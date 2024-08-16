Rick and Morty: The Anime Episode 2 Release Date Confirmed

Rick and Morty: The Anime only recently had its premiere, but Adult Swim and Cartoon Network have confirmed when episode two of the series will be available to watch. Here’s everything you need to know.

When Does Rick and Morty: The Anime Episode 2 Release?

Depending on how you would ideally like to watch Rick and Morty: The Anime, there are a couple of different answers as to when you can watch episode 2. New episodes of Rick and Morty: The Anime will premiere on Thursdays at midnight on Adult Swim, so the next episode, “Fighting Mother,” will air on Adult Swim on Thursday, August 22nd, at midnight.

However, for those who have cut cable and can’t watch the episode live on Adult Swim, Episode 2 of Rick and Morty: The Anime drops on Max the next day, meaning the second episode’s streaming release date is Friday, August 23rd. While Max doesn’t often specify when new episodes are updated for a show, the series premiere was available early in the day, so it stands to reason that the next episode would also be released early in the day on Friday.

When Can You Watch With Subtitles?

However, there is yet another release date that fans should be aware of for the show. The version of the show that premieres on Adult Swim is the English dub for the show, with the English-subtitled version getting its own separate release date. The English-subtitled version of episode 2 is slated to premiere on Cartoon Network’s Toonami block on Saturday, August 24th, at midnight as well.

Which Is Better, Subs or Dubs?

It mostly comes down to personal preference whether you want to watch the English dub or the English subtitled version, but you can make a valid argument over either version being the definitive version. On one hand, the show did premiere in the West with its English dub and that’s how the show is mostly being marketed, but on the other hand, the show was made by Japanese creators and is based on a series of shorts that were presented in Japanese.

Rick and Morty: The Anime is available to watch here.

