Rise of Castles: Ice and Fire Codes (April 2025) Grab Tons of Gold and Gems

Updated: April 10, 2025 We added new codes!

Recommended Videos

Milord, are you in need of some Rise of Castles: Fire and Ice codes? The realm has been thrown into turmoil, with cities and kingdoms waging war amongst themselves in search of resources and power, and they’ll stop at nothing until your city is pillaged and razed to the ground!

Managing a kingdom on your own is hard enough, let alone when you’re under constant threat of invasion. With Rise of Castles: Ice and Fire codes, you’ll be able to stock up on enough resources to strengthen your army, reinforce your defenses, and conquer all the kingdoms in the realm to bring victory to your alliance. When you want to switch things up, visit our STARSEED: Asnia Trigger Codes article and enjoy a top-tier anime experience on the go with some additional freebies.

Follow this article to get updates

All Rise of Castles: Ice and Fire Codes List

Working Rise of Castles: Ice and Fire Codes

guw6 : Use for free rewards

: Use for free rewards eph66 : Use for free rewards (Can only be redeemed via the Gift Code webpage) (Must reach Level 15)

: Use for free rewards (Can only be redeemed via the Gift Code webpage) (Must reach Level 15) HAUNTED24ROC : Use for free rewards (Can only be redeemed via the Gift Code webpage) (Must reach Level 15)

: Use for free rewards (Can only be redeemed via the Gift Code webpage) (Must reach Level 15) THANKFUL24 : Use for free rewards (Can only be redeemed via the Gift Code webpage) (Must reach Level 15)

: Use for free rewards (Can only be redeemed via the Gift Code webpage) (Must reach Level 15) XMAS24ROC : Use for free rewards (Can only be redeemed via the Gift Code webpage) (Must reach Level 15)

: Use for free rewards (Can only be redeemed via the Gift Code webpage) (Must reach Level 15) HNY25ROC : Use for free rewards (Can only be redeemed via the Gift Code webpage) (Must reach Level 15)

: Use for free rewards (Can only be redeemed via the Gift Code webpage) (Must reach Level 15) TL888 : Use for Use for free rewards (Can only be redeemed via the Gift Code webpage) (Must reach Level 15)

: Use for Use for free rewards (Can only be redeemed via the Gift Code webpage) (Must reach Level 15) rpl68 : Use for free rewards (Can only be redeemed via the Gift Code webpage) (Must reach Level 15)

: Use for free rewards (Can only be redeemed via the Gift Code webpage) (Must reach Level 15) syc66 : Use for free rewards (Can only be redeemed via the Gift Code webpage) (Must reach Level 15)

: Use for free rewards (Can only be redeemed via the Gift Code webpage) (Must reach Level 15) uwa296 : Use for free rewards (Can only be redeemed via the Gift Code webpage) (Must reach Level 15)

: Use for free rewards (Can only be redeemed via the Gift Code webpage) (Must reach Level 15) KOP88A : Use for free rewards

: Use for free rewards roe61kuaile : Use for free rewards

: Use for free rewards AVgFB0613 : Use for free rewards

: Use for free rewards AnniversaryF : Use for free rewards

: Use for free rewards FACEBOOK15 : Use for free rewards

: Use for free rewards Facebook0615 : Use for free rewards

: Use for free rewards Facebook0818 : Use for free rewards

: Use for free rewards Facebook0824 : Use for free rewards

: Use for free rewards Facebook0901 : Use for free rewards

: Use for free rewards Facebook1005 : Use for free rewards

: Use for free rewards Facebook61 : Use for free rewards

: Use for free rewards FacebookROE : Use for free rewards

: Use for free rewards MidAutumn : Use for free rewards

: Use for free rewards ROE9999: Use for free rewards

Expired Rise of Castles: Ice and FireCodes

LUCKYBAG25

roe61kuaile

Related: Puzzles and Chaos Codes

How to Redeem Rise of Castles: Ice and Fire Codes

There are two methods of redeeming Rise of Castles: Ice and Fire codes. First, let’s tackle the in-game method:

Image by The Escapist

Image by The Escapist

Image by The Escapist

Launch Rise of Castles: Ice and Fire on your device. Complete the tutorial. Press the arrow button (1) in the bottom-right corner. Press the Settings button (2) from the submenu. Press the Gift Code button (3) from the bottom row in the Settings menu. Type in your code into the Enter the gift code text box (4). Press OK (5) to redeem the code.

You’ll need to redeem some codes via the official code redemption page. Here’s how to do it:

Image by The Escapist

Visit the Rise of Castles: Ice and Fire Gift Code page. Type in your account ID into the Please enter your user ID field (1). Type in your code into the Please enter the redeem code text box (2). Enter the CAPTCHA code into the Verification code field (3). Press Redeem (4) to grab your rewards.

How to Get More Rise of Castles: Ice and Fire Codes

Join the Rise of Castles Facebook page and become a member of the Rise of Castles Discord server to keep up with all the latest updates, chat with players, and forge strong alliances. You’ll also find lots of codes there, but it’s going to take you a while before you dig them up underneath hundreds of spam messages. If you bookmark this page, you won’t have to worry about looking for any codes, as you’ll be able to find them all collated on our list.

Why Are My Rise of Castles: Ice and Fire Codes Not Working?

If your Rise of Castles: Ice and Fire code isn’t working, there’s a chance that the code has expired or that you’re trying to redeem it using the wrong method. Before you go into panic mode, make sure to try both methods and pay attention to your spelling to avoid any unnecessary typos. Also, you can copy one of the codes from our active list and paste it directly into the game, thereby saving yourself time and patience.

What Is Rise of Castles: Ice and Fire?

Rise of Castles: Ice and Fire is a real-time strategy game inspired by genre staples such as Age of Empires and StarCraft. You build and manage your own kingdom by gathering resources, training troops, and waging war on neighboring kingdoms and magical creatures roaming the land. You can also forge alliances and provide help to your allies when needed, along with asking for assistance when you need it most. You also need to protect your town from attacking enemies and reinforce your defenses to prevent the enemy from stealing your precious resources.

Engage in similarly addictive mobile games by visiting our EverChest Codes and Pixel Overlord Codes and redeeming tons of free rewards!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy