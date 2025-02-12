Realms of Pixel Codes (February 2025)

Updated: February 12, 2025 We added new codes!

People really enjoy fantasy-themed games. There’s nothing better than diving into a world full of magic and wonder like Realms of Pixel. You get to be the hero, as always, because we all want to be the protagonist.

You get to be the main character, but that doesn’t mean you’ll always win every battle. However, with Realms of Pixel codes, you can improve your chances of doing so. Use them to obtain Radiant Gems, Coins, and various other useful freebies. Since you like the retro pixel style, you should fill your inventory with goodies from our Pixel Heroes Codes list and begin yet another thrilling adventure.

All Realms of Pixel Codes List

Active Realms of Pixel Codes

rop888 : Use for x100 Radiant Gems and x200 Ascend Crest

: Use for x100 Radiant Gems and x200 Ascend Crest vip888 : Use for x200 Radiant Gems and x8,888 Coins

: Use for x200 Radiant Gems and x8,888 Coins rop777 : Use for x100 Radiant Gems, 2h of Coins, and 2h of EXP Potion

: Use for x100 Radiant Gems, 2h of Coins, and 2h of EXP Potion vip777 : Use for x77 Radiant Gems and x3 Star Isle Visa

: Use for x77 Radiant Gems and x3 Star Isle Visa rop666 : Use for x100 Radiant Gems and x2 Star Isle Visa

: Use for x100 Radiant Gems and x2 Star Isle Visa vip666 : Use for x150 Radiant Gems and x100 Ascend Crest

: Use for x150 Radiant Gems and x100 Ascend Crest welcome: Use for x150 Radiant Gems and x10k Coins

Expired Realms of Pixel Codes

happy2025

merryxmas

How to Redeem Codes in Realms of Pixel

Here are the steps you need to follow to redeem Realms of Pixel codes:

Image by The Escapist

Run Realms of Pixel on your device. Complete the tutorial. Tap the avatar icon in the top-left corner of your screen. Press the Redeem Code button in the bottom-right corner of the pop-up window. Type a code into the text box. Tap Claim to get goodies.

How to Get More Realms of Pixel Codes

This mobile game has a few social media platforms, such as the Realms of Pixel Official Discord, Realms of Pixel Facebook, and the X account (@realmsofpixel). However, looking for codes by yourself can be a pesky task since you have to scroll through many unrelated posts and messages. You can bookmark our list of Realms of Pixel codes and leave the code hunting to us. Just make sure to check back on occasion to get the latest updates.

Why Are My Realms of Pixel Codes Not Working?

Realms of Pixel codes won’t work if they’re entered incorrectly. Don’t type them out manually, but rather copy/paste them to avoid typos. If you’re still getting error messages, then you’ve tried to redeem an expired code. Let us know if you find such codes on the Active list, and we’ll move them to the appropriate section.

What Is Realms of Pixel?

Realms of Pixel is an RPG title with a beautiful retro pixelated world full of dungeon crawling, idle battles, PVP duels, and mini-games. There’s a lot to do in this game, but it’s also the perfect casual experience for players who aren’t looking for a challenging strategy game but rather something easy and colorful.

