Reese Witherspoon’s ‘Do Less’ Message Speaks to Everyone Balancing Full Plates and Full Lives

When it comes to celebrities with a mantra about taking it slow and doing less, Reese Witherspoon is hardly the first person to come to mind.

Recommended Videos

The actress’ career looks more like a motto of doing the most. Not only does Witherspoon continue to act and direct, but she also has her own production company, Hello Sunshine, and runs the wildly popular Reese’s Book Club. And yet, she’s coming to her Instagram followers with a relatable message this January.

Recently, Witherspoon shared a video on Instagram with the simple caption “In January, we do less!” alongside a meditation emoji. In the video, she begins by wishing her fans a happy new year before launching into her reflections about the year ahead. As she speaks to her fans, Witherspoon is wearing her glasses and relatively little makeup, a look that nicely coincides with the idea of doing less. She still looks cozy and curated, but a little less of the perfectly manicured images we’re used to on social media, especially image-forward Instagram.

In the short and sweet video, Witherspoon says, “I want to look at my to-do list and do less of those things,” following it up with granting viewers “Permission to do less. Just… do less.” This message, coming from Witherspoon in her neatly manicured home, clearly resonates with her fans. The comments are full of agreement, chiming in that this year’s “new year, new you” vibes are a bit more relaxed for many people.

Related: Oprah Winfrey’s Advice to Tackle America’s ‘Loneliness Epidemic’ Is to ‘Reach Out to Someone Who Feels Even Worse Than You Do’

2024 was a difficult year for many, with the stress of inflation and layoffs in several industries, not to mention the political climate here in the United States. That makes a message of going into 2025 with a “do less” mentality that much more appealing. As one response to Witherspoon’s message says, “Do less, unless it fills your heart with purpose and peace.” In a time when many of us feel the ever-constant need to complete with the images of who we see online, it can be tricky to slow down. It can feel like falling behind. And while Witherspoon certainly doesn’t need to worry about building an already healthy brand, that doesn’t mean fans can’t relate to the pressure she undoubtedly feels to keep all those plates spinning at full speed.

That said, not everyone agrees with the message. As one comment points out, not everyone has the luxury of bringing in money with relative ease – “we can’t do less or we won’t eat.” Indeed, many people are struggling to make ends meet financially, working several jobs to afford the high cost of living. For some, that can make Witherspoon’s message a bit tone-deaf, since not everyone has the luxury of slowing down.

However, her point is well taken when it comes to the hustle culture mindset that’s led many Millennials right to burnout. While we all have to keep up the grind when it comes to making ends meet, that doesn’t mean we need to monetize every hobby and spend even our off-time trying to push to be better at every single thing in life. As one person puts it, “Use the list, but don’t live by the list.” Clearly, many of us are gearing up for a 2025 that will bring more turmoil, looking to find a little bit of inner peace when and where we can.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy