Football Manager 26 review: The Purple Patch is over

Every now and then, a sports team needs to undergo what is referred to as a rebuild. It’s a move that takes apart what already works, usually due to contracts expiring or players reaching the zenith of their careers, and tries to infuse it with fresh legs and new ideas.

A couple of years ago, Jurgen Klopp, then Liverpool manager, presided over something akin to a midfield rebuild. Out went players like Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, Naby Keita, and in came Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, and Dominik Szoboszlai.

And, while the team didn’t immediately win anything, that shift in the middle of the park no doubt helped Klopp’s successor, Arne Slot, win the Premier League in his first season in charge.

Why the history lesson on Liverpool FC? Because, like English football’s current champions, Sports Interactive has rebuilt Football Manager 26, swapping out huge parts of the experience in place of releasing a 2025 instalment.

And, like Liverpool, I believe these improved foundations will bear fruit in seasons to come – but this year’s instalment requires a lot of work.

The Escapist recaps

Football Manager 26 sees the long-running franchise shifting game engines.

The new menus can be confusing at first, but the worst part is that they’re often slow to navigate through.

The match engine is vastly improved, although not without its foibles.

In lieu of any competition, Football Manager 26 is a solid start to rebuilding the series, but it’ll need to step it up next year.

New-look lineup

Football Manager has lovingly been referred to as “Spreadsheet Simulator” for years, but it doesn’t take a longtime fan (I’ve been playing since Championship Manager 04) to spot the differences this time around.

Gone are the familiar sidebar buttons to tactics and transfers, and in is a more panel-led look that feels made for console. It’s a little like being in your own home, except someone else lives there and they’ve moved the furniture around, or someone else is driving your car, but they’ve repainted it and swapped the seats – much of what you love is there, but it’s just in a different spot, or viewed from a different angle, like needing to dig around to find the Squad Planner added in recent years.

I say ‘much’ because, sadly, even with the additional year of development time owing to Football Manager 25’s cancellation, there’s some stuff missing.

Custom skins aren’t included (which could have maybe helped alleviate some of the clueless clicking in the earlier hours), and international management isn’t here (but will arrive in a future update with official FIFA licensing and branding).

If you’re squarely focused on club football and have a slavish devotion to training plans, there’s still plenty of bang for your buck, and Football Manager 26 will gladly gobble up all of your hours like a young prodigy spending cold nights on the training pitch, but the move to Unity has also let clumsy errors creep into the game like Virgil Van Djik this season.

Sports Interactive’s dedication to rolling out the beta ahead of launch is welcome, but crashes were not uncommon for the first few days, as well as a particularly annoying bug that meant I’d have to instantly skip the second half of matches to progress.

That’s in amongst the usual teething issues of a database this big being pulled in different directions, like offering a player £150k per week, before they say it’s not enough and go elsewhere for half of that. And, on the subject of databases, it’s absolutely massive this year with the arrival of the women’s game at long last.

A Season of Two Halves

And yet, for all of these minor inconveniences, I’ve got the first Football Manager game in two bloody years, and that’s playing havoc with my productivity.

I’m back to the days of lying in bed at night, staring at the ceiling, wondering if my in-possession formation or my out-of-possession tactical choices could be tweaked anymore, or positing the idea of retraining Myles Lewis-Skelly to slot in at the base of midfield during an injury crisis. Do I want wing-backs, inverted wing-backs, or a little of both?

And, despite being a 2D Classic purist, I’m quite enjoying the effort to mirror the real-life game, from player walkouts to more detailed stadiums to a ton of new animations. It’s not going to look quite as good as EA FC 26 in motion (and there are still a lot of highlights that start with my centre backs passing it back and forth between one another), but it’s undeniably a cut above everything in the series so far. Plus, having the 2D Classic ‘dots’ running around while you’re watching the main highlights is a neat addition.

Honestly, if there wasn’t a bug preventing windowed mode from working at all, I’d probably not be writing this, and my boss would be asking where my review is.

I fully expect patches to iron out a lot of the issues, but reviewing what’s here as a footballing sandbox that has some sand missing, it’s still the best around – in fact, it’s the only name in town.

That means Football Manager 26, rightly or wrongly, gets a bit of a pass this season because you can still update Football Manager 24 with more recent transfers. If Football Manager 27 isn’t a title contender, though, we could have a new name in the sack race.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy