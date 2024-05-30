Roblox Jailbreak Promo Image
Codes

Roblox Jailbreak Codes (May 2024)

Published: May 30, 2024 08:03 am

Updated: May 30, 2024

Choose to be a criminal and rob banks, gas stations, and other places filled with money, or join the police and put offenders behind bars. Whichever path you prefer, things can get rough without money, and that’s why we did our best to find Roblox Jailbreak codes!

All Roblox Jailbreak Codes List

Active Roblox Jailbreak Codes

  • YoutubeHelloItsVG: Use for HelloItsVG tire sticker
  • YoutubeNoobFreak: Use for NoobFreak tire sticker

Expired Roblox Jailbreak Codes

fivemillionlikes
fall2021
7years
hammerhead
BOOM
4years
5Days2022
doggo
WINTER23
Summer23
July2023
crewcode3
NPC
Winter
Balance
TOW
memes
museum
countdown
hyperchrome
minimustang
thesafeupdate2
Season10
feb2020
cargo
march2021
stayhealthy
FALL2020
privatejet
WinterUpdate2021
5Days
Winter22
SOLIDGOLDWOOO
MOLTEN
onehour
thesafeupdate1
summervibes

How to Redeem Codes in Roblox Jailbreak

To redeem codes in Jailbreak and grab freebies in seconds, follow our guide below:

How to redeem codes in Roblox Jailbreak
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Launch Roblox Jailbreak in Roblox.
  2. Find an ATM (there are many all over the map) and press E on your keyboard to open it.
  3. Insert a code in the Enter Code… pop-up text box.
  4. Hit REDEEM and grab freebies!

If you want to redeem codes in other popular Roblox games, check out our lists of Roblox Flag Wars codes and Da Hood codes as well.

