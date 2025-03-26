10 Rarest Fortnite Emotes (2025)

Fortnite Emotes are one of the most popular ways for gamers to express themselves in Epic’s Battle Royale. Fans know all sorts of classics like the Griddy and Orange Justice, but plenty have been forgotten or lost to time. Here are the 10 rarest Fortnite Emotes as of 2025.

Floss

Image from YouTuber PunchNshoot.

The Floss is one of the most popular Fortnite emotes of all time and became a massive meme and pop culture phenomenon. The floss dance went viral when Russell Horning (better known as “Backpack Kid”) stole the show with his memorable dance moves when performing with Katy Perry on SNL back in 2017.

The Floss Emote debuted in Fortnite back in Season 2 of the original first chapter, and was earned through the Battle Pass. Like most Battle Pass items, the Floss has never returned, making one of the most iconic Fortnite emotes also one of its rarest and a true sign of a player’s OG status.

Fresh

Image via YouTuber TY_

Like the Floss, the Fresh Emote also debuted back in Fortnite Chapter 1, Season 2. This emote is inspired by Carlton’s iconic dance to Tom Jones’ hit “It’s Not Unusual” from The Fresh Prince of Bel Air. This Emote was available for a very limited time for 800 V-Bucks, before being pulled due to legal issues about the rights to the dance itself.

Hot Marat

Image via Pop Culture by Dictionary.com.

While many Disney characters and items have since made their way into Fortnite, Hot Marat was one of the first collaborations between Epic Games and Disney. The Hot Marat dance Emote was available for a limited time as part of a free promotion in November 2018 to celebrate the release of Ralph Breaks the Internet.

Introducing…

Image via TRUMAnn on YouTube.

The Introducing… Emote gave players a unique introductory animation through an exclusive perk for some PlayStation players. Available as a bonus for PlayStation Plus members back in the Summer of 2020, this Emote was reduced as part of the PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack 10. What makes this Emote so rare is how many factors had to happen for a player to get it. To get the Introducing… Emote, a player would need to be playing Fortnite on PlayStation while an active PlayStation Plus Member all the way back in 2020.

Kiss the Cup

Image via Gnejs Gaming on YouTube.

The Kiss the Cup Emote sees the character triumphantly raising and kissing a trophy, making it a perfect Emote to celebrate a hard fought Victory Royale. Kiss the Cup was briefly available in the Item Shop around the Fortnite World Cup back in 2019, which resulted in the victory of then 16 year old Esports player Bugha. Due to its limited time in the Item Shop over a half decade ago, Kiss the Cup remains a very rare emote.

Out With The Old

Image via Gnejs Gaming on YouTube.

Fortnite is no stranger having Holiday themed entries in the Item Shop. The Out With The Old Emote is one of these cases, celebrating New Years Eve in the transition from 2020 to 2021. This Emote has a 2020 balloon deflating and then being popped before the selected character makes a new 2021 balloon. Since it was tied to a specific year’s Holiday, the Out With The Old Emote has never returned and almost certainly will not. Considering what an awful year 2020 was for the world, a humorous emote celebrating the end of that year is incredibly charming.

Scenario

Image from Imatrix.

Scenario is one of the rarest emotes in the history of Fortnite, since it came with such a pricey pre-requisite. The Scenario emote features a dance based off of the music video for “Love Scenario”, a song by a K-Pop group called iKON, and came bundled with a skin called IKONIK.

The only way to get the Scenario emote was with the purchase of a Samsung Galaxy s10, s10+, or s10e from March 8th-December 31st of 2019. Considering this line of phones was available from $749-$1,299, the product itself was way too expensive to buy just for the promotion, so very few users have this exclusive emote.

Sweaty Rotation

Image from Tabor Hill.

The Sweaty Rotation Emote has the character spinning around a sign for “No Sweat Insurance”, and was unlocked by completing No Sweat Summer challenges back in Chapter 3, Season 3. Since this Emote was only available for a limited time and tied to challenges, it’s one of the rarer ones in Fortnite.

Welcome

Image from Gnejs Gaming.

The Welcome Emote is another which was only available for a limited time as part of an event. This Emote has the character wave around a banner professing their love for one of the members of The Seven. The Welcome Emote was available briefly in Season X, and hasn’t made an appearance in the Item Shop since October of 2019 and is unlikely to ever return. Since Fortnite has exploded in popularity even further and many new players have joined the game since then, there are many who never got the chance to get the Welcome Emote for themselves.

Zombie Shambles

Image from Gnejs Gaming

The Zombie Shambles Emote has the character shuffle around like the undead. This Emote was available for 200 V-Bucks back in Fortnitemares until November 6th, 2020. Since it was available for such a limited time, the Zombie Shambles emote is incredibly rare.

