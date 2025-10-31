Europa Universalis V review: Intensely intricate

Grand strategy and 4X games come in all shapes and sizes; some focus on combat and world domination, while others focus on economic development and politics. Europa Universalis V offers a comprehensive strategy experience, perfect for seasoned fans of the genre.

Below, you’ll find The Escapist’s full review of Europa Universalis V, including details on the mechanics and gameplay loop, visual appeal, and general replay value. I’ll also be looking at the overall difficulty curve and approachability, too.

Europa Universalis V is a historical grand strategy game from Paradox Interactive and Paradox Tinto. With rich, analytical gameplay that’ll suit fans of historical management and 4X games, the latest addition to the Europa Universalis franchise feels vast.

The full Europa Universalis V launch date is November 4, 2025, with the game currently being a PC-exclusive.

As you might expect from a grand strategy game, Europa Universalis V has a decently steep difficulty curve, with intricate gameplay that takes a while to master. It’s incredibly rewarding to learn, though, with gameplay that’s well-paced and consistently engaging.

Outside of a few small quirks like a typo/grammatical error and some visual flickers, I was impressed with Europa Universalis V overall. The game felt comprehensive and fun, with a mountain of replay value for strategy game fans.

Rich, detailed, and strategic

The game is complex, but a lot of fun. Image credit: Em Stonham for The Escapist

Europa Universalis V is a grand strategy game that’ll suit fans of 4X and management titles, developed by Paradox Tinto and published by Paradox Interactive. It’s ridiculously detailed, and while it does have a somewhat steep learning curve, it’s a lot of fun.

In Europa Universalis V, you choose a nation and steer your chosen people through multiple ages, controlling everything from diplomatic relationships and political subterfuge to economic imbalances and voyages into undiscovered areas.

There are mountains of nations to choose from; while you can select a country and take it through a historically accurate path across the ages, it’s also possible to redefine history and experiment with new paths as well.

Something I loved about this game is that it had recommended countries for newer players, making it simpler to break down all the information on offer and get a head start.

This may seem like a smaller detail, but as someone who loves other franchises like Civilization and had never dipped into Europa Universalis before working on this review, I found the introductory process to be smooth, comprehensive, and fun.

Playing as Holland was a lot of fun. Image credit: Em Stonham for The Escapist

Grand strategy games aren’t easy to pick up, for the most part, so it was good to see that efforts had been made to make this game decently accessible. It still took a few hours to really get into it, but newer players shouldn’t be put off by the wealth of information on offer.

Each game goes through multiple ages as time rolls on, adding new challenges to navigate and providing further historical narrative. The game isn’t fast-paced by any means – admittedly, I did only test out the single player content for this review – but it’s consistently engaging thanks to the age system.

A solid experience, with a few small quirks

The historical context in Europa Universalis V was fascinating. Image credit: Em Stonham for The Escapist

The gameplay in Europa Universalis V felt intensely intricate throughout, with a myriad of options to tweak, monitor, and adjust in every section of the game.

I particularly enjoyed playing as countries with an economic focus – the trading system felt ridiculously comprehensive, letting me analyze every type of good on offer and get right into the minute details.

In terms of visual appeal and aesthetics, Europa Universalis V looked decent and had an approachable UI. The map looked vast and inviting, and I enjoyed watching the world change as each game progressed. I also loved the gorgeous artwork on each splash screen and found the music to be spectacular.

Performance-wise, Europa Universalis V ran well during my time with it, with no notable quirks or major issues. It felt somewhat slow when starting the game up, but this quickly remedied itself in my review sessions.

I didn’t encounter any game-breaking issues with Europa Universalis V. Image credit: Em Stonham for The Escapist

I encountered a few small rough edges during my review sessions, though, like a graphical element flickering and a small typo/grammatical error in a dialogue pop-up box. These weren’t major issues and didn’t hinder my enjoyment overall, but they were noticeable.

Outside of this, Europa Universalis V was a delight to explore. It felt detailed and vibrant, and while it took me a while to pick up the game mechanics, the process of learning the game felt rewarding. Fans of grand strategy games looking for a new addition to their library will get a kick out of this title.

Ask The Escapist

When does Europa Universalis V release? The full Europa Universalis V release date is November 4, 2025. What platforms is Europa Universalis V available on? At the time of writing, Europa Universalis V is a PC-exclusive, available to pre-order through Steam. Is Europa Universalis V a hard game? Europa Universalis V takes a while to get the hang of, as it is quite complex in places. It has a comprehensive introductory process, though. Does Europa Universalis V have multiplayer? Yes, Europa Universalis V can be enjoyed with friends or as a solo player, depending on preference.

