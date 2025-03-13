Raft Tycoon Codes (March 2025) [UPD]

Updated: March 13, 2025 Added new codes!

Surrounded by an endless ocean, without land in sight besides the plank beneath your feet, you seek expansion, as is human nature. Somehow, in this empty space, you are still bound by a system that requires financial goods for anything, which is why you need Raft Tycoon codes.

These codes will give you an abundance of cash so you can upgrade either your source of income or the raft itself. If you want more Roblox titles with codes, check out our list of Yeet A Friend Codes to get even more goodies and freebies.

All Raft Tycoon codes List

Active Raft Tycoon Codes

Chillguy: Use for 5000 Cash

Use for 5000 Cash Christmas24: Use for 5000 Cash

Use for 5000 Cash Release: Use for 5000 Cash

Expired Raft Tycoon Codes

There are currently no expired Raft Tycoon codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Raft Tycoon

Here is an easy guide on how to redeem Raft Tycoon codes:

Launch Raft Tycoon on Roblox. Press the Settings button on the left side of the screen. Enter the code in the “Type…” text box. Hit enter and receive your goodies.

How to Get More Raft Tycoon Codes

We look and update with the latest information on Raft Tycoon codes on a regular basis. If you’d want to double check for codes on your own, you can check out the Flappy Bit Games Discord server as well as the Flappy Bit Games Roblox group.

Why Are My Raft Tycoon Codes Not Working?

Do not be deceived. Just because Raft Tycoon codes are not case sensitive does not mean you can be careless when entering them. If you are prone to making typos and want to avoid potential misspellings all together, you can copy the codes from the list above and paste them into the game.

What is Raft Tycoon?

Raft Tycoon is a Roblox experience that puts you alone on a raft and makes you wait in order to expand into something far greater than a slab of wood. Enjoy a variety of minigames such as parkour, boat racing, island hopping, and many more as you decorate and expand your raft.

