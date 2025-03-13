Race RNG Codes (March 2025) [NEW CODE]

Updated: March 13, 2025 Added more codes!

Recommended Videos

Going into Race RNG, I was expecting a run-of-the-mill Roblox racing clicker with a few vehicles, repetitive racing, and rolling mechanics that force you to pay Robux. Surprisingly, I was met with horses racing against skateboarders, Formula One cars, or even speedboats! These games are getting crazier every day.

It’s going to take a while to unlock the entire roster of whacky vehicles, and you’ll definitely need all of them at some point. The two best ways to acquire them are to keep the auto roll option active and redeem Race RNG codes to help you cross the finish line first. The higher your final position, the better your rewards will get, so start your engines! After you hop out of the cockpit, visit our Car Training Codes guide to experience a similar racing game and grab tons of freebies.

All Race RNG Codes List

Working Race RNG Codes

1kccu: Use for 5 Super Luck Boosts (New)

Expired Race RNG Codes

NEWYEAR

Related: Flying RNG Codes

How to Redeem Race RNG Codes

Our step-by-step guide below will help you redeem Race RNG codes in no time:

Image by The Escapist

Image by The Escapist

Launch Race RNG in Roblox. Click the shopping cart icon (1) on the left. Click the Code tab (2) at the top of the Premium Shop window. Type in your code into the Enter the code here text box (3). Click Redeem (4) to grab rewards.

How to Get More Race RNG Codes

The developers of Race RNG usually post news, updates, and new codes on the BestBunny Minigames Discord server and in the BestBunny MiniGames Roblox group. However, these socials are full of spam messages and unrelated discussions, which means you’ll need to do some digging to get to codes. Your best bet is to bookmark this article and make sure to visit every day. We’ll handle the rest and keep the code lists up-to-date 24/7.

Why Are My Race RNG Codes Not Working?

If you’re trying to redeem a code in Race RNG but you’ve run into trouble, there are a few things you can try to fix the situation. Firstly, check your code beforehand to spot any mistakes that can taint it. Second, take a look at our active codes list to make sure your code is among them. Otherwise, it means it’s no longer valid. Finally, you can fast-forward the process by copying a code from our active list and pasting it into the game directly. We hope these tips help you out!

What Is Race RNG?

Race RNG is a Roblox racing clicker game where players roll to acquire vehicles and take them out on the track to find the fastest racer. Vehicle types include real-life cars, skateboards, bikes, and even some kinds of animals. Completing races will earn you cash, which you can use to buy new crew members, luck, money, luck roll upgrades, and vehicle boxes.

To get more valuable items, visit one of the three Lucky Box vending machines for a chance to earn one of five power-ups. Rank up to climb one of five leaderboards and earn your stripes as the ultimate racing champion!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy