Katie and Daisy inside of the Boutique in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Screenshot by The Escapist
Category:
News
Video Games

PSA: Don’t Accidentally Cancel A Boutique Challenge in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Well, this ruined my fun for today.
Image of Shaun Cichacki
Shaun Cichacki
|
Published: May 1, 2024 12:06 pm

I learned today that Disney Dreamlight Valley can be quite a cruel mistress. A new character, Daisy Duck, has made her way into the Valley, and I was eager to see what she brought with her. I did her quests and unlocked her Boutique, which allows me to make and create unique furniture and clothing. And then I made a horrible mistake — I accidentally canceled her Boutique Challenge and found myself soft-locked out of the game.

Recommended Videos
Katie standing outside of the Boutique in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Screenshot by The Escapist

With the introduction of this new building and new activity, players can let their creativity flow and create one-of-a-kind pieces that earn them Daisy Coins, which are used in the Boutique for unique purposes. I wish I knew what this purpose was, but I’m locked out of the challenge for an additional 24 hours, as each challenge resets at the start of a new day. That may not be so bad, you could be thinking to yourself. It’s real-time hours, however. I can’t complete the “You Have Mail” questline or another Boutique Challenge until at least tomorrow.

If you’ve got a little bit of stick drift in your controller, this could happen just as easily. You have the option to check a challenge or cancel a challenge with nothing in between them. While I can chalk my mistake up to overexcitement of the newest challenge, the same could happen to anyone.

The moral of the story here is that unless you’re struggling to complete a daily challenge, don’t cancel it, or you’ll be stuck in the same boat as me. It’s a great lesson to learn to avoid doing the same thing in the future, but I can’t deny that I wish there was at least one more space between the options to check the challenge and cancel the challenge so my eager fingers wouldn’t have hit the wrong button.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PC & Mobile.

Post Tag:
Disney Dreamlight Valley
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Batman: Arkham Series Will Continue With New VR Game
Batman in the shadow in Batman: Arkham Shadow.
Category: News
News
Video Games
Video Games
Batman: Arkham Series Will Continue With New VR Game
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes May 1, 2024
Read Article 2K Players Were Promised a Great Kobe Bryant Card – And It’s Nowhere to Be Found
Kobe Bryant dribbling a ball in NBA 2K.
Category: News
News
Video Games
Video Games
2K Players Were Promised a Great Kobe Bryant Card – And It’s Nowhere to Be Found
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes May 1, 2024
Read Article Get Ready for the Upcoming Boss Rush Mode in Stellar Blade
Stellar Blade Boss Rush Featured
Category: News
News
Video Games
Video Games
Get Ready for the Upcoming Boss Rush Mode in Stellar Blade
Patrick Souza Patrick Souza Apr 30, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Batman: Arkham Series Will Continue With New VR Game
Batman in the shadow in Batman: Arkham Shadow.
Category: News
News
Video Games
Video Games
Batman: Arkham Series Will Continue With New VR Game
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes May 1, 2024
Read Article 2K Players Were Promised a Great Kobe Bryant Card – And It’s Nowhere to Be Found
Kobe Bryant dribbling a ball in NBA 2K.
Category: News
News
Video Games
Video Games
2K Players Were Promised a Great Kobe Bryant Card – And It’s Nowhere to Be Found
Jackson Hayes Jackson Hayes May 1, 2024
Read Article Get Ready for the Upcoming Boss Rush Mode in Stellar Blade
Stellar Blade Boss Rush Featured
Category: News
News
Video Games
Video Games
Get Ready for the Upcoming Boss Rush Mode in Stellar Blade
Patrick Souza Patrick Souza Apr 30, 2024
Author
Shaun Cichacki
As a fan of RPGs, Action & Retro titles, Shaun has been gaming since he was a young boy. With an overwhelming obsession involving Metal Gear Solid and Pizza Tower, you know you're in for a wild ride when it comes to things he's writing about.