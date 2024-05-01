Project Stardust, Necromancer, & The Bad Batch’s Fate – Season 3’s Ending, Explained

Warning: The following article contains major spoilers for the ending of Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3, Episode 15, “The Cavalry Has Arrived.”

Disney+ Star Wars series The Bad Batch just wrapped up its third and final season, and the last-ever episode is brimming with major plot and character developments. To help you keep track of it all, we’ve explained Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3’s ending below.

What Happens to the Bad Batch?

Clone Force 99 and Omega initially take refuge on Pabu following The Bad Batch Season 3’s climactic battle.

They don’t stay together for long, though. Echo soon departs for Pantora with the clones who survived captivity on Mount Tantiss, to help them start their new lives. Meanwhile, Hunter, Crosshair, Wrecker, and Omega remain on Pabu to figure out what they want to do with their newfound freedom. Hunter also confirms that he’s working with Star Wars: The Clone Wars‘ Rex to track down the families of the children rescued from Mount Tantiss.

What happens next is left up in the air, however, the Bad Batch apparently lives well into their middle years. The series finale’s epilogue sees Omega – now a young adult – bid an aged Hunter farewell on Pabu, before joining the Rebel Alliance as a fighter pilot. While none of Omega’s other surviving “brothers” are present, dialogue during the scene strongly implies they’re still around.

Interestingly, Omega’s Bad Batch arc nearly concluded very differently from what we’re shown in Season 3’s finale. According to voice actor Michelle Ang, “The Cavalry Has Arrived” originally reframed Clone Force 99’s “sister” as a more central figure in the Star Wars universe. “Omega was set up with the possibility of a very large future [in the franchise],” Ang told The Holo Files. “And then it changed from there.”

Does Doctor Hemlock Die?

Yep. Hunter and Crosshair and Hunter pepper Hemlock with blaster fire and he falls off a platform hundreds (if not thousands) of feet in the air. Even by Star Wars standards, that’s a pretty fatal cocktail of injuries. What’s more, one of Tarkin’s subordinates later confirms that Hemlock “perished,” erasing any lingering doubt about the Advanced Science Division director’s final fate.

What Happens to Emerie Karr?

Emerie Karr joins Echo on his journey to Pantora. Eager to make amends for her role in the Empire’s unethical experiments at the Mount Tantiss facility, she agrees to share what information she has with Pantora’s clone-sympathizer senator, Riyo Chuchi. What else Karr has planned for her post-Imperial life remains unclear for now, although it will presumably involve similar acts of redemption.

What’s the Deal with the Godzilla Monster?

That’s a Zillo Beast, a species of supersized reptile introduced in Star Wars: The Clone Wars Season 2. An obvious homage to Godzilla and other kaiju monsters, the original Zillo Beast ran amok on Coruscant until Galactic Republic gunships killed it with poison gas. Supreme Chancellor Palpatine then ordered the Zillo Beast cloned on the sly, and this duplicate features in The Bad Bad Season 3.

Is Project Necromancer Finished?

No – it’s more like “on hold.” Sure, Lama Su blows up all the Project Necromancer data and Omega (and her project-critical blood) is in the wind, however, Governor Tarkin very clearly orders the Mount Tantiss facility shuttered, not burned to the ground. This tracks with The Mandalorian Season 3, which depicts Project Necromancer as back up and running post-Star Wars: Return of the Jedi. Indeed, the Imperial Remnant seemingly uses the revived Project Necromancer’s research to create Emperor Palpatine’s clone body in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. That said, without Omega’s blood, the results are decidedly sub-par.

What is Project Stardust?

Governor Tarkin mentions Project Stardust when he’s pulling the plug on Project Necromancer. So, what is Project Stardust? It’s the construction operation overseeing Star Wars‘ most iconic superweapon, the Death Star. The Project Stardust codename first appeared in 2016 spinoff film Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and has since cropped up in other media. Tarkin reallocating Project Necromancer’s resources to Project Stardust also jibes with existing continuity. Work on the Death Star kicked off in 19 BBY – around the same time as The Bad Bad Season 1.

Is There a Post-Credits Scene?

Nope, although the fade to black before the epilogue means you could easily miss Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3’s final scene. As noted above, this scene sets up the next stage of Omega’s journey, so don’t exit “The Cavalry Has Arrived” too early!

And that’s the ending of Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3, explained. All 15 episodes of Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 are currently streaming on Disney+.

