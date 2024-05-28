Itty Bitty City Codes (May 2024)

Updated May 28, 2024 We searched for the latest codes!

If you love to create cities (and then destroy them) for fun, you’re in the right place. This game comes close to SimCity but without natural disasters. And when Itty Bitty City codes arrive, all that city planning will be even more entertaining!

All Itty Bitty City Codes List

Active Itty Bitty City Codes

There are currently no active Itty Bitty City codes.

Expired Itty Bitty City Codes show more There are currently no expired Itty Bitty City codes. show less

How to Redeem Codes for Itty Bitty City

The Itty Bitty City codes are easy to redeem, and here is how to do it:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Open Itty Bitty City in Roblox. Press the cogwheel button to open the settings. Go into the Twitter Codes tab. Type a code into the text field. Hit Submit Code to claim the rewards.

