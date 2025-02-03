Ready or Not: What’s Better, DirectX 11 or DirectX 12 (DX11 vs. DX12)?

Every modern game now has DirectX 11 and 12 options, and Ready or Not is no exception. if you are not very techy, this choice can be confusing. Sure, DirectX 12 is new and might have better performance, but DirectX 11 is arguably more stable. So, which do you choose?

Recommended Videos

DirectX 11 and DirectX12, Explained

In non-technical terms, both DirectX 11 and DirectX 12 work as translators that help your computer talk to games. Part of it includes helping your GPU render visuals and scenes in the game.

DirectX 11 is older and simpler to use and implement for the developer. However, it does not fully utilize the CPU and GPU resources, meaning it can’t efficiently drive out the performance of your system. However, it’s so popular because it is easier and faster to use on the developer’s end.

On the other hand, DirectX 12 is newer and more efficient in utilizing the CPU and GPU resources in games. It also gives a lot of optimization options to the developers, which allows them to tweak the game for better performance. However, it is more complex for developers to work with, requiring extra effort to take full advantage of its benefits.

Should You Use the DirectX 11 or DirectX 12 for Ready or Not?

Screenshot via The Escapist

The choice ultimately comes down to your system. If you are running a modern and high-end system with a graphics card that has good DirectX 12 support, DirectX 12 might be the best choice for you since it is more efficient in using GPU and CPU resources. It can spread out the workload across different CPU cores, which results in overall better performance. You will see better framerate, smoother gameplay, and even improved graphics in some cases. And with better frames, you are probably going to die less (or maybe not).

However, even with all its advantages, DirectX 12 is not suited for older systems and can cause more harm than good. If you have an older system, sticking to DirectX 11 is better as it is more stable on older systems. While DirectX 12 brings better performance, it doesn’t work well with older PCs and can cause performance issues.

To sum up, if you have a modern system use DirectX 12, it is better at using your system resources and can increase performance. For older systems, DirectX 11 is the better and more stable option.

Related: All Soft Objectives in Ready or Not, Listed

How To Set Your Rendering Mode in Ready or Not

The option to choose your Rendering Mode (DX11 or DX12) is given when you launch the game on Steam. When you launch Ready Or Not, there will be a Window asking you to choose which to launch the game with, DX 11 or DX12.

From there, just choose your desired rendering mode. If you have a newer PC, choose DX12, but if you have an older PC, stick to DX11.

If, for some reason, you are not seeing this window pop-up, here is how you can fix it:

In your Steam Library, right-click on Ready Or Not and select Properties

A new window will pop up. Click on the General tab, and then the Launch Options drop-down menu.

From that drop-down menu, select your desired Rendering Mode.

And that’s whether you should choose the DX11 or DX12 for Ready or Not.

Ready or Not is available now for PC.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy