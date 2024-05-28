In-game screenshot of Itty Bitty City avatar on a field.
Screenshot by The Escapist
Category:
Video Games
Codes

Itty Bitty City Codes (May 2024)

Image of Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic
|
Published: May 28, 2024 06:26 am

Updated May 28, 2024

We searched for the latest codes!

Recommended Videos

If you love to create cities (and then destroy them) for fun, you’re in the right place. This game comes close to SimCity but without natural disasters. And when Itty Bitty City codes arrive, all that city planning will be even more entertaining!

All Itty Bitty City Codes List

Active Itty Bitty City Codes

  • There are currently no active Itty Bitty City codes.

Expired Itty Bitty City Codes

  • There are currently no expired Itty Bitty City codes.

Related: Build a Boat for Treasure Codes

How to Redeem Codes for Itty Bitty City

The Itty Bitty City codes are easy to redeem, and here is how to do it: 

How to redeem codes in Itty Bitty City.
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Open Itty Bitty City in Roblox.
  2. Press the cogwheel button to open the settings.
  3. Go into the Twitter Codes tab.
  4. Type a code into the text field.
  5. Hit Submit Code to claim the rewards.

You can find more Roblox freebies in our Build A Bridge Simulator Codes and 2 Player Minecraft Tycoon Codes articles here on The Escapist.

Post Tag:
codes
Itty Bitty City
Roblox
Roblox Codes
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Disney Speedstorm Codes (May 2024)
Disnet Speedstorm Official Under the Sea update image
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Disney Speedstorm Codes (May 2024)
Danilo Grbovic Danilo Grbovic May 28, 2024
Read Article Zombie Defense Codes (May 2024)
Zombie Defense official game artwork
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Zombie Defense Codes (May 2024)
Jovan Krstić Jovan Krstić May 28, 2024
Read Article Dragon Ball Legends QR Codes (May 2024)
Dragon Ball Legends official in-game artwork
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Dragon Ball Legends QR Codes (May 2024)
Jovan Krstić Jovan Krstić May 28, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Disney Speedstorm Codes (May 2024)
Disnet Speedstorm Official Under the Sea update image
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Disney Speedstorm Codes (May 2024)
Danilo Grbovic Danilo Grbovic May 28, 2024
Read Article Zombie Defense Codes (May 2024)
Zombie Defense official game artwork
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Zombie Defense Codes (May 2024)
Jovan Krstić Jovan Krstić May 28, 2024
Read Article Dragon Ball Legends QR Codes (May 2024)
Dragon Ball Legends official in-game artwork
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Dragon Ball Legends QR Codes (May 2024)
Jovan Krstić Jovan Krstić May 28, 2024
Author
Ana Mitic
Ana Mitic, a seasoned code writer for GAMURS, blends her deep-rooted passion for gaming with her professional expertise. With a decade of gaming experience, she specializes in immersive titles like Baldur’s Gate 3 and The Witcher 3. Her fondness for horror games highlights her diverse gaming tastes. Beyond gaming, her life is enriched by her four cats and a fluffy dog, adding a personal touch to her tech-savvy persona.