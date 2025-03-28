Monopoly GO Dice Links Blue Lock Rivals Codes Assassin's Creed Shadows Ghoul://RE Kagune Tier List Roblox Game Codes inZOI Isn’t a Sims Killer… Yet
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Run scrawled on the wall in REPO
Image via The Escapist
Category:
Guides

R.E.P.O. Monster Tier List

Image of Emily Serwadczak
Emily Serwadczak
|

Published: Mar 28, 2025 01:41 pm

The cooperative horror world of R.E.P.O. is filled with mischievous and dangerous creatures that make every mission tense (and unpredictable). As you navigate derelict locations to retrieve valuables, you must contend with the terrifying monsters who want nothing more than to stop your progression onto the next level.

Recommended Videos

Each monster in R.E.P.O. has unique abilities, behaviors, and attacks, requiring you to adapt your tactics to make sure you and your team make it back to the truck in one piece. Some monsters will stalk you in silence before striking, while others are too loud to hide – but that doesn’t mean you’re safe. Several of the monsters are drawn to sound, forcing players to sneak and be as quiet as possible, but others hunt purely on sight, so keeping them in front of you is key to surviving. 

With an array of different monsters, it can be hard to know which ones to fear and which ones are simply a nuisance (as long as they don’t attract a bigger enemy to your location). Knowledge is power when it comes to survival games, and R.E.P.O. is no different – learning their mannerisms and, above all else, damage power, will only benefit you and your team.

R.E.P.O. Monster Tier List

Bowtie monster in REPO

Tier 1 – Mostly a nuisance, can be helpful.
Tier 2 – Easy to get around unless overwhelmed.
Tier 3 – Deadly if caught unawares.
Tier 4 – The deadliest monsters. Can one-shot players at lower levels.

Monster TierDescription
Apex Predator (Duck)1Just don’t touch it. It can be used as a defense against the Huntsman if timed right.
Gnomes1They do little damage and are easily killed.
Animal1Each one deals little damage, and they are easily picked up. They destroy any Gnomes they run over.
Hidden1He can carry you back to the truck or into a monster, but doesn’t deal any damage himself.
Shadow Child1Don’t look at it, and it won’t hurt you.
Spewer1Once attached to you, it can be used against other monsters. Leaves you unharmed.
Bowtie2Slow monster unless annoyed (but even then, not very fast). Its breath can damage, but it’s easy to avoid.
Peeper2Does little damage once its gaze is locked with yours, but if other monsters are around, it can be more than a nuisance.
Chef2They can easily roll into each other, killing themselves. Can’t get you if you hide up high.
Bangers2You have 10 seconds to get away once their dynamite ignites – only a problem if caught in the explosion.
Huntsman3Hunts purely on sound – so if you’re quiet (or the duck doesn’t give away your position), you’re safe. However, if shot, it could end your run.
Rugrat3Super strong and can kill by throwing objects at the player. A vase can be a one-shot for a low-level player.
Upscream3Relentless like Animal, but deals far more damage. If multiple spawn, they could all take you down together.
Mentalist3They have poor eyesight but great hearing, so it’s possible to run and hide. However, each hit deals 50 damage and more than one can spawn at a time.
Trudge3Extremely slow and loud, so you can hear it coming a mile away, but if caught, it’s game over, even with some health upgrades.
Reaper4Slow until they see you, and then they speed up. You can hear them coming, and it’s possible to get away, but without health upgrades, you’re dead in a few seconds.
Clown4Charges when it sees you and has two attacks, a kick and a laser. Both deal deadly damage.
Robe4Silent and often sees you before you see it. Can get under furniture to get you and will pursue quickly. Deadly if caught.
Headman4Relentless in its pursuit of you, its bite deals 50 damage each time and

Now you know the danger you face when entering a new location, check out our other R.E.P.O. guides for tips on how to face your foes.

Post Tag:
R.E.P.O.
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
More Stories To Read
Related Content
Related Content
Related Content