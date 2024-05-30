Roblox Jailbreak Codes (May 2024)

Updated: May 30, 2024 Searched for new codes!

Recommended Videos

Choose to be a criminal and rob banks, gas stations, and other places filled with money, or join the police and put offenders behind bars. Whichever path you prefer, things can get rough without money, and that’s why we did our best to find Roblox Jailbreak codes!

All Roblox Jailbreak Codes List

Active Roblox Jailbreak Codes

YoutubeHelloItsVG : Use for HelloItsVG tire sticker

: Use for HelloItsVG tire sticker YoutubeNoobFreak: Use for NoobFreak tire sticker

Expired Roblox Jailbreak Codes show more fivemillionlikes

fall2021

7years

hammerhead

BOOM

4years

5Days2022

doggo

WINTER23

Summer23

July2023

crewcode3

NPC

Winter

Balance

TOW

memes

museum

countdown

hyperchrome

minimustang

thesafeupdate2

Season10

feb2020

cargo

march2021

stayhealthy

FALL2020

privatejet

WinterUpdate2021

5Days

Winter22

SOLIDGOLDWOOO

MOLTEN

onehour

thesafeupdate1

summervibes show less

Related: Roblox Charge Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Roblox Jailbreak

To redeem codes in Jailbreak and grab freebies in seconds, follow our guide below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Launch Roblox Jailbreak in Roblox. Find an ATM (there are many all over the map) and press E on your keyboard to open it. Insert a code in the Enter Code… pop-up text box. Hit REDEEM and grab freebies!

If you want to redeem codes in other popular Roblox games, check out our lists of Roblox Flag Wars codes and Da Hood codes as well.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more