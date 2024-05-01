PSA: Don’t Accidentally Cancel A Boutique Challenge in Disney Dreamlight Valley

I learned today that Disney Dreamlight Valley can be quite a cruel mistress. A new character, Daisy Duck, has made her way into the Valley, and I was eager to see what she brought with her. I did her quests and unlocked her Boutique, which allows me to make and create unique furniture and clothing. And then I made a horrible mistake — I accidentally canceled her Boutique Challenge and found myself soft-locked out of the game.

With the introduction of this new building and new activity, players can let their creativity flow and create one-of-a-kind pieces that earn them Daisy Coins, which are used in the Boutique for unique purposes. I wish I knew what this purpose was, but I’m locked out of the challenge for an additional 24 hours, as each challenge resets at the start of a new day. That may not be so bad, you could be thinking to yourself. It’s real-time hours, however. I can’t complete the “You Have Mail” questline or another Boutique Challenge until at least tomorrow.

If you’ve got a little bit of stick drift in your controller, this could happen just as easily. You have the option to check a challenge or cancel a challenge with nothing in between them. While I can chalk my mistake up to overexcitement of the newest challenge, the same could happen to anyone.

The moral of the story here is that unless you’re struggling to complete a daily challenge, don’t cancel it, or you’ll be stuck in the same boat as me. It’s a great lesson to learn to avoid doing the same thing in the future, but I can’t deny that I wish there was at least one more space between the options to check the challenge and cancel the challenge so my eager fingers wouldn’t have hit the wrong button.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PC & Mobile.

