Ops 6 which features Omnimovement. The various thumbsticks included are available at several heights, eliminating the need to purchase additional controller accessories.

SCUF is the official controller partner for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, and this particular controller features an incredible design inspired by the game.

#1. PlayStation DualSense Edge Wireless Controller

With the DualSense Edge, PlayStation jumped into the premium controller market with their own first-party offering. The DualSense Edge doesn’t reinvent the wheel. Rather, it expands off the incredibly solid foundation of the PS5’s best DualSense, but adds in premium features which fans expect from third parties.

The DualSense Edge is highly customizable, with the option to replace worn-down sticks with modules (sold separately), alternate stick caps, two sets of swappable back buttons, and adjustable trigger length. The DualSense Edge and its accessories can be safely secured in an included storage bag. The DualSense Edge builds off of the incredible foundation of the base DualSense, pairing FPS-friendly features with familiar form factor and feel. It’s certainly the best PS5 controller, and may just be the best gamepad on the market period.

Best Xbox Controllers for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

Since Xbox is now the official owners of the Call of Duty franchise, it should come as no surprise that they’ve got several available controllers which are perfect for Xbox fans. Here are our top picks.

#4. Hyperkin Xenon Wired Controller

Many fans feel as though the Xbox 360 controller is the greatest of all time, especially those who play lots of shooters. This officially licensed controller from Hyperkin allows OG Xbox fans to relive that controller on modern consoles. The Xenon is a wired, fully functional replica of the Xbox 360 controller, which is available for use on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC. While it’s lacking a lot of the premium features offered by other controllers, this throwback controller might activate enough muscle memory from the early days of Call of Duty to make it worth the buy.

#3. Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Wireless Gaming Controller – White

Like PlayStation with their DualSense Edge, the Xbox Elite Series 2 Core Wireless Gaming Controller is Xbox’s answer to the third party pro controller market. While it is missing back paddles, the Xbox Elite Series 2 Core does feature adjustable-tension thumbsticks, a wrap-around rubberized grip, and shorter hair trigger locks.

These premium features can help players up their game in Black Ops 6, and add a much-needed improvement to the premium feel over the base Xbox Series X|S controller, which feels a bit too light and cheap for some gamers.

#2. SCUF Instinct Pro Performance Series Wireless Xbox Controller

This SCUF controller keeps the form factor of the popular Xbox controller intact, while adding additional premium features that Black Ops 6 fans will love having in competitive modes. The controller features four embedded remappable paddles, as well as instant triggers which can help shave those precious milliseconds off of reaction time that makes all the difference in gunfights.

The SCUF Instinct Pro Performance Series controller also features a comfortable, non-slip grip, to give a great controller feel in hand; even if Ranked Play makes your palms sweaty. The controller is also available in several colors.

#1. SCUF Instinct Pro Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Edition

Our pick for the best Xbox controller for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is the SCUF Instinct Pro. This special edition, official Black Ops 6 controller earns its premium price tag with several premium features.

This controller combines a new, collectible design with the staple features of SCUF’s best controllers. It features four customizable rear paddles, adjustable instant triggers, interchangeable thumbsticks, and a non-slip performance grip. This is the ultimate Xbox controller for Black Ops 6, with all the features players could want to keep them in the game and their thumbs on the sticks.

Best Controller for Black Ops 6 on PC

Even some fans who like the customization afforded to PC Gamers recognize that Call of Duty plays best on controller. Luckily, these fans have loads of options, as most of the aforementioned controllers we recommended for PS5 and Xbox are compatible with PC as well. However, there’s still some specific controllers built for PC that might just reign supreme.

#2. SCUF Envision Pro Wireless PC Only Gaming Controller

The SCUF Envision Pro controller has all the features fans love of this line on console, plus a few bonuses that benefit PC Players. In addition to the paddles and other features available on the console version of this controller, the PC-only version features the following:

Five fully remappable G-Keys for advanced macros and Corsair iCUE integration

Two unique side-mounted SAX buttons are designed to provide additional configurability and fit the natural placement of your fingers

OMRON mechanical button switches operate like a mouse click for instant activations

#1. SCUF Envision Pro Call Of Duty: Black Ops 6 Edition

It should come as no surprise that the best controller for Black Ops 6 on PC is once gain a SCUF controller designed especially for the game. The controller features a unique form factor, with a hybrid design reminiscent of aspects of both the Xbox Series X|S controllers, as well as that of the PS5’s DualSense.

Like the standard version of the SCUF Envision Pro for PC, this edition also features four customizable rear paddles, five G-Keys, adjustable instant triggers, interchangeable thumbsticks, and a non-slip performance grip.

