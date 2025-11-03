Livber: Smoke and Mirrors review: A chillingly atmospheric tale

Horror games aren’t just for Halloween, they’re for all year round. Livber: Smoke and Mirrors is the perfect example of a horror game that has merit beyond the initial chills it sends down your spine. Told in the visual novel format, it’s a slow burn experience that skillfully weaves a plot filled with twists and turns.

Released during a time period when the likes of Slay the Princess dominate the scene, Livber: Smoke and Mirrors has a lot to live up to. Possibly unfairly so. This isn’t a game that relies on wry, witty humour to partly fuel its horror narrative, but one steeped in the generic conventions of the Gothic macabre. Continue reading our Livber: Smoke and Mirrors review to find out more.

Livber: Smoke and Mirrors is a horror game developed and published by InEv Games.

Livber: Smoke and Mirrors’ release date was 28 October, and is available on Steam.

Similar to Slay the Princess, the story is told through the mechanics of an interactive visual novel, in which players make choices to determine which ending they achieve.

InEv Games’ title is a slow burn narrative, but one that rewards its players for taking the time to explore every twist and turn of its story.

Sporting a stunning and original art style, this is a horror experience that’s steeped in atmosphere and not jumpscares.

Hauntingly beautiful

There’s beauty to be found in the most disturbing of places. Image credit: InEv Games

Beauty is in the eye of the beholder; this is true. However, it’s hard to believe anyone could see Livber: Smoke and Mirrors’ artwork and not be impressed by it.

Being able to make even the most grotesque or disturbing images have some aspect of beauty is no easy feat, yet the developers have achieved just that. Arguably, its Gothic visuals are the crowning jewel of the game. Resembling oil paintings hidden away from natural light in a decaying country house, they generate a sense of unease and quiet menace.

Even though its writing elevates the aesthetic even higher, without the well-written plot, the visuals would still carry the game. That’s not only a mark of a solid visual novel, but also a sign that the developers put their all into the original art they created.

The best of both worlds

Livber: Smoke and Mirrors offers interactivity beyond making choices. Image credit: InEv Games

As this Livber: Smoke and Mirrors review will demonstrate, this indie horror is more than a visual novel. Although the majority of its gameplay is reading and selecting your responses, there are point-and-click elements thrown into the mix.

Players aren’t able to navigate the areas they uncover via mouse clicks, however, they can interact with a limited number of objects to glean more information. Moreover, you can also engage with highlighted words in the text to learn about specific topics; for example, you can select the word “taulith” to learn about the plant.

It delivers the best of both worlds: a chance to explore and a chance to choose how the story plays out. For fans of both genres, it’s a match made in heaven. Granted, the overarching mechanic is the interactive story aspects, and thus players shouldn’t expect the level of interactivity seen in hidden object games.

The replayability factor

One playthrough just isn’t enough. Image credit: InEv Games

Short games can be a double edged sword – while they never overstay their welcome, they can leave you hunger for me. This issue becomes further exacerbated when the story is linear and unchanging. In Livber: Smoke and Mirrors, this problem doesn’t exist.

One completion of the game won’t reveal all of its secrets, nor will a second or third. Much like Scarlet Hollow, your choices alter how the story is revealed, and with those alterations come a different set of twists and turns.

Players will also soon learn that to uncover the full story, achieving all endings is advised. In this way, Livber: Smoke and Mirrors is akin to another horror game that’s proven popular with gamers: Silent Hill F. Don’t misunderstand, in many ways these two horror experiences are worlds apart. However, it’s the fact that both games have been designed to be played multiple times to find the truth behind the mystery that makes them alike.

What may hold gamers back from doing just that is Livber: Smoke and Mirrors’ lack of action. There’s tension, drama, shocks, and depth, but all of it is told through words rather than by fighting. For some, this title will be too slow-paced to warrant another playthrough, which is a damn shame.

Quality-of-life mechanics take a back seat

A few more adjustments are needed to enhance the Livber: Smoke and Mirrors experience. Image InEv Games

As just mentioned, replayability is a big part of experience, yet some of the quality-of-life mechanics are significantly lacking, as this Livber: Smoke and Mirrors review will explain.

Simple but useful features, such as being able to skip sections of familiar dialogue, would greatly increase how likely someone is to replay. In conjunction with this, a feature that informs players of which choices they’ve yet to unlock, so that they can ensure they don’t repeat past decisions on their next run, would better encourage multiple playthroughs.

The developers have taken the time to include dyslexia friendly fonts and text enlargement, but have overlooked other options that are just as important to the quality of the overall experience. Livber: Smoke and Mirrors is missing those final finishing touches that transform a game into something greater and more enjoyable to play.

