Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight first impressions: We’re soaring, flying

There’s a Lego game for everyone, no matter if you’re into sci-fi, fantasy, or superheroes. One Lego title that’s worth keeping an eye out for is Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight, which is set to come out in 2026.

I got the opportunity to check out a brief demo of the upcoming Lego Batman game at MCM London Comic Con 2025 and can confirm – it’s good fun. Here’s The Escapist’s full Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight demo review.

A full Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight release date has not been announced yet, at the time of writing. However, a release window has been announced — fans can expect to see the new game in 2026, as per the official site.

A brief, pre-alpha demo was available at MCM London Comic Con 2025, letting players get a glimpse of what’s coming with this new addition to the world of superhero games.

Despite the short length of the demo, the game looks incredibly promising. The movement was snappy and fun, and the combat felt suitably punchy, too.

I didn’t get enough time to properly analyze the story or world-building, but the opening cutscene was smooth and the graphics were clean, with good quality audio design.

The fan reaction to the demo appeared to be positive across the board, based on the folks who played the demo at the same time as me. The queues for the demo were almost endless throughout the entirety of MCM London Comic Con 2025.

Punching crime in the face with style

The demo was a lot of fun to blast through. Image credit: Em Stonham for The Escapist

The Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight demo on offer at MCM London Comic Con 2025 was roughly 15 minutes long – not super in-depth, but just enough time to get a feel for how the game looks and feels.

Right off the bat, the bat is chucked into the middle of a fight against a group of enemies, giving you a chance to learn the controls on the fly. The combat is simple yet feels great, with intuitive controls that didn’t take too long to pick up.

I chose to play through the demo on the standard difficulty, so I can’t speak to the challenge provided in the other difficulty settings, but it was good to see that multiple options were available for players of all experience levels.

The animation in the demo was solid. Image credit: TT Games/Warner Bros. Games/Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Outside of two fight sequences where I punched and dragged enemies around rooftops to my heart’s content, the bulk of the demo was spent exploring the movement options on offer.

Batman has a grappling hook that lets him zip about from rooftop to rooftop, helping him scale the sides of buildings and get out of danger without breaking a sweat. His cape also acts as a glider, letting you activate it in mid-air and float gently or break your fall.

These movement options felt exquisite and made me want to play more of the game immediately. The combat was enjoyable enough, but being able to leap around Gotham City and soar over the buildings was a delight.

The demo also allowed players to check out the Batmobile, which was incredibly fun to drive around – although I did admittedly cause a few crashes. Batman can summon the iconic ride with the tap of a button, making traveling through the streets just as fun as leaping over the skyline.

Movement was a highlight of the demo. Image credit: TT Games/Warner Bros. Games/Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

There wasn’t too much else of note in the Legacy of the Dark Knight demo. The world felt vibrant and rewarding to explore, the graphics looked fantastic, and the audio design was solid, too. I didn’t find any performance quirks or issues during my demo session.

A full Lego Batman: Legacy of the Dark Knight release date has not been announced yet, but the release window is currently 2026. Based on the small snippet I saw of the game, I’d say that fans of fast-paced, light-hearted superhero games have a lot to get excited about. The demo painted a promising future for the upcoming Lego game.

