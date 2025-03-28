The cooperative horror world of R.E.P.O. is filled with mischievous and dangerous creatures that make every mission tense (and unpredictable). As you navigate derelict locations to retrieve valuables, you must contend with the terrifying monsters who want nothing more than to stop your progression onto the next level.

Each monster in R.E.P.O. has unique abilities, behaviors, and attacks, requiring you to adapt your tactics to make sure you and your team make it back to the truck in one piece. Some monsters will stalk you in silence before striking, while others are too loud to hide – but that doesn’t mean you’re safe. Several of the monsters are drawn to sound, forcing players to sneak and be as quiet as possible, but others hunt purely on sight, so keeping them in front of you is key to surviving.

With an array of different monsters, it can be hard to know which ones to fear and which ones are simply a nuisance (as long as they don’t attract a bigger enemy to your location). Knowledge is power when it comes to survival games, and R.E.P.O. is no different – learning their mannerisms and, above all else, damage power, will only benefit you and your team.

R.E.P.O. Monster Tier List

Tier 1 – Mostly a nuisance, can be helpful.

Tier 2 – Easy to get around unless overwhelmed.

Tier 3 – Deadly if caught unawares.

Tier 4 – The deadliest monsters. Can one-shot players at lower levels.

Monster Tier Description Apex Predator (Duck) 1 Just don’t touch it. It can be used as a defense against the Huntsman if timed right. Gnomes 1 They do little damage and are easily killed. Animal 1 Each one deals little damage, and they are easily picked up. They destroy any Gnomes they run over. Hidden 1 He can carry you back to the truck or into a monster, but doesn’t deal any damage himself. Shadow Child 1 Don’t look at it, and it won’t hurt you. Spewer 1 Once attached to you, it can be used against other monsters. Leaves you unharmed. Bowtie 2 Slow monster unless annoyed (but even then, not very fast). Its breath can damage, but it’s easy to avoid. Peeper 2 Does little damage once its gaze is locked with yours, but if other monsters are around, it can be more than a nuisance. Chef 2 They can easily roll into each other, killing themselves. Can’t get you if you hide up high. Bangers 2 You have 10 seconds to get away once their dynamite ignites – only a problem if caught in the explosion. Huntsman 3 Hunts purely on sound – so if you’re quiet (or the duck doesn’t give away your position), you’re safe. However, if shot, it could end your run. Rugrat 3 Super strong and can kill by throwing objects at the player. A vase can be a one-shot for a low-level player. Upscream 3 Relentless like Animal, but deals far more damage. If multiple spawn, they could all take you down together. Mentalist 3 They have poor eyesight but great hearing, so it’s possible to run and hide. However, each hit deals 50 damage and more than one can spawn at a time. Trudge 3 Extremely slow and loud, so you can hear it coming a mile away, but if caught, it’s game over, even with some health upgrades. Reaper 4 Slow until they see you, and then they speed up. You can hear them coming, and it’s possible to get away, but without health upgrades, you’re dead in a few seconds. Clown 4 Charges when it sees you and has two attacks, a kick and a laser. Both deal deadly damage. Robe 4 Silent and often sees you before you see it. Can get under furniture to get you and will pursue quickly. Deadly if caught. Headman 4 Relentless in its pursuit of you, its bite deals 50 damage each time and

Now you know the danger you face when entering a new location, check out our other R.E.P.O. guides for tips on how to face your foes.

