Protect The House Codes (March 2025) [UPD!]

In Protect The House, the police uncovered your illegal money-printing operation and are heading your way to bring you in—alive or dead. You and your crew must prepare for an all-out assault on your premises, using every type of weapon and defense system to hold them off.

Even with three other players covering your back, you’re still going to be severely outnumbered and hilariously outgunned. With Protect The House codes, you’ll get an instant cash injection to buy some much-needed upgrades and take a stand. If you need to go out, at least go out in style! Roblox is rich in high-quality FPS games—visit our Operations Siege Codes guide to grab freebies in another shooting experience.

All Protect The House Codes List

Working Protect The House Codes

1250LIKES : Use for a Fire Cattleman Revolver Skin (New)

: Use for a Fire Cattleman Revolver Skin 300LIKES: Use for x200 Cash (New)

Expired Protect The House Codes

There are currently no expired Protect The House codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Protect The House

Learn all about redeeming Protect The House codes by following our guide below:

Launch Protect The House on Roblox. Click the Codes button (1) on the left side. Type in a code into the Enter Code Here field (2). Click Redeem (3) to enjoy your rewards.

How to Get More Protect The House Codes

To stay on top of the latest updates, giveaways, and codes, join the Protect The House and Clöver Studios Discord servers and become a member of the Clöver Roblox group. With so many players being a part of these socials, you can easily get lost in hundreds of messages. Luckily, we’re trained to sift through the weeds and find what you’re looking for. Make sure to bookmark this article, and you’ll be able to access our up-to-date codes list at any time.

Why Are My Protect The House Codes Not Working?

When redeeming your Protect The House code, make sure there are no typos, hidden spaces, or other errors that can make the game treat it as invalid. Pay attention to casing as well, or simply copy a code from our active codes list and paste it directly into the game. If all else fails, let us know in the comments, and we’ll provide further assistance.

What Is Protect The House?

Protect The House is a Roblox FPS experience that puts you in the role of a homeowner under attack from SWAT assailants. The goal is to survive as many days as possible, taking out increasingly more powerful enemies while making sure to take care of your health and hunger levels.

You also need to protect your assets by any means necessary, performing repairs should they get damaged during combat. To survive longer, you can buy upgrades at the shop, such as mine fields, grenade supplies, or even a nuclear bomb to clear out an entire wave of enemies.

