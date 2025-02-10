Ready or Not: Best Guns, Ranked

Ready or Not throws players into intense tactical missions where precision, firepower, and strategy determine success. Whether you’re clearing rooms, engaging in intense firefights, or subduing suspects, choosing the right weapon can make all the difference. Here are the best guns in Ready or Not, ranked.

Best Assault Rifles in Ready or Not

Assault rifles strike the perfect balance between firepower, accuracy, and handling. Here are the best options in Ready or Not.

1. GA416

The GA416 is one of the most balanced guns in Ready or Not, offering smooth handling, solid accuracy, and enough stopping power to take down threats quickly. It excels in both close-quarters and long-range engagements, making it a go-to weapon for any mission.

Its low recoil ensures follow-up shots stay on target, while the variety of attachments available allows players to customize it for any scenario. Whether you’re going in silent with a suppressor or need a red-dot sight for better visibility, the GA416 delivers.

2. MK18

The MK18 is an exceptionally smooth assault rifle with a built-in scope, making it easier to engage enemies at mid-range. It’s compact, easy to maneuver in tight spaces, and has great accuracy for tap-firing.

While its short barrel makes it slightly weaker at longer distances, it’s an ideal rifle for room-clearing and fast-paced combat. The ability to customize grips, sights, and barrels lets players tailor it to their playstyle. In short, it’s one of the most versatile guns in Ready Or Not.

3. SA-58

If raw damage is your priority, the SA-58 is a beast of an assault rifle. It packs hard-hitting rounds that can one-shot enemies, making it one of the most lethal choices in the game.

However, its recoil is significant, meaning precise trigger control is required. This weapon isn’t about spraying – it’s about landing powerful, decisive shots. If you can handle its kick, the SA-58 will dominate most encounters.

Best SMGs in Ready or Not

Submachine guns excel in speed and mobility, perfect for players who prefer a faster, more aggressive playstyle.

4. MPX

The M24 is regarded as a true marksman’s rifle, defined by its devastating power and pinpoint accuracy. Though its rate of fire is slow, hard-hitting shots are delivered with precision, making it perfect for high-threat targets at long range.

In fast-paced encounters, it’s not considered ideal. However, when used effectively, enemies can be dropped before they even realize they’re being targeted.

5. P90

The P90’s 50-round magazine makes it one of the best guns for room-clearing and sustained fire in Ready or Not. It has manageable recoil, decent range for an SMG, and an insane fire rate.

This weapon is perfect for facing multiple enemies without needing frequent reloads. While it lacks the raw power of an assault rifle, its speed and ammo capacity make it a strong choice for aggressive players.

Best Non-Lethal Options in Ready or Not

Sometimes, missions call for restraint. Whether you’re trying to detain suspects or avoid unnecessary casualties, these non-lethal tools get the job done. Plus, when you’re equipped with non-lethal weapons, doing Soft Objectives becomes easier.

6. R7 Launcher

The R7 Launcher is like having a pepper spray can on steroids. It fires pepper ball rounds that create an area of effect, causing suspects to cough, choke, and surrender (unless they’re particularly stubborn).

It’s perfect for crowd control or flushing out enemies from cover. Aim for the face for best results—because nothing ruins a bad guy’s day like getting blasted with a face full of irritant gas.

7. Taser

The Taser is your go-to for quick, non-lethal takedowns. Its laser pointer helps with accuracy, and while it’s not effective on every target, landing a clean shot will leave them twitching on the floor long enough to cuff them. Just make sure you’ve got good aim – you don’t get unlimited shots.

Best Pistol in Ready or Not

A reliable sidearm is crucial for when your primary weapon runs dry or you need to move with a shield.

8. B92SX

The B92SX is a well-balanced pistol with a high ammo capacity and smooth recoil. It’s fast, precise, and great for finishing off enemies when your main weapon is empty.

While it lacks the stopping power of a revolver, its quick follow-up shots make it a better choice for most players. Having a pistol you can trust is essential and the B92SX delivers. It’s one of the best secondary guns in Ready Or Not.

Best Shotguns in Ready or Not

Shotguns shine in close-quarters combat, where one good shot can end a fight instantly.

9. M1014

The M1014 is like a battering ram in gun form. It’s semi-automatic, meaning you can fire multiple shots quickly – perfect for close-quarters combat and breaching operations.

It’s not the most precise weapon, but when you’re kicking down doors, precision isn’t the goal. Devastating at close range and an absolute nightmare for anyone on the receiving end.

10. B1301 “Entryman”

The B1301 “Entryman” is the shotgun you reach for when you want to make an entrance – literally. Built with hostage rescue scenarios in mind, this Italian-made powerhouse is designed for reliability and precision in the most high-stakes situations.

What sets the Entryman apart isn’t just its sleek bronze finish (though it definitely looks cool)- it’s the unique bolt design that helps reduce muzzle climb, allowing for faster, more accurate follow-up shots. This makes it perfect for tight corridors and quick breaching. In short, if you want to make an entrance the B1301 is one of the best guns in Ready Or Not for it.

And those are the best guns in Ready or Not, ranked.

Ready or Not is available now for PC.

